  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    What is the highest rating you have got on the hub rmt? Just made a 96 and it looks very good(No Haaland)

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      honestly if you get over 92, rethink your team.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        My current team is 91

        Mine) VVD, Jota and Odergaard 91
        Hub) Munoz, Eze and Saka 96

        Prefer mine tbh

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          go with your decision, not some bot

    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Last year, if you managed to have the 100% hub rated team in the first 3 gameweeks, you would have scored: 67p, 41p and 63p. That would have put you on a rank outside 1 million.

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        So the lower hub rank the better?

        1. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Try not to think in binary terms.

  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Still on this. Bench boost GW2. McCarthy at the moment because I’ll need to downgrade Pope GW5 to afford Salah(C). Has good fixtures during that time.

    Pope
    Gabriel Munoz Mitchell
    Palmer Gordon Nkunku Madueke
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    McCarthy Bobb Robinson Tete

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Salah fixtures are good you will miss from start

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        No space for Salah unless I abandon the BBGW2. Even then, I think a stronger bench will be useful as getting to 5 transfers early will be key, I think.

        Prefer to wait and see with Salah. Might have to get him in earlier, but won’t be any earlier than GW4.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      McCarthy won't get any clean sheets, even with good fixtures

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Maybe, very likely. Hoping with Saints possession, might be a few 0-0’s in there…

        Ipswich (H), Bournemouth (a), Arsenal (a), Leicester (H). I’ll take 1 clean sheet, lol.

    3. ManUtdForLife
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Very safe but it’s solid

  3. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Watkins and Eze/Gordon or Muniz and Son ??

    1. The one who has a knock
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I like W&E more

  4. Jindungo
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Will ESR be a starter for fulham? Will he play in the middle?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Definitely starter

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      He’s their record signing so it’d be strange if he wasn’t. Whether he’s deemed fit enough for gw1 remains to be seen. The last friendly should tell you. I suspect he will.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      eventually, can't see a start at OT personally. not very often imo unless Pereira moves on. most common 3 used behind Muniz will be ESR (LW) Andreas Iwobi (RW). But expect Traore to eat into the gametime for these 3, esp Andreas and ESR

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        Fulham haven’t spent big money on him to be back up for Pererra

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          yea, when ESR is 100% fit, nailed pretty much aside from some subs at 65+ mins.

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          as it stands he's a Willian replacement.

    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Too fat for Arsenal but fit enough for Fulham. Definitely starting and nailed midfielder.

  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Sanchez benched

  6. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    A. Gvardiol
    B. Porro + 0.5m

    1. The one who has a knock
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

  7. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    Draft attempt No.2

    Henderson
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Mykolenko
    Salah, Eze, Gordon, Nkunku,
    Haaland, Isak, Munoz

    Subs: Valsimarsson, Rogers, Barco, Faes

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's beautiful

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Looks very good indeed

    3. The one who has a knock
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looks the best Salah and Haaland draft I have seen

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Too many Munoz

    5. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Sure is a thing of beauty.

    6. Riders of Yohan
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Pretty much the same as mine (so I love it) apart from I’m going for a forest keeper in net. Would you start Nkuku over Rodgers gw1?

  8. The one who has a knock
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Comes down to this
    A: Salah, Son, Muniz
    B: Haaland, Jota, Gibbs white (or other 6.5 - already have nkunku)

    I like A, because with B I have no premium mids, very set on the rest of the team.

    Cheers

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A

      1. The one who has a knock
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        cheers

    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      a

      1. The one who has a knock
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        cheers

  9. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    How is she looking? Foden could be a placeholder depeding on news.

    Flekken
    Porro, Muñoz, Hall / Robinson, Barco
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Ødegaard, Rogers
    Watkins, Isak / 4.5

    1. sankalparora07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      35 mins ago

      Not sure if Foden starts GW1

    2. The one who has a knock
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think there were quotes that foden will be eased back in the first couple of weeks, could use son as a placeholder

      1. The one who has a knock
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        cheers

    3. ManUtdForLife
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pretty much the template but that’s fine! It’s the template for a reason 🙂

  10. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Evening All,

    Thoughts on this please?
    A. Raya & Kulu
    B. Areola & Jota

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A

    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

  11. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Thoughts on best option here? Thanks

    Areola 4m
    Gvardiol munoz xxx barco faes
    Salah eze xxxx nkunku xxx
    Haaland isak muniz

    A....mykolenko Gordon rogers

    B...taa hudson-odoi winks

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A

    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      b

    3. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A

    4. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B but Lavia not Winks

  12. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Just wondered what people thought about this team? Could also get Palmer in for Nkunku if I downgrade Watkins to fodder.

    thanks!

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Porro Andersen
    Salah Nkunku MGW Bobb
    Haaland Isak Watkins

    Paulsen Johnson Bednarek Sangare

    0.0 itb

    1. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Are you planning an early WC? I like Bobb but surely he will be a major minutes risk once the likes of Bernardo, Doku, Foden, KDB, Savio etc all return? Bench is really light as well so not much flexibility

      1. grooveymatt65
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        nah just thought I could transfer him out after a couple of game weeks

  13. VinMar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Raya

    Saliba, Anderson, Konate

    Salah, Jota, Nkunku, Rodri

    Haaland, Havertz, Muniz

    (4.0, Robinson, 4.0, 4.5)

    1. VinMar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Quansah*

  14. More Salah
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Please RMT
    Flekken
    Saliba, Martinez, Myko
    Saka, Salah, Son, KDB, Rashford
    Isaak, Wood

    Valdi, Anderson, Barco, Cannon

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      8/10

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Safe, good. Not keen on Rashford and Martinez though. Prefer Eze, Robinson.

  15. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A. Raya / Gvardiol, Porro / Nkunku / Haaland
    B. Flekken / Mykolenko, Robinson / Palmer / Haaland
    C. Flekken / Porro / Palmer, Foden / Watkins

    1. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A for me

    3. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A cos the names are cooler. Would have bailey or robinson over Kunk though

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best Liverpool midfielder/attacker other than Salah?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Can't say with any certainty - new manager and we don't know who will nail down the starting attacking spots.

    2. More Salah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      DiogoJ

    3. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nunez WILL get the pole position. NOT Gakpo. Mark my words.

    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jota but not sure if Arne agrees with me 🙂

  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Jota, Gordon or Eze?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Someone less templatey. Bowen?

    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If he looks like starting GW1, Jota

  18. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on Jota to star the season?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      50/50

    2. More Salah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Expect him to start. Slot will wanna straighten Darwen's feet first.

    3. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Use a forward spot for Nunez

  19. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Since the mighty Gink dissed my last team, I'm going with this. Then going to bed.

    Can't wait to wake up and read all the positive feedback.

    Flekken
    Trent. Quantash. Andersen. (Gueli)
    Salah. Son. Elanga. Rogers. (lavia)
    Halland. Isak. Wood.

    There you go Gink. What y'all think? Peace

  20. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Gvardiol and Gordon or TAA and 6.5 (eg. MGW)?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Trent. MGW. will score more over first 3

  21. The Tonberry
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Leaning towards starting Barco ahead of Mykolenko for GW1.

      Reminded of Everton's supposed easy season opener last year at home to Fulham where they lost 1-0. Everton's attack isn't inspiring either and a similar result is easily foreseeable.

    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I must admit, and have been too embarrassed to bring it up. It just seems a given.

      Why all this undying love for Gvardiol? Sorry if i spelt it wrong

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Late last season he played 10 fixtures from GW30-38 (twice GW37) averaging 7.9 points per match.

    • ToonToon88
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Please RMT

      Raya
      Gvardiol,Porro,Munoz
      Salah, Saka,Son,Gordon,Eze
      Isak,Munoz
      4m,Barco,Johnson,Stewart

    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Eze or kudus??
      Westham seems quite strong this year

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Eze

    • Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Unbalanced, too much in defence?

      Henderson
      TAA Saliba/VVD Gvardiol
      Salah Son Eze Nkunku
      Watkins Isak Muniz

      Valdimarsson Rogers Barco Harwood-Bellis

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I still think u need haaland

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          It comes down too Haaland, MGW and Myko v Watkins, Son/Foden/Saka/Palmer and TAA

    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Hall or burn?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Hall

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Nailed starter?

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            His place to lose this season yes

            1. Zenith UK
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              You think?

              I think he was overlooked a LOT when opportunities arose at LB at the back end of last season.

    • Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Got two drafts going right now... I seem to be either Salah+Haaland or neither Salah+Haaland... Any feedback thoughts on either team are appreciated! Thanks 🙂

      Pickford
      Saliba, 4.5, 4.5
      Salah, Ode, Nkunku, Rogers
      Haaland, Isak, Wood

      Virginia, Andreas, 4.5, 4.0

      vs

      Pickford
      Saliba, Trent, 4.5
      Palmer, Foden/KDB, Ode, Gordon
      Watkins, Isak, Wood

      Virginia, Andreas, 4.5, 4.0

      1. Crusher K-1
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Second one by a mile for me

        1. Zenith UK
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I definitely prefer the second as a whole. I’m just worried about the damage Salah and Haaland can do.

          More recently I’m debating losing Palmer and Foden and trying to squeeze Haaland in but it feels impossible!

    • Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      What ‘rules’ do you have in place for your strategy or plan for placing high this season ?

    • Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Get to the Jota!

