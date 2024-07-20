3
  1. FPL Virgin
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Great stuff, thanks Marc. FPL is officially full steam ahead for the 2024/25 season! 😀

  2. The Mentaculus
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Anyone know if Salah played up front against Preston? The lineup listed here makes it look that way:

    https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-edged-out-preston-first-pre-season-friendly

  3. prgmtctchr
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Lowest Score Wins leagues are back!

    Pick your team using your entire budget then ‘set it and forget it’, with no transfers, chips, etc. used during the season. Lowest score wins!

    Classic: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/i46foq
    H2H: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/cynn5t

    The rules are simple but bear repeating in relative depth:
    1. Use your entire budget to pick your team. You must have 0 left to spend when the season begins.
    2. Do not make any transfers once the season begins.
    3. Do not use any chips during the season.
    4. At the end of the season, the team at the bottom of the table (having correctly followed all rules) wins.

