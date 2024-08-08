265
  1. TanN
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Any idea on what the Aston Villa defence will look like? is konsa likely to start?

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      my guess is their strongest back 4 is konsa carlos pau and maatsen but whether that will be for GW1 i dont know

  2. 360_No_Pope
      53 mins ago

      Haaland or no Haaland?

      A) Haaland, Gordon, Eze

      B) Watkins, Saka, Son

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Who will you captain in GW2, if you go with B?

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          exactly this, its not a fair question to ask without cosndiering the captaincy

    • Johnh1995
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      For week 1 , I need help. Palmer and Odegaard, or Nkunku and Salah, both combinations 19.0m. Any suggestions

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        the 2nd one as salah is best cap pick for gw1 imo

        1. Fletch69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I like Isak for Captain week 1, got Salah as VC. Too risky??

