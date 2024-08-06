176
176 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Caleb's Kitties
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft?

    Flekken (valdi)
    White gvardiol quansah (robinson faes)
    Son jota mbeumo CHO (winks)
    Haaland isak havertz

    1. BerryMaze
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Jota is my only doubt. Probably from GW2 onwards he will compete with Nunez, Gakpo en Diaz.

  2. zensum
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    If I have one room for a 5.0 Mid, who would it be?
    Esp impt for GW1!

    A) Bobb
    B) Amad
    C) Rogers
    D) Anyone else?

    Appreciate your thoughts ☺️

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Bobb if early WC

      1. zensum
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yes early WC but when do u reckoned he will be dropped? I think he might not ☺️

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      would just go for the one most likely of starting so rodgers. adama could be good as well

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    You guys think Franca of Palace will get any minutes? Looking for something more exciting than Winks...

    1. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      You don’t really need excitement from your bench fodder. Just someone who will play if you need them to.

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      1) Forests De silva moreira : Portuguese Grealish
      2) Spurs Bergvall

  4. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Why no love at all for KDB?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Finished

    2. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Same price as Foden.

  5. Mother Farke
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      We could have a 5.0 FWD on our hands if Veliz (Spurs) goes to Southampton.

      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s class too

    • jack88
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Haaland salah draft.

      Areola
      Saliba Andersen mykolenko
      Salah eze nkunku CHO
      Haaland watkins isak

      Thoughts?

      1. Pinatta
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It's very template as they say. Which means it looks a lot like al the other Salah - Haaland drafts so you should be good.

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      When Haaland gets injured and Foden plays false 9 and KDB second striker on all set pieces. ohhh that'll be a tasty double up

      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        By literally everyone.

    • Pep's Money Laundry
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      1. Best 4m gk to go for that hopefully won't lose value?

      2. Best upto 5.5m or 6m midfielder (excluding forest mids)?

      Thanks

    • Kristobal
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      A) ESR & Isak
      B) Gordon & Muniz (+0.5)

      1. TKC07
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

        1. Kristobal
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Thx

    • Father72
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Think I’m nearing a final team line up:-

      Turner / Raya
      Gvardiol / Burn / Faes / Harwood / Anderson
      Jota / Palmer / Gordon / Hudson / Eze
      Haaland / Isak / Muniz

      Any feedback or thoughts from the community?

      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks good but a bit risky with two 4.0 defenders

      2. BerryMaze
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will Palmer play GW1?

        1. Father72
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Fair point - but Palmer is one of the highest owned players though - risky going without the highest in the early stages of the season that’s all…

    • Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bobb points prediction vs chelsea?

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        2

      2. TKC07
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        1

      3. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        City will win 1-0 so 3p

      4. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        8

    • TKC07
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Which option would you prefer?

      A) Flekken | Munoz | Konsa | Eze | Amad (8th Attacker)

      B) Henderson | Gvardiol | Saliba | Amad | Winks (8th Attacker)

      1. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Neither. I think 7th attacker at 5m price point is asking for trouble. Find 0.5 and make that spot a sure starter.

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Palmer was 5.0 last season 😉

          1. Whiskerz
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Ok. Definitely pick last season's Palmer at 5m over Amad then.

    • Kristobal
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A) Munoz

      B) Maatsen

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have both

    • ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      RMT !

      Martinez, 4.0m
      Gvardiol, Gabriel, Boly, Faes, Davis
      Foden, Palmer, Luis Diaz, Gordon, Bruno F
      Isak, Havertz, Muniz

      1. Rollercoaster
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Your MID/FWD line is too strong, you'll have to bench one these, but who? You'll have a problem

        1. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Muniz

    • Meta12345
        3 mins ago

        Pickford
        Maatsen Muñoz Burn
        Smith-rowe Bailey Salah Gordon
        Haaland Havertz Isak

        Virgina Faes Robinson Winks

        Any advices?

      • LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Re: the article.
        Welbeck's points per minute played have been incredibly consistent over the past 4 years.
        20/21 = 0.058, 21/22 = 0.061, 22/23 = 0.049, 23/24 = 0.047, average = 0.054 which would equate to average of 4.86 points per (full) match.
        As he looks set to be a starter for the opening gameweeks due to other players fitness issues, the data suggests we could expect him to score around 24 points in the first 5GWs making him a great value option.

      • R.C.
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Will Gordon start GW1?

      • RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Thought so this lot please? Will go to 343 from GW2

        Raya 4.0
        VDV Gvardiol Hall Mykolenko (Robinson)
        Salah Eze Gordon CHO (Winks)
        Haaland Isak (Muniz)

