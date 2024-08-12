213
213 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Given what happened last season, it would be pretty funny if Gabriel didn't start GW1 again...

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      That's why we go Saliba

      Open Controls
    2. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      What irritated me most about that was I chose Gabriel over Saliba purely on % owned. I wanted to be with the majority if he scored and then Arteta did his silly experiment and his value dropped

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No murmurs with a link to Saudi this time round

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Ian Wright Wright Wright the only player to have 3 last names?

    Open Controls
    1. 83rgreen
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Nope, there's also Benny White White White 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
        4 mins ago

        On the subject of names, how long has Solanke-Mitchell been a thing?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Recently to my knowledge

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Never heard that til today

          Open Controls
      • Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Djemba Djemba had 2. Not 3 though.

        Open Controls
      • Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Jan Vertonghen of Vaseline (or whatever he was called)

        Open Controls
    3. 83rgreen
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Going round in circles - What do we think?
      How Spursy are Spurs gonna be?

      Pope, Leno
      Porro, Gabriel, Burn, Konsa, Barco
      Saka, Jota, Salah, Rogers, ESR
      Isak, Havertz, Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Seems a reasonable amount of Spurs to me. Don't see why you'd rotate Pope but rest looks good

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes Leno waste of money. Get 4.0.

          Open Controls
      2. Whiskerz
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Spurs always go full spurs. 1-1d vs leicester. 0-1l vs everton. 3-1w vs newcastle and 4-2w vs arsenal.

        Open Controls
    4. JJeyy
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      any NFFC fans have an idea if Nuno will go into season with back 3 and wingbacks or back 4? Deciding between Murillo or Neco.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Think Aina the pick at Forrest

        Open Controls
    5. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thoughts on this?

      Henderson (Valdimarsson)
      TAA Quansah Burn (Robinson Barco)
      Saka Bobb Jota Gordon (ESR)
      Solanke Isak Haaland

      First draft without Salah and don't think I'm far off with this, but divided on TAA and 4.5 or Porro and Saliba/Gvardiol.

      Open Controls
      1. FISSH
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        dont like Burn. He is highly owned and not nailed. Price drop coming fast

        Bob will be good for 1-2 GW max

        ESR will have points on the bench so just be prepared for that

        Open Controls
    6. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Who do you think are the most attacking defenders in the league?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.