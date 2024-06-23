In Euro 2024 Fantasy, players get points for the usual actions like goals, assists and clean sheets.

But as you are no doubt now aware, they are also rewarded for ‘ball recoveries’. More specifically, players get one point for every three balls recovered.

These can quickly amass. Some players have accumulated 4+ ball recovery points already, so it’s effectively given them an ‘extra’ Fantasy return beyond the regular ones.

In this article, we look at every single country’s best players for ball recoveries in Germany so far.

We also compile the overall top 20.

ALBANIA

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Mitaj 12 3 Hysaj 9 3 Ramadani 8 2 Djimsiti 7 1 Seferi 6 1

AUSTRIA

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Mwene 16 4 Posch 14 4 Seiwald 14 4 Sabitzer 7 2 Trauner 7 2 Danso 6 2

BELGIUM

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Faes 13 4 Onana 13 3 Debast 9 3 Tielemans 7 1 Castagne 6 2

CROATIA

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Sutalo 19 6 Juranovic 7 2 Gvardiol 7 1 Majer 7 1 Stanisic 6 2



CZECHIA

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Soucek 15 4 Krejci 13 4 Hranac 9 3 Holes 9 2 Provod 9 2 Coufal 8 2

DENMARK

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Hojbjerg 13 3 Christensen 12 3 Vestergaard 12 3 Andersen 9 2 Kristiansen 7 2 Maehle 6 2 Bah 6 1

ENGLAND

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Guehi 17 5 Rice 15 5 Trippier 9 2 Bellingham 8 2 Walker 8 2 Stones 7 2 Alexander Arnold 6 2 Foden 6 2

FRANCE

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Kante 11 3 Kounde 11 3 Uamecano 11 3 Rabiot 9 3 Saliba 9 3 Dembele 7 1 Thuram 6 2

GEORGIA

Player Total ball recoveries Ball recovery points Dvali 17 5 Kakabadze 17 5 Kochorashvili 13 4 Kashia 12 4 Mekvabishvili 8 2 Kverkvelia 7 1

GERMANY

