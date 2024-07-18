80
  Stimps
    
    
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Andreas or Muniz for Fulham?

    Jonesfromthere
      
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’ve gone Muniz. Lovely fixtures so either is great

    GreennRed
      
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Castagne!

      Jafooli
        
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Agree

    The Mentaculus
      
      
      
      57 mins ago

      Muniz

      Jafooli
        
        44 mins ago

        Agreed

  Ibralicious
    
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Day 1 and I've already built the strongest possible side:

    Flekken
    Gvardiol - Burn - Andersen
    Foden - Gordon - Diaz - Eze
    Haaland - Watkins - Isak

    (Turner) (Mykolenko - Winks - Harwood-Bellis)

    Mukarram
      
      
      19 mins ago

      No arsenal
      !!!!!!!

  Jafooli
    
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which Chelsea GK finished last season as first choice? Reckon they will keep the gloves or is it 50/50?

    Or get both at 4.5m and just suck up GW1 vs Man City? After that fixtures are very favourable

    Jonesfromthere
      
      1 hour ago

      Petrovic but apparently new manager prefers Sanchez

    Gringo Kid
      
      
      1 hour ago

      If I'm not mistaken, Maresca said that he likes Sanchez a lot, so I assume that Spanish keeper will be a starter

    Jafooli
      
      58 mins ago

      Cheers both, may start with Sanchez and get someone else in for first game cover, then swith to Petrovic if looks like it's a 50/50

    Uncle Baby Billy
      
      
      47 mins ago

      If (big if, I know) Chelsea click early then having both their keepers means you'll only ever have one of Gusto, Cucurella, Palmer, Jackson, Colwill or even James when he's back. Given their opening fixture run that could leave you in a world of pain.

      Jafooli
        
        44 mins ago

        Ah yeah, good point, cheers

        Jafooli
          
          43 mins ago

          Apart from Jackson 😉

          Andy_Social
            
            41 mins ago

            I've got Sanchez in as place-holder. We'll know for sure by GW1 deadline. Same for Palace.

            Jafooli
              
              34 mins ago

              Same

  Jafooli
    
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Not sure seen such wide variety of RMTs preseason.

    That Haaland 15m nonsense has put cat amongst the pigeons in a big way, and other pricing allows for loads of options & formations.

    Are you currently in the Haaland in or out camp. Personally can't justify 15m when Alverez can cover 😉

    Bobby Digital
      
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Out

    GreennRed
      
      58 mins ago

      Out.

      Alvarez looking to leave City. Chelsea potentially looking to sign him.

      x.jim.x
        
        10 mins ago

        They won't sell him

        GreennRed
          
          just now

          Makes for great clickbait though. Atletico and PSG also interested, allegedly. But no rumours of a replacement if City were to sell him.

    Now I'm Panicking
      
      56 mins ago

      Don't worry - everyone's team will slowly become the same before the season starts

    The Mentaculus
      
      
      
      54 mins ago

      Not sure yet as it depends on combos but I'm just content that it's a valid question. In favour: summer rest, trust him more than Salah with captaincy (at least til I see more of Slot's Pool), spectre of a light initial schedule for Foden after Euros (captaincy GW2 & budgetary reasons). Against: price! and abundance of alternative forwards who can compete with him points-wise (could easily go Watkins/Havertz/Isak or Muniz/Pedro)

    Mama Murphy's chair
      
      54 mins ago

      Out.

      Andy_Social
        
        42 mins ago

        In - with Salah too.

        CoracAld2831
          
          
          38 mins ago

          Yep, same here.

        Jafooli
          
          35 mins ago

          Yikes

          CoracAld2831
            
            
            just now

            To top it of I have Saka as well.

    CoracAld2831
      
      
      41 mins ago

      Currently in, but was out.

      Then back in again. And then out again. And then in again.

      And so forth.

      Jafooli
        
        35 mins ago

        Lol

    Camzy
      
      24 mins ago

      Leaning out but I'm getting tempted to start with him as a differential if I'm confident in my ability to pick out hidden gems.

    The Tonberry
        10 mins ago

        Out. Can't justify spending that much on Haaland when Foden is 5.5m cheaper and scored more points than him last season.

      Gold Monster
        
        
        2 mins ago

        Out

      Ausman
        
        just now

        Out!

    Hangman Page
      
      
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I like those two punts.

      GreennRed
        
        1 min ago

        Look good if they were nailed in. Potentially the low base of gametime skewing results.

    diesel001
      
      59 mins ago

      First draft:

      Raya - Turner
      Saliba - Gvardiol - Porro - Andersen - Burn
      Palmer - Gordon - Foden - Eze - Nkunku
      Watkins - Isak - Pedro

      Top two most selected GKs
      Top five most selected DFs
      Four of the top five most selected MFs
      Three of the top four most selected FWs
      Fits within 100m budget and max three players per team

      Jafooli
        
        42 mins ago

        Why is Nkunku so popular? How much did he play last season?

        Open Controls
        R.C.
          
          13 mins ago

          437 mins

        Andy_Social
          
          11 mins ago

          Hardly at all, hence his price. Popular 'cos damn good.

    FPL Brains
      
      
      
      55 mins ago

      RMT:

      Pope - Martinez
      TAA - Saliba - Gvardiol - Trippier - White
      Salah - Saka - Palmer - Foden - Bruno
      Haaland - Watkins - Isak

      G2G?

      GreennRed
        
        49 mins ago

        For 100m?

      x.jim.x
        
        46 mins ago

        Son over Bruno

        FPL Brains
          
          
          
          just now

          Back to the drawing board.

      TheBiffas
        
        43 mins ago

        Probably affordable last season

      Mama Murphy's chair
        
        7 mins ago

        Any extra cash for some premium goalkeepers?

      Zimo
        
        just now

        Surely u can afford Alisson Raya Son over Pope Martinez Bruno with all that money in the bank.

    R.C.
      
      53 mins ago

      1. Nkunku + Shaw
      2. Garnacho + Gusto

    Jafooli
      
      53 mins ago

      Anyone considering Senesi @ 5m?

      He was fairly prolific when he played last season?

      The Mentaculus
        
        
        
        46 mins ago

        Thought he'd be 4.5m, where he'd end up in the maybe pile. But at 5m, not for me

        Andy_Social
          
          9 mins ago

          I don't think there's enough upside over his 4.5 teammates. Same with many 5m defenders.

      Jafooli
        
        40 mins ago

        Cheers both, will un-watchlist for now...

    Dutchy FPL
      
      51 mins ago

      First draft:

      Flekken - Valdimarsson / other 4m)
      Gabriel - Burn - Faes - Johnson - Harwood (last three in rotation)
      Palmer - Son - Foden - Saka - Hudson Odoi
      Watkins - Isak - Muniz

    TheBiffas
      
      47 mins ago

      Statsbomb Statsbomb, you're my Statsbomb

    R.C.
      
      46 mins ago

      Surprised no one is doubling up on the Ward 4m and Iversen 4m GK combo this year.

      Andy_Social
        
        24 mins ago

        My comment last night was meant as a joke. Haven't kept track of Foxes in the Championship, but they have a 4.5 keeper whom I presume is 1st choice.

        GreennRed
          
          1 min ago

          Faes looks a foxy punt.

      TheBiffas
        
        23 mins ago

        You've just given me PTSD

    Warby84
      
      40 mins ago

      Solanke/Gordon or Isak/Nkunku??

      GreennRed
        
        19 mins ago

        SG

      Jonesfromthere
        
        just now

        B

    R.C.
      
      18 mins ago

      Nkunku Shaw or Garnacho Gusto??

      h3nh3n
        
        just now

        1

    Eze Really?
      
      14 mins ago

      Template?
      2 Keepers from 3
      3 defenders from 4
      5 Mids from 7
      3 Fwds from 4
      Without looking at ownership. the above was my first draft
      So much for template going away!

    Mama Murphy's chair
      
      12 mins ago

      What are peoples thoughts on Havertz? Seemed to be getting more returns.
      Will his position change be a good or bad thing?

      Derbz87
        
        6 mins ago

        I'd have thought it could only be a bad thing considering he plays in a side who did keep clean sheets and he was getting more points per goal as a midfielder. Saying that he didn't do a full season did he? I might be wrong there but that is another consideration if he's more important now than he was at the start of last season.

      Jafooli
        
        5 mins ago

        If he continues as the target point in preseason and bags a couple goals, show in for me.

        Currently in draft ahead of Isak

      The Tonberry
          just now

          Have Havertz in my draft.

          8.0 is a great price for what looks like being Arsenal's first choice forward. If Arsenal continue to score goals as frequently as they have done, he could easily reach 15 goals a season.

          I think the position change is a good thing as he is instantly a better FWD option than Jesus and Nketiah, but he would have been a difficult FPL choice when Saka and Odegaard are more desirable midfield options.

      R.C.
        
        10 mins ago

        Do we actually need Arsenal attack for first five GWs?

        Jafooli
          
          2 mins ago

          Or defense...only issue is price rises if they keep CS's early doors

      -GK22-
        
        
        9 mins ago

        Gonna have to pick my namesake in Stewart 3rd striker for 4.5

        Reckon he’ll start for Southampton?

      Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
        
        
        9 mins ago

        What do you think of this draft with Haaland, Salah, TAA, Gvardiol and Palmer?

        Sanchez | Turner
        TAA | Gvardiol | Mykolenko | Andersen | Harwood-Bellis
        Palmer | Gordon | Luis Diaz | Eze | Winks
        Haaland | Havertz | João Pedro

        R.C.
          
          7 mins ago

          Where's Salah

          PartyTime
            
            2 mins ago

            Ask Naby Keita. 😉

        Jafooli
          
          6 mins ago

          Decent, alot better than I expect...

        Derbz87
          
          6 mins ago

          Bit of an unknown on who Chelsea's keeper will be isn't it? Similar story for a few sides I'd imagine (Palace, Brighton). I know that's a minor point hopefully gets cleared up in pre-season. I'd have thought the other one might be their first choice.

        K.Jabba 88
          
          3 mins ago

          Wheres Salah?

        Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
          
          
          1 min ago

          Forgot Salah xD sorry, it's luiz diaz

