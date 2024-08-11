51
  Oz lotto
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Hello hello. first post this pre season and I am back on the Members area for the first time in a long time. 200k finish last year wasn't enough for me and targeting top 50k this season!

    I have not felt this aimless in a very very long time. Salah/Son/Saka triad really hard to pick from and got a team together with Haaland/Salah and one of the 10.0 which doesn't make me want to vomit... but it's not the prettiest ever and Solanke might be a nicer way in than Son and then say Bruno?

    Just looking for general chat and no real advice as need to stew on it for a bit!!!

    FPL Elephant
      7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      It’s really difficult to get a quality squad together with Salah, Haaland and Isak if you’re also wanting another premium midfielder. I completely understand people on here saying that the second expensive midfielder should be built in in case we feel Palmer/Saka/Son becomes essential early, but I just feel like I’m making too many adjustments across my team to enable it!

    Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think I know what you need!

      7rjngs

      Welcome back. Hopefully you have a great season, but come join us in the Hall of Shame anyway!

  Dhanesh Prabhu
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    A) MGW and Konsa
    vs
    B) Elanga and Porro

    Not sure which one to pick.
    Which 2 would you pick?
    A or B

    BIGREDDOG
      7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A for me

    FPL Elephant
      7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A for me, mainly because I’m not sold on the Spurs defence. But have a read about MGWs positioning as it might not convert into as many points as previously.

    cravencottage
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      B- Porro wont get many CS but is very attacking

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    The hardest working man in FPL. Speaking as someone who struggles to write just one article about FPL, I don't know how this level of high quality output is maintained.

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I mean to write this in the early hours of a Saturday morning is just beyond.

      Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        10 Years
        just now

        Apparently he’s on 250k pounds a year!

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    I know Leicester have some juicy £4m defenders but I refuse to go near their players while Cooper is in charge. The man is a pathological liar. Save yourself the stress. Wait for him to get fired and be banished to manage in the championship where he belongs.

    cravencottage
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      The team is in dire straits. They need about 5 new players and a new manager

  FPL Elephant
    7 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which would you go for?

    A) Gordon and J.Pedro
    B) Eze and Wood

    Thanks!

    I Member
      9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      FPL Elephant
        7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks. I’ve now added:

        C) Minteh and Solanke

        Into the mix

        I Member
          9 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Tasty. Honestly all of them are good combos. Go with your gut.

    cravencottage
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A- Both options are good though

  Heskey Time
    10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW 1 BB Team?

    Raya, Flekken
    Porro, Anderson, Quansa, hall, Barco
    Salah, Saka, B.Fernandez, Jota, Murphy
    Isak, Solanke, Jesus

    I Member
      9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Very good. WC GW2?

      Heskey Time
        10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Just toying with this idea but yes WC GW2 would be the plan

        I Member
          9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I've toyed with the idea myself the thing holding me back is that we won't have that much additional information on a GW2 WC. Worried it might be too early to use it.

  cravencottage
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    I guess it has come down to this:

    A) Solanke, Saka, ESR, Gordon
    B) Muniz, Son, Odegaard, Nkunku

    Heskey Time
      10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      A for me

    Dhanesh Prabhu
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Just because Ode's price point has only Bruno, you may have to rely on more transfers to get more players.
      Hence my suggestion is A

    BIGREDDOG
      7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Challenge level impossible

      B, just

  Elmoelite
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Henderson/Matthews
      Myko/TAA/R.Lewis (Barco/LMartinez)
      ESR/Salah/Bobb/Gordon (Brereton Diaz)
      Solanke/Haaland/Isak

      No plans just vibes and see who gets hot

    Letsgo!
      7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Wood or muniz?

      Alr have esr

    Letsgo!
      7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Who will start for forest?
      Sels?

    BIGREDDOG
      7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Just been watching some Rogers highlights on youtube. What a player...

    Dr. Ocular
      8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Sheddin some light into the Saka vs Ode debate,
      It seemed like sakas performance plateaued over the last 10 games last season and if u look thru the stats,
      Only a difference of 40 points with more minutes played for Ode.
      With Jesus in the mix, shouldnt expect more involvement from Ode than Saka?

    SpaceCadet
      10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Quite happy with this. Thoughts?

      Pope
      Vvd porro Munoz
      Salah gordon kulu esr
      Haaland isak wood

      4.0 Robinson bellis winks

      I Member
        9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Still happy with Kulu after the Solanke signing? Comfortable with no Arsenal?

        SpaceCadet
          10 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Willing to risk it with no arsenal for a few gws. Kulu has been on fire pre season, can see him starting.

          Letsgo!
            7 Years
            just now

            Dont be trick by kulu…

    Roy Rovers
      10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Any thoughts are much appreciated.

      Flekken Vald
      Mykolenko Andersen Konsa Quansah Harwood Bellis
      Salah Saka ESR Bobb CHO
      Haaland Isak Solanke

      Roy Rovers
        10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Forgot to say …..which one??

        Son & Havertz or Saka & Solanke?.

    WhilePaquetàGentlyWe…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      rogers or bobb

      Roy Rovers
        10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Bobb for me ^

      Jarnathan
        8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I've got both but its likely Bobb will have to be removed after the first GW or 2 due to benchings

    Elmoelite
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Any punts for rico lewis for city?

      chocolove
        13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Is this good?
        Bb gw1, WC gw3

        Henderson Sels
        Vdven Martinez Hall Myko Andersen
        Salah Jota Gordon Murphy Kulu
        Haaland Solanke Wood

        Aimed the fixture against promoted team.

      KieranKA
        3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Like most preseasons, my draft looks frustratingly similar to the first one I made in July.

        Henderson // Matthews
        Gvardiol Burn Konsa // Colwill Faes
        Salah Gordon Eze Nkunku Bailey
        Haaland Isak // Jebbison

        Main question left is - does Eze (0 preseason minutes so far) justify a spot or should I downgrade to Andreas and get an Arsenal defender?

        A. Eze and Colwill
        B. Andreas and Gabriel

      Emiliano Sala
        8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Which one only for first gw?

        A) Garnacho vs Ful(H)
        B) Eze vs Bre(A)

        *have B.Fernandez too. Will wc for gw2

        Emiliano Sala
          8 Years
          1 min ago

          Going with A
          Thank you guys. 0.5 more gives me the cash to swap martinez to romero

      Letsgo!
        7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Saka or odegaard?

        Dr.Acula
          1 Year
          1 min ago

          heart says ode, head says saka. Chose Ode as im a parttime cardiologist

      Boomerang V
        7 Years
        28 mins ago

        In your opinion, which 3 teams have the best GW1 fixture?

        Dr.Acula
          1 Year
          10 mins ago

          best in terms of?

        tom66
          12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Liverpool / Newcastle / Spurs

      Mother Farke
          1 min ago

          Pope (4.0)
          White Munoz Barco (Robinson Sugawara)
          Saka Garnacho Jota Minteh (ESR)
          Haaland Isak Solanke

          0.5 ITB.

          Good to go?

        Make FPL Casual Again
          5 Years
          just now

          Son a fairly popular pick....was he not relatively ineffective fpl wise out wide last season...

