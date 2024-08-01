71
  1. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I'm watching Sam and Az's latest video right now

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Telly broke?

  2. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Arsenal attacker a must have for the first 4 gws. Great attacking fixtures and yet I see so few teams with Saka etc

    My plan is WC GW 6 and liking the look of this team. Defensive rotation is dreamy for the first 5. Capitalises on the fixtures of Arsenal, Liverpool, Forest, Fulham etc.

    Sanchez - Fabianski
    TAA - Mykolenko - Robinson - VdV - Barco
    Salah - Saka - CHO - Rogers - Winks
    Haaland - Isak - Muniz

    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Saka isn't back in training yet. I suspect he'll be in a lot more drafts if it looks like he's going to start GW1.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Havertz seems a bit underrated to me especially at that price?

      Raya
      Gvardiol Porro Munoz
      Salah Son Gordon Nkunku
      Watkins Isak Havertz

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Copy and paste of my reply to someone else re: Havertz:

        "I'll be honest, I don't get the Havertz hype...
        He has had back to back 30 starts per season. Let's say he replicates his form from last year again this year... (important stats for what I'm going to discuss; G13, CS22)

        Moving from Midfield to Forward is going to cost him 13 points from goals and 22 points from clean sheets this year, that's a 35 point reduction. That drops him to 145 points (assuming he maintains the same # of bonus points). That means for 0.5M more than Nicholas Jackson you would've got 3 extra points or he'd have less points that JWP (6.5) got for West Ham last year (146).

        I just don't get it, please feel free to let me know what I'm missing? I just think for 0.5M more you can have Odegaard who has scored 186 and 212 in his past two seasons and is the captain."

    3. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I will also WC on gw6, but I’m going only with Haaland

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Balanced squad is a higher priority than having an Arsenal attacker imo

    5. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A must have according to who?

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Cundit

    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think having mids priced 5.5, 5 and 4.5 m unbalances this team- very difficult to jump on any 6.5 or above mid bandwagon so too inflexible for me- sorry!

  3. Hazardous1221
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which is better in your opinion?

    A) Robertson, Saka, 4.5m forward on the bench
    B) Trent, Gordon, Muniz as 8th attacker

    1. The Tonberry
        2 hours ago

        B

      • EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Liverpool wait and see methinks.

    2. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I currently have both + Haaland and light at the back. Looking for a WC 6.

      Miguel
      Robbo Munoz Myko Robinson Bellis
      Saka Gordon Eze Nkunku CHO
      Haaland Isak Darwin/Gakpo

      Any thoughts?

      1. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can you downgrade mid and or def to upgrade to Watkins?

    3. Touré De Force
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      No Salah, no Haaland. Feels great. Gonna rock with that.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Best of luck! How’s that?

    4. thepancakeman123
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Which combination?

      A) Trent, Palmer, Watkins, Muniz (on bench)
      B) VVD/Saliba, Eze, Haaland, 4.5 striker

    5. tim_oriordan
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm sure this sort of question has been asked a million times but what are people's current combination preference?

      A) Salah + Watkins
      B) 6.5 mid + Haaland

      1. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        B. Lots of value in mids at that price

    6. Uncle John from Jamaica
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Chaps…..Thoughts

      Areola
      Saliba Andersen Gvardiol
      Saka Foden Palmer Gordon Bowen
      Watkins Isak

      Fabianski Faes THB Ladapo

      Thoughts?

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Looks great! How’s that?

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not out

      3. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        Looks decent as long as the England players are all back for GW1.

      4. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks good. Have you got a plan to get Haaland?

    7. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Struggling to change anything here. Thoughts?

      Raya
      White - Livramento - Hall
      Son - Ødegaard - Johnson - Elliott - CHO
      Haaland - Isak
      (Fabianski - Trent - Barco - Cannon)

      Trent benched as I think he’ll only start from GW2.
      Think White is worth extra 0.5m.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Midfield looks no good to me tbh

        But if you are struggling to change anything, just relax from fpl drafting for a while

      2. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Livra is a minutes risk. Best to go nailed start of season

    8. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Does anyone follow this person on TikTok?

      https://www.tiktok.com/@7rjngs

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        I have to be a bit careful with what I say, I’m being closely modded, but this seems very strange!

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Seems relevant to the content I come here looking for...

    9. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I had Havertz, but Isak and Watkins seem almost essential to me.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Going light in the back (and no Eze) allows me the followig.

        Flekken
        Muñoz, Mykolenko, Hall / Konsa, Barco
        Salah, Palmer, Foden, Nkunku / Winks
        Watkins, Isak, Havertz

        Good?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yes, good. Hope this helps!

          1. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Why are you like this?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              I genuinely like it.

        2. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Not sure you need Palmer & Nkunku if honest. Guessing Hall situation will be monitored. Based on my other reply, Havertz > Wood/Muniz allows 2M upgrade somewhere (Nkunku > Odegaard?)

        3. sankalparora07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          I am not sure Pep will start Foden in GW1

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        I'll be honest, I don't get the Havertz hype...
        He has had back to back 30 starts per season. Let's say he replicates his form from last year again this year... (important stats for what I'm going to discuss; G13, CS22)

        Moving from Midfield to Forward is going to cost him 13 points from goals and 22 points from clean sheets this year, that's a 35 point reduction. That drops him to 145 points (assuming he maintains the same # of bonus points). That means for 0.5M more than Nicholas Jackson you would've got 3 extra points or he'd have less points that JWP (6.5) got for West Ham last year (146).

        I just don't get it, please feel free to let me know what I'm missing? I just think for 0.5M more you can have Odegaard who has scored 186 and 212 in his past two seasons and is the captain.

        1. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          That's actually brilliant.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            I keep meaning to post it on here and reddit and keep getting distracted but saw your comment and figured I have time!

    10. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I seem to be either Salah+Haaland or neither Salah+Haaland... Got two drafts here;

      Pickford
      Saliba, Henry*, Robinson*
      Salah, Ode, Nkuku, Rogers
      Haaland, Isak, Wood

      Virginia, Andreas, Davis*, H-B
      *The three 4.5 DEFs can easily be another three 4.5s DEFs

      vs

      Pickford
      Saliba, Robbo^, Gvardiol^
      Palmer, Foden, Ode, Gordon
      Watkins, Isak, Wood

      Virginia, Andreas, Barco^, H-B^
      ^If it seems "too big at the back" would be open to dropping Robbo and/or Gvardiol but don't know who/where I'd actually upgrade, Ode to Saka, Andreas to a 7.0? Alternatively can do Gvardiol to another 4.5 and Robbo up to Trent (so Trent/Saliba + 2x 4.5s + 1x 4.0)

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Ode to Saka, Andreas to Eze?

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Looks dangerous, right?

          Just means four of my defence is made up of 2x4.5 + 2x4.0 and each week would need to start two of those four along with Saliba

          1. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Risky. But...

            We have decent 4.5ers and someone like e.g. Barco could cover eventually. With the new BPS, I think it's worth it going light in defence. Especially with that team of yours!

            1. Zenith UK
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              Prefer the no Salah+Haaland team then I take it?

              1. sirmorbach
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                I think I do, if I'm honest. It looks too exciting to just let it go.

    11. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Why so many modded posts?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Very good question

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Assuming a particular individual is trolling or deemed to be trolling a little bit more than usual?

      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Tis only me being modded. I am going to banish mineself from the Kingdom!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          But before I go everybody, don’t forget to sign up for the Hall of Shame Tourney. League code:

          7rjngs

          We have content creators, an ex-overall no. 1, more popular Mods (only the popular ones but), horses, damsels, nudists, lollygaggers, and even last year’s winner Meerlight, who gave up his prizes to go around again!

          Good luck all! And remember, I’ve always loved you all!

          TKT

          1. Wild Rover
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            See you in the other l,ace. No modding there 😉

            1. Wild Rover
              • 13 Years
              just now

              *place

    12. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Need some advice folks:

      A) Konsa + Salah + Muniz

      B) Robbo/Gvardiol + Saka + Darwin/Gakpo

      Rest of the team is:

      Miguel 4.0
      X Munoz Myko Robinson Bellis
      X Gordon Nkunku Eze CHO
      X Haaland Isak

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        A) Will give you LEI x2 and IPS x3. GW6 Salah to Saka for LEI and SOU.

        1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Actually looking to wc on gw6!

    13. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Seen Rogers in many drafts. How likely is it that he actually is a regular starter?

    14. Barnaby Wilde
        33 mins ago

        Wood or Muniz ?

        Which one, if any, are you opting for and why?

        Are there any better 6.0 options?

      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Surprised no reference to Liverpool interest and what impact this may have on Gordon should that rumble on until end of transfer window- clearly his head must be turned with thought of playing for his boyhood team

      • Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        No Salah draft . Thoughts ?

        Martinez
        Taa Gvardiol Gabriel Burn
        Son Gordon Nkunku Bailey
        Haaland Isak

        Fabianski Robinson winks stewart

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          I think you have gone too heavy at the back- new BPS rule doesnt favor defense. Lose one of your three big hitters at the back and upgrade Bailey.

      • One Man
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        A. Nkunku & Saliba

        Or

        B. Gordon & Maatsen ?

        1. One Man
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          I already have Palmer.

        2. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          B- more upside

          1. One Man
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thanks.

      • Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        my latest draft 96% on FF Hub. I like it, but for some reason I don't love it

        flekken/valdi
        taa/porro/gvar/anderson/barco
        salah/eze/saka/gordon/nkunku
        muniz/isak/wood
        0.5 itb

