68
68 Comments Post a Comment
  1. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts on Brennan Johnson (BJ) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hog Roast Junkie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I’ve seen him in a number of sides but not for me. If you want a cheap(ish) spurs mid I would go Kulu. He is playing up top and looking good.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      He's in my team but considering going for Kulu instead

      Open Controls
    3. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t mind him for the first two and then switch to Bailey or Nkunku.

      Open Controls
  2. Jar Jar Winks
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Raya 4m

    Trent Anderson konsa burn 4m

    Salah odegaard nkunku amad 4.5m

    Pedro Halaand isak

    Any good?

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Looks decent but who is "Anderson" in defence? Do you mean "Andersen" from us/Palace?

      There is a "Anderson" midfielder for Forest if you confused the positions?

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Agent Anderson

        Open Controls
        1. Tasty Jerk
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          That is the sound of inevitability 😀

          Open Controls
        2. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Mee, Mee, Mee... Mee too.

          Open Controls
    2. Jimbo74
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isn't Pedro injured?

      Open Controls
  3. Wolverine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Cracked it(!)

    Areola
    Munoz Porro Gvardiol
    Nkunku Salah Saka Son
    Wood Watkins Isak

    Fabianski Barco H-Bellis Cozier-Duberry

    Thoughts??

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Chris Wood and no City

      Open Controls
      1. Wolverine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        54 mins ago

        No city attack definitely an issue but you could argue it's a wait and see with foden, KDB, rodri not starting from the off and clearly I've chosen no haaland. I may well get foden or KDB in for week 2 still.

        What's wrong with Chris wood?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          I'm not convinced by him at all. He had a purple patch at the end of last season but other than that he's been bang average for years, Forest aren't a prolific scoring team and Awoniyi is a threat to his minutes

          Open Controls
          1. Wolverine
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            24 mins ago

            Thanks for reply.

            For that price you could take a eisk on it being more than a purple patch and it being a change in manager.

            The fixtures allow for that risk too. I don't see awoniyi displacing him until he hits a bad patch of form by the time (if it happens) I would've got rid of him

            Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      No City attack*

      Open Controls
    3. Jimbo74
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      I wouldn't say Areola is the best option at 4.5m. Henderson?

      Open Controls
      1. Wolverine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        Possibly not sure about double Palace defence but worth considering. I actually want pope for 0.5m more but not sure where to compromise yet

        Open Controls
  4. Meta12345
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Im really stuck with this. Do we think mykolenko is nailed? or jack o brien listed as a 5.0 can steal into his minutes or will he play in godfrey's position?

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        25 mins ago

        Reckon Mykolenko is first choice on the info we have.

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        O'Brien is CB

        Open Controls
        1. Meta12345
            4 mins ago

            So why is Jack 5.0 when he is 2nd choice to brantwhaite and tarkowski? Something feels wrong picking mykolenko with jack around with that price tag

            Open Controls
            1. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Fpl towers just predicting he'll be Brainthwaite replacement when / if he moves. Did the same with Ortega (5.5)

              Open Controls
            2. teddy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              Yup. It looks like a mis-price, which is why we've all got him!

              Open Controls
      3. Tasty Jerk
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Glad to see we have finally signed Ismaila Sarr, know that Dougie has wanted him for some time and interesting to see how he does under Glasner linking up with our other attacking players.

        Open Controls
      4. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        A) Son, Livramento, Henderson
        A) Gordon, VVD, Raya

        Open Controls
        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          A!

          Both good options. Gordon the best pick of those.

          Open Controls
        2. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I've gone for Gordon (and Henderson) but I'm keeping an eye on the transfer situation. If he stays, he's a good option but if he goes anywhere I'd hold off.

          Open Controls
      5. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wondering if that backline of Cash, Carlos, Pau, Digne could be the GW1 line-up. Maatsen could be eased in. Who does Konsa come in for?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Predicted lineups have Konsa starting on the right, instead of Cash...

          Open Controls
          1. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            I guess the question mark is reintegration post-Euros.

            Open Controls
        2. polis
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thought they were looking to sell Digne.

          Isn't Moreno ahead of him?

          Open Controls
        3. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Carlos, he seem to have some kind of mental issues. Don't understand why you'd play him over Konsa.

          Open Controls
      6. I Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I know most don't like the strategy but I'm pretty set on BB GW1 WC GW2. Who are the differentials you would go for if picking a GW1 only team? I'm considering Jota, Jesus and Kulusevski.

        Open Controls
        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Good shouts based on preseason.

          I think there's a good argument for BB1. WC2 may prove unnecessary if the team does well GW1. An early wildcard has its benefits, but is one game enough to base it on?

          Open Controls
        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Why GW2 WC ?

          The free transfers rolls in practice wont really work out

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            For Haaland mainly. Quite a few players I would like long term that I wouldn't include in my GW1 team like Nkunku, Gvardiol, Fulham attackers.

            Open Controls
            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Haaland could easily return well in GW as could others regardless of fixture

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • 8 Years
                21 mins ago

                Sure they could but I'd rather load up on Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle.

                Open Controls
                1. Make FPL Casual Again
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Interesting approach, though the rolling free transfers change probably wont make that much of a difference; its hard to save 1 or two transfers much less anything beyond that......if you do you are potentially losing ground to those bringing in form/uninjured picks etc...

                  When I think about it though, if you saved 3 transfers, you could then make one transfer per week while continuously rolling the other two for injures etc.....

                  Open Controls
        3. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          57 mins ago

          Maybe a one week punt on Trippier vs Southampton?

          Elliott or Szoboszlai. Rashford? Maupay vs his old team? Maddison likewise? Bournemouth players.

          Open Controls
        4. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          I’m doing it as you may have noticed. Jota and jesus too risky and not good imo. Rashford too.
          I prefer CHO, johnson or kulu.
          Really not sure on keepers. And odegaard vs saka

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            I would need to be convinced that Jota and Jesus will start to go with them, if I'm not I won't pick them. Haven't really considered Rashford. I currently have Wood instead of CHO. Kulu is firmly on my radar but only if Richarlison isn't fit. Think I'll have Flekken, not sure about the other keeper. Odegaard over Saka for me. The 1.5m goes a long way towards improving the rest of the squad.

            Open Controls
            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Richi is injured and won’t be rushed back.
              But I’m a bit worried about werner coming on for kulu
              TAA is a doubt for me too because of euro
              What about trippier?

              Open Controls
        5. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I don't see how you will gain enough info to be happy with WC GW2

          Open Controls
      7. One Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Will Baily be more nailed this season with Luiz gone ?

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Not really comparable given where they play/played.

          With Diaby gone I think Bailey's slightly more nailed. They have options though so I think it's Watkins or bust.

          Open Controls
      8. One Man
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Rashford has been good pre-season, anyone punting on him ?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          I just read he has fresh injury concerns, don’t go there

          Open Controls
        2. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          He'd need an almighty improvement on last season to make it into consideration. Think he's injured anyway.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Injured

          Open Controls
      9. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Probability of Trent starting GW1?
        Think Bradley will instead personally, if it’s RB

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          At the moment, lower than 50%

          Open Controls
      10. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Who do you prefer
        A.Kulu and Schar
        B.Mady and Burn

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo74
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Kulu and Burn. 5.5 is too much on a Toon defender, I think. A nice opening fixture but not too many easy home ties until gw8.

          Open Controls
          1. Jimbo74
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            ...games in which I'd expect a clean sheet, anyway.

            Open Controls
          2. polis
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Might be inclined to go Kulu and Pope.

            Agree on the 5.5 point.

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Kulu Livramento

          Open Controls
      11. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Neither option appeals to be hoinest.

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Me neither.

          Open Controls
      12. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Assuming you don't have Haaland, who are you captaining for GW2?

        I might transfer in Foden if he looks like he's going to start.

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Muniz, Isak, Liverpool or just totally maverick.

          Open Controls
        2. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Isak for me. I can see a 4-1 for Newcastle.

          Open Controls
        3. F4L
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          salah

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Surely Salah

          Open Controls
      13. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Do you think trippier will start gw1?

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think Howe might go Livra regardless. Will have had pre-season, Tripps at the Euros etc.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          At the moment, no

          Open Controls
      14. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ahh
        All euro players give me dilemma

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.