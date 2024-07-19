37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    I think I’m all set on this draft. Addresses everything I want in my team:

    Sanchez (Fabianski)
    Mykolenko Colwill VDV (Harwood-Bellis, Faes)
    Salah Palmer Saka Foden Hudson-Odoi
    Watkins Isak (4.5)

    If Rogers looks like a starter, I’ll likely downgrade Hudson-Odoi to Rogers and upgrade Faes to Burn. I plan to monitor the Chelsea GK situation as well but all roads seem to be leading to Sanchez.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Back line is terrible but people seems to be drifting that way this year.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yeah, the 2x4.0m defenders are a step too far for me but upgrading one to a 4.5 would be good. Rest is fine in general, although I wouldn't be 100% your ENG midfield trio start GW1.

  2. Differential C (Mark)
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Skonto Rigga articles are next level. Enough detail but not too much to overwhelm. Thanks Neal!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yeah but who scored for Rosenberg? Nypan?

      1. Mullered in Maenam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Holm scored in 90+3 minutes, no assist given, Rosenborg changed their starting 11 in the second half.

      2. Mullered in Maenam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Decent goal, good reaction from Holm - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm7ZciwjqRo

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thankee!

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Haaland draft, defence too weak?

    Sanchez
    Burn Andersen myko
    Salah palmer Eze Hudson odoi
    Haaland isak Muniz

    Turner rogers faes harwood

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      So many drafts, can’t keep up. Throwing the towel in, you win!

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Stay strong Knight

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        You will come back stronger, like Lance Armstrong, but with two balls

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Ball recovery FTW!

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Weak at the back is the way to go this season. Maybe not THAT weak though! Rest is good.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Could get gvardiol, but would have to downgrade palmer for that.

  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Most of my drafts have Trent in them, but to try and bolster my midfield, I have a weaker defence and bench.

    What do you think, too weak at the back and bench?

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol / Munoz / Mykolenko
    Salah / Gordon / Foden / Eze / Palmer
    Isak / Havertz

    Turner | Barco | Faes | Fraser

    1. swervinho
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Like it, bar Sanchez

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thanks, who would you have?

        1. swervinho
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Areola ... or find .5 for Pickford (from Havertz downgrade?)

  5. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Dead zone here now

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Colin Robinson starving?

  6. Madame R.
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Haaland in gang, TC Haaland week 2?

    My hot take: Ipswich will upset Liverpool in week 1 then get hammered by City in week 2, Haaland to get 4 or 5!

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Quite possibly, but he’s too expensive for me, so I have to hope Foden will do some damage too.

      1. Madame R.
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah this is true, can downgrade Haaland to Watkins and upgrade someone to Foden, every chance he does just as much damage, leaves lots of money to upgrade elsewhere too, this is the dilemma.

  7. The Overthinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I don't need the 3rd sub. So basically a 4m defender or 4.5 striker /midfielder takes that spot.

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Gvardiol or walker?

    1. Pinatta
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Walker

  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    I take it there ae no playing 4.5M forwards yet?

    1. Pinatta
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't think there has ever been one with guaranteed playtime and also scoring points, don;t go there as this wil be a planning game more than ever. To ship out a possible 4.4 is a pain

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Semenyo last year was the only 1..

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Stewart at Saints is the one to monitor according to Lanley Staurel, who is a Saints fan and watches their games. Tis good intel, gratefully received. Harry Kane was once 4.5m!

  10. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ait Nouri wing back is the main thing I take from this

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Me too.

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Shame about his opening fixtures though. Really tough start, I can see O’Neil being the first managerial casualty unfortunately.

  11. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Verbruggen (Iversen)
    Porro Saliba Munoz (Faes Castagne)
    Salah Foden Palmer Hudson-O (Rogers)
    Isak Watkins Muniz

    Getting close to my desired team, most of my first drafts had Trent in them..

    Thoughts?

  12. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    First draft

    Pickford turner
    Gvardiol saliba burn andersen harwood
    Palmer salah odegaard mainoo hudson odoi
    Watkins isak pedro

    Really need a manc midfield? But who to sacrifice?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Watkins the Wicker Man in your team!

  13. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    bench boosting gw1, would you rather garnacho vs fulham(H) or brennan johnson vs leicester(A)?

