  1. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    You cant have them all...

    Pickford

    Trent, Gvardiol, Munoz

    Jota, Diaz, Gordon, Nkunku

    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    Feel good.. at least for now. Lol

    Virginia, Rogers, Barco, Johnson

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looking good indeed

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don’t like the balance in midfield personally. As soon as a premium midfielder because wanted you are forcing yourself into a 2or 3 transfer reshuffle. Think you need at least one 9.5m+ midfielder just to give yourself more options

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Nice shout there. Tq..

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Henderson
    Trent | Gvardiol | Porro
    Salah | Son | Saka | Nkunku | ESR
    Isak | Solanke

    Valdimarsson | Barco | Johnson | Jebbison

    Triple Spurs too much?

  3. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    An even semi-nailed Jebbison would be very nice.

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Question is lads, can Haaland match Solanke x 2? 😉

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    How’s this looking?

    Raya
    Trent Munoz Barco
    Saka Jota Eze Bobb
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Fabianski ESR Robinson Harwood- Bellis

    1. Meta12345
        1 min ago

        Barco only short term, jota not nailed, bobb not nailed, solanke not ready for gw 1 probably, too many risks

    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have been sticking to this draft for a week now... Any suggestions?

      Henderson

      Muñoz - Mykolenko - Hall

      Salah - Son - Eze - ESR

      Haaland - Isak - Wood

      4M - Robinson - HB - Winks

      Planning on rotating 4.5M defs...

    3. Meta12345
        1 min ago

        Please rate my team and suggestions appreciated

        Henderson
        Saliba Andersen Burn
        Salah MGW ESR Eze
        Haaland Isak Havertz

        Valdimarson Konsa Faes Winks

        1. Meta12345
            just now

            0.5 in the bank to move isak to watkins gw 3

        2. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Currently at least 17 damsels signed up for the Hall of Shame Tourney, roughly 1.94% of all jousters. I wonder if this figure is similar to overall damsel participation rates? Anyway, all damsels are encouraged to sign up!

          7rjngs

