With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman identifies three early prospects and shares his first draft team reveal.

FPL has finally opened its doors for the new season, so in this piece, I thought I’d pick out three players who have initially caught my eye, who I’ll be monitoring in pre-season.

I’ll also share a very early draft. In fact, I wouldn’t even call it a draft, it’s more of a pre-season Watchlist, which I’ll add to/develop as we gain new information.

MORGAN ROGERS – £5.0M

Morgan Rogers, 21, enjoyed a decent second half of the season at Aston Villa last year.

After arriving from Middlesbrough in January, the plan was for him to develop slowly, but he pushed way ahead of schedule, starting eight league games in a row in Gameweeks 29-36. In that period, he scored three goals and provided one assist.

In terms of profile, Rogers is good at carrying the ball and drifting in from the left, so he wins quite a few fouls, whilst also possessing the power to run in-behind opposition defences.

He’s versatile, too. The image below shows where Rogers has played under Unai Emery so far, so he is more than capable of playing multiple roles.

Opportunities were admittedly more frequent last season with positional rival Jacob Ramsey (£5.5m) beset by injuries but Rogers is equally capable of playing in front of an overlapping left-back like Ian Maatsen (£5.0m).

So I’ll be watching him closely in pre-season, whilst also gauging Ramsey’s fitness levels because he could potentially be under-priced. He actually scored twice in the 3-0 win over Walsall on Wednesday night, so it’s started well in that regard.

Keep an eye on Youri Tielemans’ (£5.5m) role, too, as he could take on penalties following Douglas Luiz’s transfer to Juventus.

DANIEL MUNOZ – £5.0M

