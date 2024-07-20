In preparation for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, here is a chronological list of all the club friendlies taking place.
The hyperlinked games take you to the match reports, where you can also read about the goalscorers and assisters.
For a list of all the pre-season game-time played by each player, check out our minutes tracker.
|DATE
|MATCH
|LOCATION
|July 13
|Chesterfield 0-3 Nottingham Forest
|SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield
|July 15
|Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United
|Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim
|July 15
|West Ham United 2-2 Ferencvaros
|Sportstadion Langau, Kitzbuhel
|July 15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Como
|Marbella
|July 17
|Walsall 0-3 Aston Villa
|Bescot Stadium, Walsall
|July 17
|Heart of Midlothian 1-5 Tottenham Hotspur
|Tynecastle, Edinburgh
|July 19
|Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton Athletic
|Crystal Palace Academy
|July 19
|Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton
|The Showgrounds, Sligo, Ireland
|July 19
|Liverpool 0-1 Preston North End
|AXA Training Centre
|July 19
|Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sunderland
|Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain
|July 19
|Eastleigh 1-7 Southampton
|Silverlake Stadium, Eastleigh
|July 20
|Spartak Trnava v Aston Villa
|Anton Malatinsky Stadium,
Trnava, Slovakia
|July 20
|Wimbledon v Brentford
|Plough Lane, London
|July 20
|Ipswich Town v Shakhtar Donetsk
|Sportzentrum Landskron,
Villach, Austria
|July 20
|Manchester United v Rangers
|Murrayfield, Edinburgh
|July 20
|Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur
|Loftus Road, London
|July 20
|Dagenham & Redbridge v West Ham United
|Chigwell Construction
Stadium, London
|July 21
|Bournemouth v Wrexham
|Harder Stadium, Santa Barbara, USA
|July 23
|Shrewsbury Town v Leicester City
|Croud Meadow, Shrewsbury
|July 23
|Manchester City v Celtic
|Kenan Stadium, North Carolina, USA
|July 23
|Nottingham Forest v Millwall
|Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain
|July 24
|Arsenal v Bournemouth
|Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, USA
|July 24
|Kashima Antlers v Brighton & Hove Albion
|National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
|July 24
|Chelsea v Wrexham
|Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, USA
|July 24
|Southampton v Bordeaux
|(behind closed doors, Spain)
|July 25
|Benfica v Brentford
|Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
|July 27
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA
|July 27
|Columbus Crew v Aston Villa
|Lower.com Field, Ohio, USA
|July 27
|Chelsea v Celtic
|Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana, USA
|July 27
|Crawley Town v Crystal Palace
|Broadfield Stadium, Crawley
|July 27
|Salford City v Everton
|Peninsula Stadium, Salford
|July 27
|Ipswich Town v Fortuna Dusseldorf
|Portman Road, Ipswich
|July 27
|Liverpool v Real Betis
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, USA
|July 27
|Manchester City v AC Milan
|Yankee Stadium, New York, USA
|July 27
|Hull City v Newcastle United
|MKM Stadium, Hull
|July 27
|Nottingham Forest v Elche
|Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain
|July 27
|Southampton v Montpellier
|(behind closed doors, Spain)
|July 27
|Vissel Kobe v Tottenham Hotspur
|National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
|July 27
|West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|EverBank Stadium, Florida, USA
|July 28
|Tokyo Verdy v Brighton & Hove Albion
|National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
|July 30
|Estrela da Amadora v Brentford
|(behind closed doors, Lisbon)
|July 30
|Coventry City v Everton
|Coventry Building Society
Arena, Coventry
|July 30
|Manchester City v Barcelona
|Camping World Stadium, Orlando, USA
|July 31
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA
|July 31
|Aston Villa v RB Leipzig
|Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, USA
|July 31
|Chelsea v Club America
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA
|July 31
|Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial, Maryland, USA
|July 31
|Manchester United v Real Betis
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, USA
|July 31
|Urawa Red Diamonds v Newcastle United
|Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan
|July 31
|Oxford United v Southampton
|Kassam Stadium, Oxford
|July 31
|Team K League v Tottenham Hotspur
|World Cup Stadium, Seoul,
South Korea
|August 2
|Ipswich Town v Borussia Moenchengladbach
|ATS Sportpark, Heimstetten, Germany
|August 2
|Nottingham Forest v Villarreal
|City Ground, Nottingham
|August 3
|Aston Villa v Club America
|Soldier Field, Chicago, USA
|August 3
|Watford v Brentford
|Vicarage Road, London
|August 3
|Queens Park Rangers v Brighton & Hove Albion
|Loftus Road, London
|August 3
|Crystal Palace v West Ham United
|Raymond James Stadium, Florida, USA
|August 3
|Preston North End v Everton
|Deepdale, Preston
|August 3
|Benfica v Fulham
|Estadio Algarve, Portugal
|August 3
|Ipswich Town v Hoffenheim
|Kufstein Arena, Kufstein, Austria
|August 3
|Augsburg v Leicester City
|WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany
|August 3
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|Williams-Brice Stadium,
South Carolina, USA
|August 3
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|Ohio Stadium, Columbus, USA
|August 3
|Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle United
|National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
|August 3
|Millwall v Southampton
|The Den, London
|August 3
|Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich
|World Cup Stadium, Seoul,
South Korea
|August 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v RB Leipzig
|Chase Stadium, Miami, USA
|August 4
|Bournemouth v Rayo Vallecano
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
|August 6
|Chelsea v Real Madrid
|Bank of America Stadium,
Charlotte, USA
|August 7
|Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen
|Emirates Stadium, London
|August 7
|Aston Villa v Athletic Bilbao
|Bescot Stadium, Walsall
|August 8
|Olympiacos v Nottingham Forest
|Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece
|August 9
|Brentford v Wolfsburg
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|August 9
|Newcastle United v Girona
|St James’ Park, Newcastle
|August 10
|Newcastle United v Stade Brestois
|St James’ Park, Newcastle
|August 10
|Bournemouth v Girona
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
|August 10
|Borussia Dortmund v Aston Villa
|Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany
|August 10
|Brighton & Hove Albion v Villarreal
|Amex Stadium, Brighton
|August 10
|Hoffenheim v Fulham
|PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany
|August 10
|RC Lens v Leicester City
|Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France
|August 10
|Manchester City v Manchester United (Comm Shield)
|Wembley, London
|August 10
|Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|August 10
|West Ham United v Celta Vigo
|London Stadium, London
|August 10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Rayo Vallecano
|Molineux, Wolverhampton
|August 11
|Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais
|Emirates Stadium, London
|August 11
|Chelsea v Inter Milan
|Stamford Bridge, London
|August 11
|Crystal Palace v Nantes
|Selhurst Park, London
|August 11
|Liverpool v Sevilla
|Anfield, Liverpool
