Euro 2024 notes: Joy for Wirtz + Havertz but no clean sheet

Welcome to Euro 2024! Matchday 1 is now underway, with hosts Germany beginning at home to Scotland. Our extensive pre-tournament coverage isn’t slowing down, so here are notes from the opener.

EURO 2024 MATCH NOTES

GERMANY 5-1 SCOTLAND

Goals: Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz (pen), Niclas Fullkrug, Emre Can; Antonio Rudiger (own goal)

Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz (pen), Niclas Fullkrug, Emre Can; Antonio Rudiger (own goal) Assists: Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Scott McKenna

Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Scott McKenna Penalty won: Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan Red card: Ryan Porteous

An emphatic German display meant the match was effectively over by half-time. Three goals up with one extra player. But while there were returns for some popular assets, a comfortable-looking clean sheet was lost late on.

CAPTAIN WIRTZ: STICK OR TWIST?

Fresh from a season of 18 goals and 20 assists that almost took Bayer Leverkusen to three trophies, the hype around wonderkid attacker Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) ensured he began Matchday 1 as the game’s fourth most-owned player.

39% of managers were therefore delighted when he scored the tournament’s opening goal after 10 minutes. Joshua Kimmich (€6.5m) squared it to Wirtz just outside the area, allowing him to stroke the ball in off the post.

Immediately, we have an example of a long-range goal receiving an extra point, meaning Wirtz – withdrawn just after the hour – finished on a total of 10.

Captainers now have a dilemma. Because Euro Fantasy allows captaincies and line-ups to be altered mid-Gameweek, should the armband stay on this haul or bet on a higher tally for the likes of Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) and Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m)?

Without the benefit of hindsight, it’s hard to say.

HAVERTZ HAUL, MUSIALA MAUL

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be fully aware of Kai Havertz’s (€7.5m) strong end to 2023/24. Between Gameweeks 25 and 38, a stunning nine goals, eight assists and six double-digits meant he was the second-highest-scoring player.

Such form continued here, rewarding his 19% ownership with a goal and an assist. Played into a good, threatening position, instead of shooting he fed the ball to Jamal Musiala (€8.5m). Two touches for the Bayern Munich man, before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Above: All Germany v Scotland players, sorted by penalty area touches

Surprisingly, Havertz was allowed to take the penalty won by Ilkay Gundogan (€7.0m) and slotted past Angus Gunn (€4.5m) in the Scotland goal.

Like Wirtz, the comfortable lead meant he could come off early, allowing Musiala to shine for a bit longer. Naturally, he played a big role in substitute Niclas Fullkrug’s (€7.0m) goal to make it four – although not enough for another return.

THE POINTS-DODGING GUNDOGAN

Meanwhile, Gundogan missed out on credit too. He got the final touch but, in line with the rest of his night, found a way to miss out.

A penalty given earlier on was overturned by VAR for being marginally outside the box, which he likely would have taken. When fouled for an eventual spot kick, the red-carded tackle from Ryan Porteous (€4.5m) meant he was briefly limping. So Havertz stepped up.

On the other hand, at least he grabbed two points for winning it. But a final score of five feels underwhelming.

MOVE MITTELSTADT TO THE BENCH?

In defence, the Fantasy community queued en masse to purchase an attacking German full-back handed the lowest possible price for his position.

Things were looking so good for Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.0m) too. A clean sheet looked secure, he took the match’s joint-most shots (three) and also earned a point for making four ball recoveries. Furthermore, one of his eight crosses was blazed over by Wirtz – so close to Euro Fantasy heaven.

Another would’ve assisted Fullkrug for 5-0, had the forward not been ruled offside.

Above: All Germany v Scotland players, sorted by most recoveries

Yet after all that, not even the clean sheet. Despite Scotland registering 0.01 expected goals (xG), a consolation came when a free kick bounced in the box, allowing Scott McKenna (€4.5m) to head the ball onto Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m) and past Manuel Neuer (€6.0m). An own goal for the Real Madrid enforcer and his 32% selection.

So Mittelstadt’s managers could move him to the Matchday 1 bench and throw on someone else, hoping they can beat his three points.

However, in general, it was a brilliant opener for the hosts, rounded off by a long-range Emre Can (€5.5m) strike. They’ll be confident of bettering their previous three major tournaments, none of which went further than the Round of 16.

Scotland will be crushed but know that beating either Hungary or Switzerland should still take them into the knockout phase.

Germany XI – Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich (Gross 46), Kroos (Can 80); Musiala (Muller 74), Gündogan, Wirtz (Sane 63); Havertz (Fullkrug 63)

Scotland XI – Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney (McKenna 77); Ralston, McTominay, Christie (Shankland 82), Robertson; McGregor (Gilmour 67), McGinn (McLean 67); Adams (Hanley 46)

