With 2023/24 in the rear-view mirror and the European Championship now entering its knockout phase, the question on many Fantasy Premier League managers’ lips is when FPL will start for the new season.

Here we look at a few key dates for Fantasy managers over the summer.

TRANSFER WINDOW

The transfer window opened for Premier League clubs on Friday 14 June. Now we’ve reached July, international deals can occur.

Names like Ian Maatsen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Lloyd Kelly, Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have already had their moves confirmed.

Transfer deadline day will be on Friday 30 August.

DO WE KNOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES?

The Premier League fixtures were released on Tuesday 18 June at 9am BST.

From a reaction piece to analysis of the best opening fixture runs, we’ll continue to take a comprehensive look at the 2024/25 schedule over the coming summer weeks.

WHEN DOES THE 2024/25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON START?

The 2024/25 Premier League season is scheduled to get underway on Friday 16 August.

We’ll get international breaks in September, October, November and March but this time there’ll be no winter break.

As FA Cup fifth-round matches are returning to weekends and league matches won’t now clash with quarter-finals, there will be fewer Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Gameweek 38 will be contested on Sunday 25 May.

WHEN WILL FPL 2024/25 START?

PREVIOUS SEASONS

The million-dollar question and one we’re all waiting for an answer to, as those at FPL Towers never advertise the date.

What usually happens is they’ll tease us with a slow social media release of key player prices to build anticipation. And then Fantasy will officially go live.

The site has been running an update over the last week or so, so it looks like launch date should be soon.

Recent launches have looked like this:

SEASON LAUNCH DATE DAYS BEFORE GAMEWEEK 1 2023/24 5 July 37 2022/23 5 July 31 2021/22 23 June 51 2020/21** 15 August 28 2019/20 27 June 43 2018/19 5 July 36 2017/18 12 July 30 2016/17 19 July 25

** This 2020/21 season was different because of the Covid pandemic

The last couple were both on 5 July and the average of these seven – not including the exceptional 2020/21 circumstances – is 36 days before the opener.

Working backwards from the Friday night meeting between Manchester United and Fulham, that would make the 2024/25 equivalent be Thursday 11 July.

SUMMER TOURNAMENTS

Yet that coincides with the final week of Euro 2024. So perhaps it’s best to compare launch dates with the summer tournaments of 2021, 2018 and 2016.

SEASON LAUNCH DATE END OF TOURNAMENT 2021/22 23 June 51 18 days before the Final 2018/19 5 July 36 10 days before the Final 2016/17 19 July 25 9 days after the Final

It’s actually a bit of a mixed bag here because the latest two went live way before the climax. At the time of writing, we are 12 days before the final in Berlin and there’s no hint of an imminent announcement. Although the site has been updating, there certainly haven’t been any price reveals.

Therefore FPL should get underway either during the three-day gap that precedes the final or in the immediate week afterwards.

