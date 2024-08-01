Seven top-flight teams played pre-season friendlies during the early hours of Thursday morning and here are the standout talking points from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Goals: Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho | Kai Havertz

Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho | Kai Havertz Assists: Harvey Elliott (x2) | Martin Odegaard

In Philadelphia, a match where both sides were still without many recovering internationals saw Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) open the scoring. It was a swift response to Erling Haaland‘s (£15.0m) two recent strikes, sending a message to FPL managers who keep going back and forth on whether to begin with one or both of these premiums.

Yet midfielder Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) delivered the standout performance by assisting both goals. A perfect first-time pass sent the Egyptian clear of Arsenal’s defence, later scooping the ball onto Fabio Carvalho‘s (£5.0m) finish.

Such is the nature of an FPL pre-season, it’s now Elliott’s turn to be discussed as a cheap Salah alternative. But a few days ago it was Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m), this time moved back into a deeper midfield role.

A solid Diogo Jota (£7.5m) display strengthens his push to start in Gameweek 1, considering Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo (all £7.5m) are still away.

“I think we started the game fantastically well. I think after six or seven minutes we should be 2-0 up. Then we lost control, especially with two things that we didn’t do well enough and we allowed them to run in transition, which is a really dangerous thing to do against them.” – Mikel Arteta

Similarly, the Gunners had no Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), David Raya (£5.5m) or William Saliba (£6.0m). And the lack of Declan Rice (£6.5m) meant that forward Kai Havertz (£8.0m) was in midfield.

Not that it restricted him. The German still put himself in the right position to tap in Martin Odegaard‘s (£8.5m) close-range assist.

The combination of Rice’s return and the rumoured purchase of Mikel Merino should dampen fears that Havertz will soon be a reverse out-of-position asset. Although game time might still be shared with Gabriel Jesus (£7.0m).

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley (Stephenson 46′), Quansah (Phillips 72′), van den Berg (Nallo 72′), Tsimikas (Doak 72′); Elliott (Beck 72′), Szoboszlai (Bajcetic 72′), Jones (Endo 46′); Salah (Morton 72′), Jota (Nyoni 46′), Carvalho (Blair 72′)

Arsenal XI: Hein; White (Nichols 84′), Kiwior, Gabriel (Heaven 84′), Zinchenko (Lewis-Skelly 70′); Odegaard, Partey (Jorginho 78′), Havertz (Nwaneri 70′); Nelson (Trossard 46′), Jesus (Nketiah 78′), Martinelli (Vieira 46′)

Chelsea 3-0 Club America

Goals: Christopher Nkunku (penalty), Cristian Calderon (own goal), Noni Madueke (penalty)

Christopher Nkunku (penalty), Cristian Calderon (own goal), Noni Madueke (penalty) Assists: Romeo Lavia, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku

Meanwhile, Chelsea recovered from a Wrexham draw and Celtic hammering by beating Mexican side Club America in America.

Christopher Nkunku (£6.5m) has scored in all three outings, this time from the penalty spot. It’s been a useful tour for the 26-year-old, building up his minutes after an injury-ravaged debut season in West London.

And the more he shines in Cole Palmer‘s (£10.5m) absence, the more legitimate an option he becomes to FPL managers.

“I loved him before I joined this club. In the way we want to play, he is the ideal player. He can play in the pocket [behind the forward], in the nine, on the wing. At this moment we are using him in the pocket and he is doing very well.” – Enzo Maresca on Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku also won Chelsea’s second spot kick, kindly granted to Noni Madueke (£6.5m) after the winger had earlier – once again – disputed who would take it.

Although the former PSV Eindhoven attacker made the most of his opportunity, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Palmer is his first-choice penalty taker.

“I understand Noni’s [Madueke] desire to take penalties and that’s why he took the second one. But I am the guy who decides. And when he returns with us, for sure Cole [Palmer] is the taker.” – Enzo Maresca on Chelsea’s penalties

He went on to dismiss concerns about Nkunku’s removal, alongside those of a few team-mates. Additionally, a minor knock to defender Levi Colwill (£4.5m) enforced the decision to manage his workload.

“Fortunately for Malo [Gusto], Benoit [Badiashile] and Christo [Nkunku], all of them, it was just cramp. For Nicolas [Jackson] and Moi [Caicedo], they are very close. They are still doing some work apart from the team but hopefully next week they can start to train with us.” – Enzo Maresca

As for the Blues’ system, Reece James (£5.0m) tucked in as a third centre-back whilst left-sided Malo Gusto (£5.0m) inverted into central midfield. Newbie Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.0m) did well in place of the supposedly leaving Conor Gallagher (£6.0m), showcasing his knowledge of exactly how Maresca wants his players to be.

If we’re being harsh, his cross didn’t assist the Marc Guiu (£5.0m) header for 2-0 because it technically goes down as an own goal.

Fellow new signing Filip Jorgensen (£4.5m) played a half, further encouraging FPL managers to stay away from their deep pool of goalkeepers.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez (Jorgensen 46′); James (Veiga 63′), Tosin, Badiashile (Fofana 63′), Gusto (Chilwell 71′); Lavia (Ugochukwu 63′), Dewsbury-Hall (Enzo 46′); Madueke (George 83′), Nkunku (Angelo 83′), Sterling (Mudryk 63′); Guiu (Broja 63′)

Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis

Goals: Marcus Rashford (penalty), Amad Diallo, Casemiro

Marcus Rashford (penalty), Amad Diallo, Casemiro Assists: Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford

Erik ten Hag’s side maintained the momentum of an FA Cup triumph by winning this Snapdragon Cup in San Diego.

However, the three-month injury to Leny Yoro (£4.5m) is joined by a six-week Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) hamstring problem and removals here for Antony (£6.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m).

Should the latter be deemed ok for Gameweek 1, he could be their centre-forward while Joshua Zirkzee (£7.0m) is gradually integrated. A goal and assist against Real Betis certainly won’t harm his chances. Perhaps this season will turn out the same as Rashford’s previous big price decrease, which preceded 17 goals and seven assists during 2022/23.

On the other hand, such issues may lock in Amad Diallo (£5.0m) as an early starter. If so, he’d become a bargain. Fouled for the Rashford penalty, he soon grabbed his second pre-season goal and took the corner that led to Man United going 3-1 up.

Possible FPL inclusion should wait until after the Community Shield though – what if Diallo is a trap?

Likewise, they play on the Friday of Gameweek 1, allowing possible pre-deadline leaks to confirm his status. Neither Alejandro Garnacho (£6.5m) nor Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) have taken part in these friendlies.

Manchester United XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka (Scanlon 63′), Lindelof (Evans 46′), Maguire (Fish 46′), Amass (Murray 63′); McTominay (Mount 63′), Casemiro (Oyedele 63′), Eriksen (Collyer 63′); Diallo (Antony 63′ (Mather 86′)), Rashford (Hannibal 63′), Sancho (Wheatley 63′)

Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goals: Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Asher Agbinone | Santiago Bueno

Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Asher Agbinone | Santiago Bueno Assists: Dean Henderson, Jordan Ayew | Jorgen Strand Larsen

Not only did goalkeeper Dean Henderson (£4.5m) play the whole 90 minutes ahead of Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) and make some big saves, he claimed an assist too.

After Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.0m) shot into an empty net from long distance, Henderson’s long ball was expertly brought down and slotted home by Jordan Ayew (£5.5m).

It was an impressive win for Palace, missing the likes of Eberechi Eze (£7.0m), Marc Guehi (£4.5m), Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m). They brought on many kids for the second half.

“Of course, we gave them too many chances for a goal. We were twice lucky when it was offside. How we scored two goals is: when a team presses that high – especially man-to-man – use the space that they give it. This is very often seen [in] behind, so it’s no shame to play long balls. We did it twice and scored two excellent goals out of it.” – Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

In fairness, Wolves’ starting XI was barely recognisable, with Glasner referencing a couple of disallowed goals for young full-back Pedro Lima (£4.0m).

As a quirk, Palace face West Ham United in the early hours of Sunday morning before quickly meeting them in Gameweek 2.

Crystal Palace XI (first half): Henderson; Riad, Andersen, Richards; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Schlupp, Mitchell; Kamada, Edouard

Crystal Palace XI (second half): Henderson; Jemide, Holding, Ward; Kporha, Devenny, Rodney, Mathurin (Agbinone 80′), Umeh; Ahamada, Ayew

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley (King 46′); Lima (Doherty 85), Dawson (Toti 73), S Bueno, H Bueno; Doyle (Lemina 73), Cundle, Chirewa (Strand Larsen 73); Gomes (Chiquinho 46′), Bellegarde (Sarabia 63), Guedes (Hwang 63)

RB Leipzig 2-0 Aston Villa

Another cheap £5.0m midfielder under consideration from the Fantasy community is Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. The versatile attacker was deployed up front in this defeat to RB Leipzig, days after Unai Emery’s troops lost 4-1 to Columbus Crew.

Jacob Ramsey (£5.5m) and John McGinn (£5.5m) were back in action, whilst summer arrivals Ian Maatsen (£5.0m) and Jaden Philogene (£5.5m) came on as half-time substitutes.

By this point, Villa were already two behind. Andre Silva’s opener soon forced clattered goalkeeper Robin Olsen (£4.5m) to be withdrawn. Then, in the aftermath of Lois Openda’s close-ranger, a dismissal for defender Diego Carlos (£4.5m) after picking up his second yellow card.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen (Zych 30’); Cash (Nedeljkovic 61’), Diego Carlos, Pau Torres (Bogarde 68’), Digne (Maatsen 46’); Onana (Dendoncker 61’), Barkley (Tielemans 46’), McGinn (Barrenechea 61’); Iling Jr (Ramsey 46’ (Moreno 77’)), Rogers (Buendia 61’), Bailey (Philogene 46’)

