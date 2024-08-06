We’ve seen some memorable budget forwards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) over the years – but will anyone emerge from the pack in 2024/25?

Jamie Vardy delivered 17 attacking returns from a £5.0m start a decade ago. Harry Kane racked up 191 points in the same season, from the same price. A £5.5m-rated Raul Jimenez hit double figures for both goals and assists in 2018/19.

Last season, we had Rodrigo Muniz and Jean-Philippe Mateta embark on late-season scoring streaks from starting prices of £4.5m and £5.0m.

Here we go, then, with a rattle through the possible budget gems for 2024/25.

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN

The wealth of offensive-minded options at Gary O’Neil’s disposal makes any of their attackers a slightly risky pick.

But from what we’ve seen so far in pre-season, O’Neil seems keen on shaping his attack around new boy Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.5m).

A hulking presence up top, the 6’4″ Norwegian is what Wolves have been missing for years: a genuine targetman. Not since the days of pre-injury Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) have the Old Gold really had an effective battering ram.

Matheus Cunha (£6.5m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£6.5m) have offered fluidity and mobility. There might be games in which O’Neil decides just to use those two in attack, if he’s opting for a 3-5-2 (eg Arsenal away in Gameweek 1).

But in the pre-season friendlies we’ve witnessed so far, Hwang and Cunha have been playing off the big man, typically in a 4-2-3-1. The sense that Strand Larsen could be an enabler for his new teammates has played out over the summer, with the Norway international providing the focal point that others feed off. Zero goals and three assists would further suggest this, although he’s been unfortunate not to net himself. His shotmap (note the cluster of six-yard efforts) and goal count at Celta Vigo last season also betray an eye for goal.

The opening fixtures aren’t great, so we may be only looking at Wolves players from Gameweek 9. By that point, we should have a better idea of whether or not Strand Larsen is the real deal. For the early adopters, the defences of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United – who Wolves encounter in Gameweeks 2-5 – were far from formidable last season.

ADAM ARMSTRONG

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



