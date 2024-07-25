15
15 Comments Post a Comment
  mattyb09
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    20 mins ago

    RMT (Roast My Team):

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Saliba Konate
    Salah KDB Szobo Nkunku
    Watkins Isak Havertz

    Virginia; Rogers, Livramento, Faes

    TheBiffas
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      Need to keep an eye on Konate to make sure he's nailed. Also not keen on Szobo as a Liverpool fan. The rest is good

  TheBiffas
    3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Price error on Nkunku

    mattyb09
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 mins ago

      The consensus was that he is oft-injured because of a lost season last year...

      However, he averaged 43 matches per season in 4 seasons at Leipzig and is still only 26 years old.

      Random Name
        9 Years
        2 mins ago

        He meant the article

        mattyb09
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          just now

          Lol missed that. Thanks!

      TheBiffas
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha yeah but good info anyway 🙂

    RedLightning
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks. It has now been corrected.

  Santi sensei
    11 Years
    9 mins ago

    u dont want to double up on Forest Attack so CHO MGW or Woods.
    currently on CHO myself

  AD105
    7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which one is best to start with atm?

    A) Foden
    B) Saka

    mattyb09
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      Saka

  adstomko
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one:

    A) Pedro Porro
    b) Chris Wood

    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    TheBiffas
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  R.C.
    6 Years
    just now

    What are people's thoughts on starting with 4.5 x4 and 4.0 x1 defenders?

    Or is a premium slot important to jump on any bandwagons?

