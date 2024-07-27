112
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    I want more than a single assist to justify Salah

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      As soon as a I see which cheaper midifelder/striker slot prefers I will get them instead.
      However, given previous international commitments. We won't get to see Gakpo/Diaz/Jota until later. So it increases the risk.

    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      That was his return gw1 last season...and that turned out ok.

  2. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Rate my draft please

    Raya 4.0
    Gvardiol/ Anderson/ Myklenko/ Robinson/ Hardwood-Bellis
    Bruno/ Mbeumo/ Winks/ Palmer/ Eze
    Haaland/ Isak/ Muniz

    5 penalty takers. Potentially Mbeumo on pens if Toney goes. Not sure who is on pens for Fulham

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I think Andreas is on pens for Fulham, as long as he stays

    2. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fulham fans seem to think it’s Muniz

      1. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        If Muniz is on pens, then 6 of my 7 attackers will be on pens which is always a nice little added advantage

  3. Where dahoud at
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Right so Iv tried too fit both salah and haaland into my fantasy team and to be quite honest it's leave the rest of the team absolutely shocking lol not balanced at all, so million dollar question salah or haaland? Leaning towards salah for the simple fact it's easier for him to get points he as to do less but on any day against any team haaland can get a hat trick, help please, pick 1 and tell me why lol

    A. Haaland
    B. Salah

    1. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      No one can really answer this with any degree of certainty in truth.

      Personally I intend to go for Haaland because I plan on Isak(c), not Salah, on the opening day and Haaland(c) GW2.

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A- Liverpool is still unknown with Slot, and Haaland is fresh and usually syarts the season strong

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Both have had a good amount of rest now. I can see both starting strong. If I had to choose I'd go with Salah because of the options in City midfield who can cover Haaland

      1. Where dahoud at
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks guys, haaland is tempting me now, I'm sure il change it about a 100 times, it's near impossible to have both, the rest off the team suffer so bad, I thank there both quite close, salah looks in unreal shape and he's 2.5 cheaper and push come to shove he probably won't finish to far behind haaland come end off the season lol I can go salah but how do u even no where to start with city cover lol doku looks good but nailed i doubt it

      2. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        the notion of cover is just wrong. each player needs to be evaluated on his point potential (ie if you have Haaland, Foden can still outscore any Liverpool mid)

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      You can’t compare them directly considering the price difference. You have to think of it as Haaland + 4.5 MID vs Salah + 7.0 FWD or whatever else you’re doing with the budget.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        I dont get the question at all. I dont see how people see Salah as better value than Saka/Palmer/Foden etc. Its not 2017

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Think it's a case of Foden being a decent alternative to Haaland whereas Salah doesn't really have that. Liverpool are in a state of wait-and-see at the moment, but there are question marks over a lot of clubs at the minute - you never know what Spurs/United/Chelsea are going to show up, and with other clubs (Palace, West Ham) going through big manager/personnel changes, it doesn't really leave a lot of options left outside of Arsenal or City.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            But its not Haaland or Foden. You dont have to have only one City player. And you dont have to have any Liverpool players

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Yeah I get that, but people still fall for the old 'coverage' trap so they feel a need to have forwards from 2 of the most attacking sides in the league. The rest of Liverpool's options are pony so Salah it is.

    5. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      B

    6. Begbie.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      If it's a straight up choice between the two then I think Haaland will outscore Salah but it really depends what you did with the extra money saved if you went Salah. For example I'd rather have Salah and Watkins than Haaland and a 6.5 mid.

    7. Milner is the goat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Definitely Salah! He is cheaper, has better fixtures, and gets more points per goal. Also Foden is 5.5m cheaper and will get a similar amount of points as Haaland (as seen last season). Haaland will undoubtedly get more points than Foden but not enough to justify the extra cost. When it comes to captaincy, you can captain Salah most weeks and maybe Foden some weeks if you're worried about going against Haaland.

    8. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Haaland for me, purely because we already know what to expect from Pep. Slot is still a bit of an unkown, although I do have a contingency plan to bring Salah in as well as Haaland if he starts to smash it.

    9. iFash@FPL
        2 mins ago

        A & B for me, for whatever it’s worth.

    10. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Mbeumo hit the woodwork? 😮 shocker!

      1. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I’ve never known a player hit the woodwork as often!

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Suarez 1st season with pool

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Darwin last year

    11. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Is there a sense Ben White could lose minutes to Timber early on? I think I'm prepared to pay the extra 0.5 over Gab/Saliba if rotation risk isn't serious

      1. The Abyss
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        White and Saliba the only nailed ones IMO.

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        White rested and locked.

    12. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I've seen some predicted lineups for Arsenal and they have Jesus starting over Havertz... Saka might get a rest too vs Wolves

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Jesus will be playing alot more this year, whether thats on the right whilst Saka has a break from Euros/rotation or with Havertz

        Still think Havertz is a good pick

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I decided to shave off a bit of value elsewhere and upgrade to Watkins

          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Personally cant afford Watkins

      2. Begbie.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Jesus is crap. Can't see him getting many starts.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          If he has a good preseason who knows. The fact Arsenal haven’t tried to flog him suggests he has a part to play.

    13. Where dahoud at
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      So Iv done a bit off tinkering, and I'm a good 75percent happy with this current draft, any input welcome and needed lol

      Flekken
      Taa, saliba, Mykolenko, konsa
      Fernandes, nkunku, Saka, Szoboszlai
      Haaland, isak

      Bench, Turner, muniz, winks, Taylor Harwood-Bellis

      1. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Not sure if Szobo is the best 6.5m pick after Nkunku....you could go with Kudus/ Bayley who have more attacking potential

    14. The Pep Revolution
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I always find this part of the FPL season the hardest. Very tough to know what players are likely to do well as places in their teams and form aren't established. Last year I had a terrible start and was chasing all season until the very end where I finally managed to do well in my mini leagues.

      What strategy do you take to try start the season as well as possible?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        This ones a bit different due to the fact you can roll five transfers. I'm setting up a team that should last till GW6 and go from there.

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          This means you don’t have to worry about an early WC so actually you can play the short term

      2. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        What team did you start last season with? Try going for sure starters who are talismanic in their teams and you should do alright.
        Also spread the number of teams you're chosing from. I don't triple up on any team and no doubling up on the same spot (mid/def/str). Here's my current draft. Not really worried about any player here except Barco.

        Sánchez
        Barco, Gvardiol, Gabriel
        Gordon, M.Salah, Eze, Son
        Watkins, Havertz, Isak
        Fabianski, Davis, Winks, Faes

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I kind of think the opposite. I have always done well early season. Just pay attention to pre-season and who is in form. I also try to find an average team that I think has very good fixtures and go for two or three of their players coupled with a strong bench. West Ham for example 2 seasons ago or something did very well and I had 3 of them. I do often play BB in GW1 as well, but wont this season.

        The only times I didn't have a good start is when that team I double or tripled up on did badly. This year, I will have at least 2 NFO players as good fixtures, and they have done well pre-season so far. Other plays I like are ones who are well rested, I think Porro and Maddison are possibly good candidates.

        I am quite confident that I could pick two entire teams with no overlapping players for GW1 and probably get both in the top100k.

    15. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not a massive thing to Author but Leicester players/minutes were not posted, don't have the intel or missed out?

    16. polis
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Still thinking no Salah or Haaland.

      Pope 4.0
      Gvardiol Munoz Konsa Myko Yoro
      Palmer Foden Fernandes Eze Gordon
      Isak Watkins Muniz

      1. Begbie.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        It's a nice team but I think no Arsenal players could be very costly.

        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Foden, Fernandes, Yoro and Muniz are my dispensibles.

          Had another draft with Saka, CHO, Havertz + 4.5

          But thinking of playing the fixtures more. Can move to Arsenal GW6.

      2. Malcolm Tucker
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        certainly a bigger set of you know whats than me but godspeed fella

      3. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I think 6m on muniz or 7m on eze for bench duties 50% of the time is too much.

        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          There'll be rests, injuries, suspensions etc for sure. So being able to navigate those is the idea.

          1. Whiskerz
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Yeah. I get having playing subs. I just think those ones are too expensive.

            1. polis
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              I hear you. I just want to level up on those subs. A 4.0 defender and Winks just don't cut it for me.

              Feel like I can legit chop and change on fixtures and also have someone who can return proper points.

      4. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        No ARS or LIV players.... that's a huge risk....I am also not going with any LIV players but going with Raya and Odegaard

        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Want to see how Slot sets you & Liverpool start.

          Arsenal, yeah. I'm wary but iI don't love the fixtures until GW6. Which is probably a WC time.

    17. Begbie.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Raya
      Gvardiol Trippier Porro
      Saka Foden Gordon Brennan Johnson
      Havertz Watkins Toney

      4.0, Nkunku, Andersen, Bednarek

      GTG with this no Salah/Haaland draft?

      Have been strongly considering Trippier, Gordon and Havertz to Martinez/Burn, Bruno and Isak instead.

      1. polis
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Well, I'm above. So totally into the idea.

        I think Isak is a ln almost must this season. And certainly at the start with the fixtures.

        Trippier may be on the move (which would make Livra gold).

        I'm into Toney if he gets the right move.

        1. Begbie.
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Aye I'm secretly hoping Trippier gets a move for that reason

      2. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Too much cash spent at the back - ditch trippier and raya

        At this point (info known) I wouldn’t start with Saka or foden either

      3. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Trippier moves its likely to somewhere that’ll pay well over value … ie Saudi. Benching Nkunku is going to be a possible recurring nightmare. Brennan Johnson …

    18. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Who is everyone's favourite 5m defender, and why? I don't know much about maatsen and munoz.

      1. polis
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        Munoz.

        He has points potential from both end of the pitch. Look at how Glasner has transformed Palace.

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          I'm actually gutted they've sold Olise as it feels like their time finally. Still should be in the ascendancy?

          1. polis
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Me too. Absolutely class player.

            Palace recruit well though. Sarr was always handy at Watford if they're going there.

            I expect then to still do well.

      2. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Munoz and Maatsen

        Also Branthwaite and Senesi.

    19. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      What was Saka like as a captaincy option lst season?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        Poor. Never really exploded in a single game from what I remember

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Cheers, interesting

        2. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Except when he hit double figures for 5 weeks straight.

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            just now

            ah, okay. Thought I saw a stint on Transfermarkt

      2. Q
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Very streaky. Terrible to start but had a great run later on for me

    20. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm pretty happy with this at the moment.

      Forest 4.5 / 4.0
      TAA / Maatsen** / Myko / Andersen / Barco
      Salah / Palmer / Foden** / Nkunku* / CHO
      Watkins / Isak / 4.5

      * will be whichever 6.5 I feel most comfortable with come deadline.
      ** may drop to 4.5 defender and switch foden to saka for gw1 unless I feel happy foden has a good chance to start

    21. jack88
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      First draft of the season.

      Pickford
      Munoz saliba burn
      Palmer gordon salah eze
      Isak watkins Solanke
      Cheap subs.

      Any idea?

      1. Thescaff
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Lock it in

    22. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Haaland + Salah let's go!

      Pope
      Robertson Munoz Mykolenko
      Salah Eze Gordon CHO
      Haaland Isak Muniz

      4.0 Cucurella Winks H-B

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Really nice team

      2. polis
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Won't lie. Borrowed from you and came up with

        Henderson 4.0
        Gvardiol Munoz Myko Konsa 4.5
        Palmer Fernandes Gordon Eze CHO
        Haaland Isak 4.5

        First time I've had Haaland and I'm into it.

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Was on Henderson originally but not sure I like triple Palace. Let alone double Palace defence

    23. Lav
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Ødegaard or Saka?

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Saka

        1. Lav
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No concerns for GW 1? Ødegaard is rested + captain, but I guess fear of missing out on penalties/corners is what make you say Saka?

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Saka.
        I do like Ode, but he is a bit hot and cold IMO. Get him at the right time and he will be on fire, but if not, he can be a bit underwhelming.

        I would take Bruno over Ode at the moment. I am probably hypocritical saying that though and I am largely hoping Bruno does well when I don't have any proof of form. He does have pens however which could be a big difference.

    24. AD105
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Best mid for 5.0 or less that isn’t Rogers?

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Nelson if he gets a move or w Bournemouth midfielder

        1. Lav
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          **a

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        IDK, you are down dancing in the engine room if you go that cheap. If you can find 0.5 your situation is far better. Got ESR, Andreas, and CHO to choose from, plus a few others.

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        none stand out but over the course of the first few GWs some gems could appear. buonotte/adama/enzo/nelson

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          enzo has been such an idiot. Is his future at chelsea secure? Hear many of his team mates deleted and blocked him on social media etc.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Got another 6 years or his contract or summat

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              true, and I am not sure how this stuff works, but I assume there are clauses in these contracts about bringing the image of the club into disrepute. I highly doubt Ebzo leaves Chelsea or anything like that, but if his team mates hate him, thats a big problem, and Enzo will be only loser in that situation.

              James talking about it being a potential problem yesterday: https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13185250/enzo-fernandez-reece-james-accepts-midfielders-racism-row-could-be-a-problem-for-chelsea

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                If a Chelsea player got sacked every time they tarnished the club, they wouldn’t have many of them left.

                Worst signing in the history of football, has to be.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  xD

                  I guess it depends how good the player is and how much people like him. There are often double standards.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    They would have ripped his contract up already if they could - looks like he’s sat there bleeding them for 200 bags a week until 2032 at least. Mental.

                    1. have you seen cyan
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      it might all blow over, but not convinced the fans are going to let that happen. Combine that with some players being upset and the obvious solution is remove enzo. Chelsea aren't stupid, their lawyers will have already looked at this, but the new manager wants him.

                      Zouma survived at his club after catgate, but opposing fans will not ever let him forget that. Chelsea wont like people chanting they are a racist club for the next 5 years.

                      The smart thing for Chelsea to do is weigh all of this up, and also take into account, regardless of this situation, was enzo a good signing to being with? If they decide not, they should use this an excuse to kick him out as a breach of contract.

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Chelsea have always had a history of racism, from Canoville signing to those fans on the train, from Terry abusing Ferdinand to Mudryk dropping N-bombs on TikTok. It’s in their DNA - vile club.

      4. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Wes Burns decent shout.

    25. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Mitchell & Trent (no other Liverpool)
      or
      Gvardiol & Saliba
      or
      Walker & White

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        1

    26. F4L
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      for first 4 GWs is

      Isak c - GW1 (Southampton h) and GW3 (Spurs h)
      Foden c - GW2 (Ipswich h) and GW4 (Brentford h)

      decent enough? or too risky

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Currently probably on something similar. No Haaland or Salah here

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          cheers. yeah likely same, will see closer to GW1 if no Haaland, happy enough with no Salah tbh

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        looks fine, assume you have no salah or haaland then. Isak vs spurs is hard to call, he could blank there, or he could haul.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          thanks. agreed, but spurs been so poor at Newcastle last few seasons, cant see Isak blanking. maybe Postegoclou will have something up his sleeve and adapt to different opponents better this season, abit like he did vs City h last season

    27. SomeoneKnows
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thoughts on the following draft?

      Sanchez
      Gvardiol, Gomez, Burn
      Foden, Nkunku, Gordon, Eze
      Haaland, Isak, Watkins

      (Turner, Winks, Mykolenko, Harwood)

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gomez won't play (imo)
        Sanchez is one to watch
        No Arsenal gonna kill ya, looking like you're all in on MCI to do the business this year?

    28. Dennis System
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Chelsea just bought a new keeper + doubt gomez will start altho mega forward line

    29. Chandler Bing
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why are people so confident on Barco?

      Igor Julio started a lot at LB towards the end of last season and even Milner could play there.

      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          Wasn't the in a flat back 4? New manager now who likes 3-4-3.

      2. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        So, after everyone taking the pis about a haaland, salah, palmer and isak team. And especially after this run of games I was all set on getting salah out and boosting the team elsewhere.

        However, I just found Raya and Havertz and I'm cooler than ever...

        Raya
        Yoro, Andersen, Barco
        Salah, Palmer, Kamada, Rogers
        Haaland,Isak, Havertz

        4, Sangare, HB, Faes

        And I'm loving this totally unbalanced team even more. Hell yeah.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Some MFs are always trying to ice-skate uphill

          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            gotta make some sacrifices somewhere. And they still could come good

      3. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hello all, first team post ahead of the new season. I’m pretty set in starting the season with both Salah and Haaland. Fully rested over the summer and such proven quantities. Ipswich (H) in GW2 locks Haaland in for me.

        Here’s my current draft:
        Miguel 4.0
        Gvardi Andersen Myko (4.0 4.0)
        Salah Ode Nkunku Eze (Rogers)
        Haaland Isak J.Pedro

        Rogers could be a 4.5 to upgrade a 4.0 def. But if he’s starting, seems very good value way into that Villa attack.

        Any thoughts appreciated. Would also like to see other Haaland+Salah drafts 🙂

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Pretty good.

          Think you need 1 more 4.5 in defense.

          Wood over Pedro would be a good improvement IMO (Keep Rogers).

          Downgrade Gvardi to afford these changes IMO and/or Eze.

