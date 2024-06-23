62
  Rowse
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    I'm on limitless for MD3 and trying to think about whether I should go for centre backs with ball recovery point potential, or if I should go for defenders with attacking potential. I've also got a few points to make up in my mini league so need to consider the differential angle. I've decided on the teams I want coverage from, but I'm deliberating on the following. Any thoughts/suggestions welcome!

    Castagne v Faes
    Stones v Ghehi
    Hernandez v Kounde
    Di Marco v Califiori
    Frimpong v Van Dijk

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Did you say MP3?

      The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I’m not very good with the technology questions. I just listen to records.

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I reckon you've got to think about fixtures / group state for ball recoveries, e.g. the way things stand in group B, Italy would take a 0-0 but Croatia are desperate for 3pts so I think I'd go for recoveries over attacking threat there. With France I'd rather go for attacking threat but it seems like some here are wary of rotation for Theo

    TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I'm gonna stick with Mittelstadt over Tah, but other than that I'll be targeting recovery monsters

  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    @ Neale - you've got Mwene down as Swiss in the table above

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      @TheMentaculus the Elitserien header has gone for a wander!

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Uh oh, hopefully just taking a holiday. Thanks for the reminder, nearly forgot it's only 4 days til resumption!

        @Neale again - can we get the sidebar link back sometime this week?

        The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Thanks in advance to both. Elitserien is where the real action is!

        Skonto Rigga
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Yeah will stick it back up there tomorrow!

          The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Takk skal!

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Doh, fixed now. Cheers for spotting!

  Karan14
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this LL3?

    Neuer Maignan
    VVD Grimaldo Kounde Dalot Trippier
    KDB Bellingham Musiala Gundo Oyarzabal
    Kane Lukaku Mbappe

    Worth going for Sobo/Eriksen over 2nd German mid?

    No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yes. You’re going to get 90 mins off them and they are the main players for their teams

  Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Martinez on Portugal:
    "Securing first place is good because there are a lot of players in the dressing room who deserve to play and we need to give them opportunities to show what they've got and create a competitive environment in the team during the tournament".

    I think Portugal line up with something closer to a B team v Georgia and will be the team making the most wholesale changes in MD3 (more than Spain imo, as manager has reiterated importance of "rhythm").

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      He hit them with the ‘rhythm’ stick apparently.

    azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      How doesnt Ronaldo play. He can easily get a hatrick and become top scorer?

      Who else to target then? Will Costa be rotated.? Is rui got a chance or stick with dalot /mendes

      FPL Brains
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Lol Ronaldo isn't starting their next game.

        azz007
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I do think he wil. He needs a goal and GEO

          Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yes of course, 39 year-old will definitely play dead rubber with Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos sitting on their hands for 90 mins and the rest of the tournament so that someone with zero goals so far can get golden boot.

            FPL Brains
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              😀

          jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Why he needs a goal? The quote above indicates atleast 8-9 changes.. possible full 11 changes

  Ronnies
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which one;

    A) Theo
    B) Kounde

    Cheers.

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Walcott, Walcott!

    jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      B i guess but 50-50 really

  Djemba-Djemba
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    How likely are gundo and musiala to get rested?

    Mother Farke
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think Germany still start full strength as they'll want to go through as group winners.

      Cok3y5murf
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Less likely than us getting lineups before deadline....

      jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I think already confirmed no changes in 11 but possible early subs

    fenixri
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Rmt LL3

      Neuer Pickford
      Kounde Upamecano Guehi Stones Grimaldo
      Oyarzabal KDB Conceicao Eriksen Musiala
      Mbappe Lukaku Jota

      FPL Brains
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Relying on an England clean sheet there.

        The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Ewwwwww!!!

      jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Like jota punt.. i am considering him or gakpo. Reckon jota starts? There is also felix, neto etc

    Madderegern
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      This page is dying due to Premium demands?

      The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Premium schmemium!

      GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Probably. People smart enough to know they can good info elsewhere for free. It'll pick up again when Premier League starts.

        The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          When the nudists descend! Premium nudists!

    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Mbappe back for MD3?

      Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Likely yes, played 60 mins in a behind closed foor friendly.

        jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          They have friendlies between euro games?

      ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        You'd think so, they need him and played friendly couple days ago too.

    KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      The way the bench can be used in this game is so refreshing and great, I’m doing so much better than I do in normal fpl thanks to it.

      Really wish they would incorporate this into the prem fpl game!

      FPL Brains
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        The ball recovery points open up a new dynamic too. Agree, enjoying the format.

        KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yes!

      Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think there are certain parts of the Euros format that should be incorporated into FPL and it's probably the points scoring like ball recoveries and goals outside the box. This would make CBs and DM/CMs more viable picks in FPL.

        Don't think manual subs and changing captaincy as it over complicates and requires more engagement.

        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Should be implemented as it over complicates*

        KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I’d like that, put the casuals off!
          Having said that, the extra engagement would be optional anyway, to a casual player the game would be the same.

        jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          There is another benefit. All the dead teams will be dead

          KAPO KANE
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Yes haha

      ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        It's great for a short game but this much micro management for a full FPL season would be too much.

        KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Maybe, but then there would be a direct correlation and reward for time invested in the game.

          Currently you spend so much time setting stuff but as soon as the deadline passes it’s out of your control.
          I like how in this game you can sub in and out performers, it makes more sense to me if you have a bench to be able to utilise it in that way, as opposed to it being used by way of chance.

          It would also come in handy with regards to unforeseen events, like sick players etc.

      GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Makes it a bit easier, like UCL, maybe too easy.

        KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Well, the options available means inevitably you would make wrong calls on changes live in the gameweek.
          I think it’s a dynamic that 100% would improve the game, and as stated above, it would be optional to the manager.
          As with this, if no manual changes are made then auto subs would still occur.

          GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            It's too much like FPL draft. Doesn't have the jeopardy of fixing your team at deadline for the gameweek and risk of some players not starting.

            KAPO KANE
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              That jeopardy never works in my favour, hence my opinion! Haha

              GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Or mine. But it's good for lads who do a bit of research on stats and on fan forums, Twitter etc for team updates . I just wanna pick an auld team in FPL and enjoy the football. And it's a great Euros so far. Good luck for rest of Fantasy Euros.

      KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        There were many times this season I was saying how the bench in prem fpl is pointless, and struggled to articulate how it should be - but the format of this game is exactly how I think it should be!

      It's A Joke
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I agree. Makes the game more enjoyable

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Hoping this is the case. Fullkrug in my latest draft and would be a lovely punt. We will get the Germany team before the deadline.

      "It's not ruled out that Julian Nagelsmann would make a surprise last minute change on the lineup against Switzerland tonight. Niclas Füllkrug is the closest candidate for the starting XI and could replace Kai Havertz tonight. Füllkrug impressed in the final training and had good cameos in the two previous games [@BILD]"

      https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1804806479515353384?t=wWMu7eDKZao2BYp1EjA1IQ&s=19

    It's A Joke
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Are these two more or less nailed on?
      Grimaldo
      Oyarzabal

      ryacoo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        No but people are expecting a rotated Spain side and they're a strong candidates to come in

