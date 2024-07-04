5
5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    would you change anything for a WC team?

    Neuer
    Stones Cucurella Cancelo VdV
    Wirtz Bruno Nico Musiala
    Mbappe Gakpo
    Pickford Simons Depay Walker

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      If you can field 15 players then yeah, keep your WC

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Question a bit ambiguous so not sure if this is planned WC or if you are asking if you should WC out of this team. I think this is probably your planned WC I which case I would not have Wirtz and would get some Dutch defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        * get a second Dutch defender over Cancelo as think Portugal concede v France

        Open Controls
  2. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anything worth changing in this wc draft?

    pickford costa
    rudiger kounde vvd akanji cucurella
    bellingham musiala williams simons rodri
    mbappe kane gakpo

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.