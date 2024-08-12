147
  1. Who let Udogie out?
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    A)Henderson and Van Dijk
    B)Becker and Quansah

    1. GPV
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Raya and Quansah if you got no Arsenal

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        This ^

      2. Who let Udogie out?
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have Saliba

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Would you like some kitchen towel?

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) TAA Watkins
    B) Barco Haaland

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      B - Watkins may not play in GW1.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Reacher
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Those like me who are going without Salah, who are you giving the armband to?

    For me Jota is winning at the moment

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Provisionally, Isak, then Haaland 2-4. Maybe Jota GW5

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Isak

    3. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Isak all the way (i own Salah)

  4. Q
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hendo
    Saliba Gabriel quansah/hall
    Salah saka son jota
    Solanke Isak wood

    Hendo
    Mykolenko quansah hall (Robinson)
    Salah jota Gordon eze (esr)
    Haaland Isak wood

    Scary what no haaland can do :0

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Does no Haaland feel more scary than no Salah?

  5. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best 7.5 option to start with?

    a) Jota
    b) Solanke
    c) Gordon

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      B. But I'd like to know more about Gordon and if he's starting etc.

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ideally Solanke + Jota/Gordon

    4. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      All 3

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

  6. lemnos5
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    A: Jota & Gordon
    or
    B: Bruno Fernandes & Nkunku

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

  7. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    It's strange that yet again, no-one is talking abut Rice.

    His PPM (last season's points, this season's prices) are higher than every other Arsenal player apart from Saliba.

    On some set pieces and ventures forward to shoot more often that Southgate allowed him to.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looked very attacking from open play yesterday in addition to the corner assists. Main issue is whether Jesus starts to push Havertz to left 8 & Rice to 6

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you feel the points are there then go for it. Just doesn't feel exciting enough with other options around 5.5-6.5m price point imo

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's a good pick. The corners is a big deal.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      15 G/A from 8 xGI is massively unsustainable

    5. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Price point doesn't help.

    6. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Would have been tempting at 5.5 or possibly 6.0

  8. RedJive79
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any good? Quite fancy an earlier punt on Minteh.

    Flekken
    Saliba / Udogie / Andersen
    Gordon / Minteh / Salah / Jota
    Haaland / Isak / Wood

    Valdimarsson / ESR / Barco / Faes

  9. tankle
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    For the first 6 GWs:

    A) Salah, Nkunku, ESR
    or
    B) Jota, Diaz, Bruno

    Both with bench options that can come in in case of no-shows

    1. Kloppen Schloppen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A for me

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Jota + Solanke
    B) Son + ESR

    I'm quite undecided on this. It's super close. B feels a bit safer to me and better for price options since Son can become Saka or Foden in one move.

    But Solanke could be amazing and Jota has insane ceiling.

    1. Kloppen Schloppen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B - think ESR and Son have the better opening few and have played preseason. Solanke is a wait and see even though I think he’s going to do well. Just want to see it first.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I've gone A

  11. Kloppen Schloppen
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Settled on team and the only real question marks now are:
    GK - Sels or Hendo?
    FWD - Pedro or Armstrong?

    Rest of the squad is:
    X / Fab
    Gvardiol Munoz Robinson (Konsa Barco)
    Salah Jota Gordon Murphy ESR
    Erling Isak X

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Crapshoot for the keeper.

      Does Pedro look like starting? Surely him if so.

  12. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Better go for Gvardiol or an Arsenal defender like Saliba, Gabriel or Calafiori?

  13. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Which is best?

    a) Hudson Odoi Solanke
    b) Eze Wood

