  1. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Rogers again !!!
    Pushing hard for my team inclusion!!!

  2. Roy Rovers
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this lot??

    Fabianski
    Martinez Mee Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Gordon Soucek or Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Muniz

    Henderson CHO VDV Konsa

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Fabianski?

  3. 15men1cup
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Damn it Mr Rogers........just when I think I have my team sorted.........

    Hi managers, can you please lend a critique:

    Sanchez, (4.0) - depending on Chelsea signing a new keeper.
    Robinson, Gabriel, Gvardiol (Johnson, Harwood)
    Salah, Foden, Saka, Eze, Gordon
    Isak, Wood, (Stewart)

    Sanchez depending on Chelsea signing a new keeper.
    Robinson - possibly overlooked, obviously wanted TAA but lacked the funds
    Gabriel or Saliba......went with the more attacking dif
    The bench although weak should all play. I am ok with that at the start of the session

    Wood over Watkins.......Football hub sees no difference, apart from 3 million. Can he replicate 23/24......I don't think so. Assists etc. If there is a difference I can't see it being much and I used the 3m to upgrade the defense......so I will makeup the points on the spread.

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Going to need a bucket.

      1. 15men1cup
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        To collect points?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Arise, Sir 15Men1Cup, Master of the Privy!

  4. DavvaMC
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is Pau Torrres a better shout than Konsa, or does he have competition for his place now?

  5. One Man
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    What 2, 4.5 keepers rotate the best ?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Worth researching that one on the FPL site. Let us know what you find.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I've tried a bunch but none of them work for long. I'll be chopping and changing according to fixtures.

    3. iFash@FPL
        just now

        I’m currently on Flekken and Henderson.

