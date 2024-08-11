367
367 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ballito
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Midfield too weak?

    Pope
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Quansah
    Jota, Salah, ESR, Minteh
    Haarland, Isak, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nope looks fine to me. If you want Salah I think the value in 5.5m mids is a great place to balance it & I like both your picks there

      Open Controls
      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agreed - Minteh has looked excellent in pre-season and, as a Brighton fan, very excited to see him. Early fixtures are possibly tough but I'll be keeping an eye on him.

        Currently have MGW and ESR and lots of options to shift to.

        Open Controls
    2. FleetwoodMacAllister
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Personally there’s so many viable 4.5m defenders that I think you could justify only having one premium defender. Same with the keepers… that 1 mil gets you Nkunku or Kulu instead of Minteh, then it’s all of a sudden looking a lot tastier in that midfield.

      Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I got insulted blank n blue last RMT I posted with Quanash. Like it though.

      Open Controls
  2. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Think this is the one i'll go with. Or at least very close. Rate it please

    Henderson
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Robinson
    Son, Bruno, Eze, ESR
    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    Valdimarson, Barco, Johnson, Winks

    Open Controls
    1. FleetwoodMacAllister
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I like it, but would 100% go Saka and Solanke over Son and Havertz. Plus you’ve got another .5 there which could get you Rogers or someone as the 5th rotational midfielder 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hm, not bad shout. Not keen on 5th rotating mid but it can be used for rotating gks. Any reason why Solanke and Saka is better pair? Seems coin toss to me

        Open Controls
        1. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Or Son and Saloanke as the have a woefull looking Leicester 1st up!

          Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Love it. Agree with Fleetwood though. That's what my connundrum was with team below.

      Open Controls
  3. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Very confused how are Liverpool playing twice same time I've never seen this before

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Eh? Two games different line ups.

      Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Had a friendly at Anfield this afternoon in front of fans and then have another behind closed doors this evening, with a different 11. Last opportunity to give players minutes before the season kicks off next Weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks but still no idea who the starting attack will be...

        Open Controls
        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Will almost certainly be Jota up front, Diaz LW & Salah RW for the first game.

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Agree. Robertson off on 60 so Tsmikas starting next week.

            Open Controls
  4. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    A: Saliba ESR Minteh
    B: Hall Mbuemo ESR/Minteh

    Open Controls
  5. Gazza1993
      24 mins ago

      First time playing, wdyt?

      Areola/ Henderson
      Saliba/Burn/Konsa/Colwill/Barco (Saliba + 2 from 4 based on fixtures)
      Saka/Foden/Fernandes/Gordon/Nkunku
      Isak/Watkins/Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not bad at all.

        I’d steer well clear of the Chelsea defence for now so would get rid of Colwill.

        Foden is a great pick but has only just returned from a summer break so might not get many mins for the first few weeks.

        Open Controls
    • FplmorelikeFml
        23 mins ago

        My dear wizards, it's good to be back to tap on your collective wisdom. Is there any news on whether Watkins would start GW1? Toss up between him and Havertz

        Open Controls
      • jayzico
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        DONE.

        Hendo.
        Trent. Porro. Barco.
        Salah. Garnacho. ESR. Eze.
        Isak. Haaland. Solanke.

        I could have gone 3. 5. 2. with Darwin over Jota. Just hate the look of 3.5.2.

        Ideas?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          It's pretty good , but I think a 352 beat this team

          Saka, Bruno and Jota +1m easily outscores Nacho, ESR and Haaland

          Open Controls
          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yeah. I'm afraid I agree. Cheers.

            Open Controls
          2. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            I’d argue that Trent and Salah is where the cash should be found

            Open Controls
          3. Bram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            But Haaland stands out as GW2 captain

            Open Controls
        2. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          9 mins ago

          i like it...but that's prob v similar to mine!

          Only differences =
          I have a 4.5m def over Barco (then 2 x 4m subs)
          Gordon + Nkunku + Rogers over Garnacho + ESR + Solanke

          Your latter 3 could easily be better options as well tbh.

          Open Controls
          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            just now

            It means SON + SAKA over SOLANKA + SALAH.

            Open Controls
        3. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I like it - Isak, Haaland, Solanke is emerging as a pretty template fromt 3 now and I think for good reason.

          Open Controls
      • adstomko
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Feeling locked in. Thoughts?

        Raya
        Quansah - Livramento - Hall
        Salah - Saka - Son - Jota
        Isak - Havertz - Solanke
        (Lis - Davis - Barco - Sangaré)

        Initially had Fernandes instead of Son to strenghten by bench & have Minteh, but GW1 & 2 for Spurs is difficult to ignore

        Open Controls
        1. FISSH
          • 11 Years
          just now

          backline has zero nailed on starters

          Open Controls
      • Modest Bob
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        "If I was given the choice of living one more day experiencing life the way I experience it, or living 20 more years as a wealthy, healthy, celebrity sexual athlete, beloved by everyone but not experiencing what I experience ( enlightenment) , the decision would be a no-brainer- I'll take the the one day of enlightened living. IT'S THAT GOOD DUDE.

        ~Shinzen Young

        a) agree

        b) what the??

        Open Controls
      • Phlajo
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Which combo is better?
        A: Watkins+Nkunku (3-4-3)
        B: Bruno+Eze (3-5-2)

        B would be with a 4.5 forward on bench. Same for A, but Winks and alike 4.5 mids are actually starters

        Open Controls
        1. The Tonberry
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        2. The Tonberry
            2 mins ago

            Best option?

            A - Salah, Eze, Wood
            B - Saka, Jota, Solanke (+0.5)

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Have to say i like B. But i've always loved owning Jota. His PPG = pretty amazing.

              Open Controls
          • Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            So much for no more tinkering. i've lasted about 2hrs.

            A) 343: Solanke + Sangare (latter as 4.5m bencher, but having to play one of him or Rogers most weeks)

            B) 352: Gordon + Jebbison (latter as 4.5m bencher, but having to play one of him or Rogers most weeks)

            Other relevant info:
            i) Have Isak, so Gordon = dbl Newc
            ii) Porro only other Spurs player i have

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.