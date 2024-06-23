Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.
I'm on limitless for MD3 and trying to think about whether I should go for centre backs with ball recovery point potential, or if I should go for defenders with attacking potential. I've also got a few points to make up in my mini league so need to consider the differential angle. I've decided on the teams I want coverage from, but I'm deliberating on the following. Any thoughts/suggestions welcome!
Castagne v Faes Stones v Ghehi Hernandez v Kounde Di Marco v Califiori Frimpong v Van Dijk
I reckon you've got to think about fixtures / group state for ball recoveries, e.g. the way things stand in group B, Italy would take a 0-0 but Croatia are desperate for 3pts so I think I'd go for recoveries over attacking threat there. With France I'd rather go for attacking threat but it seems like some here are wary of rotation for Theo
Martinez on Portugal: "Securing first place is good because there are a lot of players in the dressing room who deserve to play and we need to give them opportunities to show what they've got and create a competitive environment in the team during the tournament".
I think Portugal line up with something closer to a B team v Georgia and will be the team making the most wholesale changes in MD3 (more than Spain imo, as manager has reiterated importance of "rhythm").
Yes of course, 39 year-old will definitely play dead rubber with Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos sitting on their hands for 90 mins and the rest of the tournament so that someone with zero goals so far can get golden boot.
I think there are certain parts of the Euros format that should be incorporated into FPL and it's probably the points scoring like ball recoveries and goals outside the box. This would make CBs and DM/CMs more viable picks in FPL.
Don't think manual subs and changing captaincy as it over complicates and requires more engagement.
Maybe, but then there would be a direct correlation and reward for time invested in the game.
Currently you spend so much time setting stuff but as soon as the deadline passes it’s out of your control. I like how in this game you can sub in and out performers, it makes more sense to me if you have a bench to be able to utilise it in that way, as opposed to it being used by way of chance.
It would also come in handy with regards to unforeseen events, like sick players etc.
Well, the options available means inevitably you would make wrong calls on changes live in the gameweek. I think it’s a dynamic that 100% would improve the game, and as stated above, it would be optional to the manager. As with this, if no manual changes are made then auto subs would still occur.
Or mine. But it's good for lads who do a bit of research on stats and on fan forums, Twitter etc for team updates . I just wanna pick an auld team in FPL and enjoy the football. And it's a great Euros so far. Good luck for rest of Fantasy Euros.
Hoping this is the case. Fullkrug in my latest draft and would be a lovely punt. We will get the Germany team before the deadline.
"It's not ruled out that Julian Nagelsmann would make a surprise last minute change on the lineup against Switzerland tonight. Niclas Füllkrug is the closest candidate for the starting XI and could replace Kai Havertz tonight. Füllkrug impressed in the final training and had good cameos in the two previous games [@BILD]"
3 hours, 51 mins ago
Castagne v Faes
Stones v Ghehi
Hernandez v Kounde
Di Marco v Califiori
Frimpong v Van Dijk