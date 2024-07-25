236
  1. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Say "A.I" with a Brummie accent and it takes away some of the threat of a Terminator like event.

  2. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Garnacho best mid up to 6.5?thanks

    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      He’s in my draft but think I will swap for Bailey, Nkunku or Johnson

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeh may take out for bailey or johnson

        1. Downtown
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I'd steer clear of villa. Second season syndrome.

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            OK maybe garnacho or Johnson then

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      So many options at 6.5.

      Rodri
      MGW
      Gross
      Bruno F
      Kudus
      Johnson
      Hwang
      Mitoma
      Nkunku

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers guess it's looking at best early fixtures

      2. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Bruno F = 8.5 last time I looked 🙂

        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Oops. Bruno G!

      3. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        I'd add Bailey to that list

      4. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Add Rice to that list, currently got him & Rodri but eyeing up Nkunku

    3. Pariße
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      A very nice punt. I thought he was one of the best players in that team last season, but we’re yet to see a consistent output. Would seriously consider him, if he was on set pieces (maybe corners?).

      He’s definitely a character who wants to influence the game, a go-getter. But I have my doubts over Man United’s overall success as I feel ten Haag is not the best leader, and in general because of their team quality.

  3. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    B. Fernandes

    Or

    Isak

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      Isak

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Isak easy

  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anyone with an auto renewal less than £17.50?

    1. DavvaMC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      £24.99 🙁

  5. DavvaMC
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below draft please. Maybe Rogers to ESR? Or downgrade Muniz in order to upgrade Rogers spot?

    Flekken
    Robertson(Gvardiol) / Livramneto / Munoz
    Salah / Gordon / Foden / Rogers / Palmer
    Isak / Havertz

    Valdimarsson | Pau | Muniz | Mosquera

    Thanks

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      53 mins ago

      Pretty good. Why Pau from the Villa defence?

      1. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        I just think he is more attacking than the likes of Konsa, who would you go for?

        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm also wondering about Cash

          1. DavvaMC
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I might be wrong but I think Pau could be more nailed than Cash?

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Very nice. I'd start Muniz over Rogers

      1. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, yes that will be the plan, what do you think on Gvardiol v Robbo?

        1. Mother Farke
            3 mins ago

            Worth noting re Robertson that Slot has one full-back (usually on Robertson's side) that moves into a back three when in possession. I really wanted him, too, until I found that out.

            1. DavvaMC
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ahhh yes your right, I heard something similar this morning, Gvardiol it is then.

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      So is Igor Thago nailed from the get go? Quite fancy a punt on his for GW1 and 3

      1. Tomerick
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Says he could be eased in.

    4. bmor
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Hudson-Odoi & Mateta OR Eze & Muniz

      Any opinions?

      1. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        E and M

      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Second pair

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Olympics...

    5. I Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      When the game launched I was strongly against starting with Haaland. A week on and I find myself being drawn towards a Haaland + Salah draft. Is it just due to fear or is it because there are attractive cheap options like Hudson-Odoi, Muniz and Rogers?

      1. bobson5
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm worried Salah is slightly past his best and unsure if the fixtures push him back up to justifying 12.5m. Haven't ruled him out for sure just yet though

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        I on it for 1st 2GW

    6. bobson5
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thoughts on this draft?

      Areola Fabianski
      Gvardiol Munoz Konsa Davis 4.0
      Palmer Eze CHO Gordon Winks
      Haaland Watkins Isak

      Then probably GW6 downgrade Watkins or Isak and get a premium Arsenal mid

      TIA

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah solid, nothing much to critique

    7. sankalparora07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      Should I have Rogers as my 8th attacker or save 0.5 and go with Winks?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Depends on the rest of your team. How often do you want to rotate and start your 8th attacker

        1. sankalparora07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I am currently on

          Palmer Gordon MGW Kudus
          Haaland Isak Havertz

    8. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Do we expect Konate to be nailed?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No info available to confirm. New manager Slot may prefer Quansah over Konate to partner VVD

    9. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Smith Rowe could be interesting.

      1. Santi sensei
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        idk if he will rack up those fantasy points. he's a great player but mostly will be assisting the assister type?
        I'm more keen on Muniz as my 3rd striker

    10. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Which one ?
      A. Gordon + Watkins (+bench:Rogers )
      B. Palmer + Bailey (+bench: 4.5 forward)

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        A, but I think Palmer is essential

    11. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is Kai Havertz worth owning?
      He had a strong end to the season, but can see him being rotated around pitch or with Jesus

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think it's a big risk. I expect Arsenal to evolve further this year, with even more of a squad approach.

      2. Santi sensei
        • 11 Years
        just now

        as u said he could be 9 in some games and 8 in some. and rotated in fews.
        also Martinelli/Trossard always going to be rotated which makes
        Saka and Odegaard the only nailed attackers imo.

    12. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      RMT (Roast My Team):

      Pickford
      Gvardiol Saliba Konate
      Salah KDB Szobo Nkunku
      Watkins Isak Havertz

      Virginia; Rogers, Livramento, Faes

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not much love for KDB. Possibly leaving.

        Lot's of love for Nkunku, but I don't buy it. Too many risk factors. Palmer worth the premium.

        1. mattyb09
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah this team is dependent on:
          a) KDB staying (obviously) - extra minutes available with Foden and Alvarez playing a lot
          b) Trippier leaving - Livramento could be a bargain at 4.5

    13. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Most teams have Saliba over Gabriel. Gabriel is a bit more of a goal threat so I am curious.

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Concerned rotation will come in during UCL fixtures

      2. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Saliba the most nailed.
        Timber might start at CB over Gabriel from time to time.

      3. Mother Farke
          1 min ago

          Fear of last years GW1 probably plays a part.

      4. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        New article:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/25/fpl-pre-season-nkunku-haaland-goals-4-0m-barco-on-corners/

