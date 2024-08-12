98
  1. Tinmen
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Morning folks? The beginning is in sight.

    How am I looking ?
    Thinking of a set and forget defence where points should be good long term

    Raya
    Trent Saliba Gvardiol
    Jota Gordon Nkunku Minteh
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Fab ESR Barca Harwood

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Like that a lot. I'm really considering Minteh too. Either for Eze or Rogers.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      i think your mid is too weak for a team without salah, unless planning on using wc soon? also not sure about arsenal double defence with trips to villa spurs and city in opening 5 fixtures.

    3. Whiskerz
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Don't get me wrong, it's an excellent defense, but it's to the obvious detriment of the mid, where conceivably, and usually, we find the majority of points.

      Midfield gems will appear this season in the 7.5, 6.5, 5.5 and probably 5.0 brackets, but banking on picking them pre-gw1 is a stretch.

      I'd prefer to setup with more funds in mid and move to a more premium defense if points and form tell us this is the right direction.

    4. hnmfm
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Raya seems redundant innit, Id get Pickford as the set and forget for a 0.5 in the bank

    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      Looks very well balanced price points wise. I can see the strategy.
      The Brighton defender rotates well with Saliba as well.

      The front three you could nearly leave all season as well.

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    morning all. better to own barco as a 4 m def or a lowly owned defender to avoid price drop if things dont work out? barco is just a transfer waiting to happen once estu is back. by that time of course people might have used their wc.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      If you think Barco will start then get him, as he could be gold at £4.0m.

      I’ve had low owned £4.0m players drop in price before so it’s all a bit of a gamble really.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers 🙂

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      A low owned defender can still price drop, happened me plenty of times. It is an fpl perpetuated myth that lowly owned players are less likely to drop.

      A price drop is done on the basis of percentage sales of ownership. So it takes even less transfers out for a 3% player to drop than a 20% player for example.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        ok, makes sense, cheers.

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        The idea is that fewer people will be tweaking that spot, unless there's a bandwagon 4.0 to switch to (Muniz, Areola, Gusto, Lundstram, Wan-B)

        Avoiding higher ownerships helps you avoid the "casual" picks which more FPL players jump off as they realise that spot isn't earning points

        But yeah, it takes fewer actual sales for a differential to drop

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      4.0 transfers depend on who starts

      If any of them starts a bandwagon, then the others will have significant ownership drops in early weeks. I hope to bank a few rises from Barco before selling *if* Estupinan replaces him. I remember Estupinan was benched due to performances last season anyway, but that's a different coach

      This is unlike 4.0 GKs, where changes happen very slowly (but still happen) since none of them are starters. I think it's with 4.0 GKs that low ownership is key, as that random (impending) price drop in any GW for a popular 4.0 GK (usually one who got starts/points in a previous season) can be an inconvenience before your wildcard

  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Thanks so much for writing these pre season friendly round ups

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      They are very good aren't they. Very detailed, but snappy and to the point.

    2. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      They are great free content. A taster of the magic behind the pay wall, if you will.

  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    I have a hangover. Should I go back to bed ?

    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Please!

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Ues

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        I mean, yes

    3. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      2 paracetamol, 2 pints of water and back to bed.

    4. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      next time maybe eat some toast before bed and always try and remember the two pints of water, do it at the end and in the morning!

    5. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      No. Hair of the dog!

      1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm getting old, it sounds risky!

  5. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Minteh or Smith-Rowe?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      smith rowe

    2. Whiskerz
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Out of those I'd go ESR for the season start. Prefer Murphy over them all though.

    3. 7rjngs lollygagger
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Formatting failure and we need to see your full team to advise properly

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Now that is a question. One of them and Murphy could be the early 5.5 bandwagon.

    5. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Didn't someone say they rotate quite well too? or am I imagining things.

    6. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      ESR to start, while monitoring Brighton under new management in their first three games

      When there isn't much between two players, I play the fixtures

    7. The Tonberry
        6 mins ago

        Smith Rowe to start with. Though I'd want Minteh for GW4 and 5.

        1. Stop Hammer Time
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Agree

    8. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Best fillers here? I like having at least one decent bench option with A, but it does make getting Palmer trickier.

      A) Gabriel, ESR & Havertz
      B) Robinson, Son & Jebbison

      Henderson, Fabs
      TAA, Porro, xxx, Barco, THB
      Salah, Saka, Eze, Jota, xxx
      Isak, Wood, xxx

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Close - I am a bit mixed on the choices.
        Gw1 I have son - gw 2 will start Robinson.

        But in your case A) looks like the safe option, and can always downgrade later.

    9. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      How many people will knee jerk Man Utd players on Friday for the craving of points haha. Can see a few Martinez's, Dalot's and Garnacho's dropping in.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        bruno has been in a lot of my drafts and might still make the cut 🙂 hope esr can capitalise on his form to grab an attacking return.

        1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
          • 14 Years
          30 mins ago

          ESR and Minteh the new flavour

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Mazraoui & de Ligt

        1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
          • 14 Years
          33 mins ago

          Both will be 5m and dead as fantasy options.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Won't mind Mazraoui at 5.0, if the defence gets better first

            1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes Ugarte is required before investment can commence.

      3. The Tonberry
          5 mins ago

          Tempted to start ESR just for coverage for the season opener on Friday

      4. Hazardous1221
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        No Salah no Haaland. Does the rest of the team make up for it??

        Raya
        Trent, Gvardiol, Quansah
        Palmer, Son, Saka, Jota, Nkunku
        Isak, Solanke

        4.0, Harwood-Bellis, Barco, 4.5 att

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          team looks great but you know the risks 🙂 gl

          1. Hazardous1221
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            I do indeed, GW2 will be horrific hahaha, cheers mate

        2. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          work out your captain rotation for at least 6 gameweeks and if you're happy I say go for it honestly.

          1. Hazardous1221
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            1 - Isak vs Southampton (H)
            2 - Son vs Everton (H)
            3 - Palmer vs Palace (H) or Saka vs Brighton (H)
            4 - Jota vs Forest (H) or Palmer vs Bournemouth (A)
            5 - Son vs Brentford (H)
            6 - Saka vs Leicester (H)

            I might just go for it lol

            1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              yeah that's really good. damm...

        3. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Not sure of a Chelsea double up in attack is the way, Nkunku could be a 5.5 mid and the 4.5 att could be Pedro

          1. Hazardous1221
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I get what you mean cause Chelsea are rubbish, but Chelsea aren’t a bad attack. Even when they were poor last season they still scored most games. And Chelsea losing 4-2 to Man City for example won’t necessarily matter for FPL

      5. Dutchy
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Amazing what a no Haaland team can look like. What do we think? Good team,no?

        Pickford
        Trent Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah Son Saka Smith Rowe
        Isak Solanke Wood

        Flapianski Robinson Barco Rogers

        1. Wally711
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          You’ll need him eventually imo

      6. Diamantis
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        What do you think about this draft, am I gtg?

        Flekken
        Perdro Porro - Gvardiol - Burn
        Palmer - Saka - Salah - Eze
        Solanek - Isak Muniz

        Τurner, Amad, Robinson, Barco

        1. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Strong... Burn can be Quansah due to fixtures. About taste I guess

        2. Stop Hammer Time
          • 3 Years
          just now

          GW2 you’re going to want Haaland - otherwise looks solid

      7. Jokesy87
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Morning all! Thoughts on the below please?

        Henderson (Lumley)
        Trent Gvardiol hall (Barco, Robinson)
        Salah Eze Nkunku ESR (Rogers)
        Haaland Isak Pedro

        G2G?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          nice. gl

        2. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Joanna Lumley is 78 years old

          1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            she was attractive for many years.

      8. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        a gordon and saliba/gabriel
        b bruno and 5 m defender

        cheers

        1. Wally711
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Depends how bad you want Gordon but I’d how with A barely

          1. Wally711
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Go*

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              thank you

        2. Stop Hammer Time
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Prefer B to begin with but depends on the 5.0 - I’m only really interested in Munoz at that price point.

      9. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        what is 7rjngs?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          33 mins ago

          Meaning of life

        2. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          code of a league

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            cheers. i wondered this. what are the criteria for the league?

            1. Holmes
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              no criteria except if you would like to be shamed publicly

        3. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Arianna Grande song

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            22 mins ago

            All the single ladies

            1. Epic Fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              o/

        4. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          one rjng to rule them all

          1. marcus2704
            • 14 Years
            15 mins ago

            Seeing as we are doing this here's another:

            zw71tv

            1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
              • 14 Years
              just now

              The 30th League I joined was the Hall of Shame.

      10. Wally711
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Morning everyone

        How is this?

        Hendo
        Burn - (Robinson or quansah) - porro
        Mo - Nkunku - Son - Garnacho
        Haaland - Havertz - Wood

        Bench is cheapest available, obvious danger is no Isaak.

        Any suggestions

      11. marcus2704
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        Any love for this line-up at all?

        Onana
        VDV | Konsa | Myko | Robinson | Barco
        Saka | Odegaard | Diaz | Jota | Winks
        Haaland | Solanke | Isak

        1. Wally711
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ode-Diaz-jota is all a crapshoot there are better options to spread it out team wise

      12. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
        • 14 Years
        28 mins ago

        What is f0amtl?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Its what they use for padded cells

          1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            :mrgreen:

      13. Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Team with or without saka , thats the question

      14. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Who to sell for Gordon? Eze or Nkunku?

        Or don't buy Gordon?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Nkunku until Chelsea look good

      15. Stop Hammer Time
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hello - still tinkering away, keen for thoughts on..

        Pope and 4.0 fodder (9.0)
        Vs
        Henderson and Flekken rotation (9.0)

        My current team below, still deciding on keepers…

        Henderson (Flekken)
        Munoz, Mykolenko, Robinson (Barco, Johnson)
        Salah, Mbuemo, Kudos, ESR (Nkunku)
        Haaland, Isak, Solanke

        Gone heavy in attack and cheap at the back at the moment.

      16. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Bruno jebbison
        Or garnacho solanke?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Man U fan?

          I don't really see many reasons to start this season with a Man U player

          Wait and see, for me

          Solanke ESR

          1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
            • 14 Years
            just now

            how many Villa players you got Ze Austin?

            I know you support Liverpool just wondered.

      17. Elena Nito
          9 mins ago

          Not Nkunku,

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Jeopardy episode?

        • Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          So.
          Thought I was happy with team picked a few weeks back but then tinkered concerned about Hudson Odoi and Ayew mins in midfield

          General question

          A) Raya + Myolenko with £1.0m to upgrade £4.0 defenders (or keep in bank)

          B) Pickford + Saliba and not have that £1.0m flex

          Guessing a lot have made a similar decision?

        • dshv
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          1. nkunku Havertz gordon
          2. Esr muniz Saka

        • Totalfootball
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          how did Trent play vs Sevilla ?

          1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Assist, good.

        • Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Anyone see where I could free funds to upgrade either one or both the 4.0 defenders or Pedro upgrade to DCL ?

          I know going Raya and Myolenko frees up £1.0m. Anyone suggest another route?

          Pickford Virgina
          Gvardiol Saliba Quansah Barco Harwood
          Salah* Jota* ESR* Elanaga* Nkunku
          Haaland* Isaak* J.Pedro

          * indicates a locked player

        • Tinkermon
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Any thoughts would be appreciated, only changed my squad every day !!
          Hendo
          Saliba gvard Anderson
          ESR Bruno Minteh Salah
          Haal Isak pedro
          Sels, Roger’s, Barco, Faes

        • LaoWai
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Morning everyone! Any thoughts on this draft?
          Also considering
          Salah, Murphy, Udogie --- Saka, Nkunku, Gvardiol(Porro) as Im not sure about triple New and no Ars attack

          Hendo
          Gabriel/ Udohie/ Myko
          Rogers/ Salah/ Jota/ Gordon/ Murphy
          Haaland/ Isaak
          Valdi/ Muniz/ Barco/ Robinson

