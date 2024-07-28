91
91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Cottagers triple up!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Iwobi, Muniz, Castanets!

  2. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    FPL Review (free AI algorithm used by last years winner “extensively”) went live for the new season a few days back. Here is the template it is suggesting. Interested to see how many content creators and teams generally end up on this…..

    Pope (Bentley)
    TAA, Porro, Burn (Castagne, Henry)
    Saka, Eze, Odegaard, MGW (Winks)
    Haaland, Wood, Solanke

    P.S. Posting this for discussion - not for copying (which in my mind is pretty much cheating)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Skynet, Skynet!

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      That is a poor team

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I thought so too (I hope so as my team only has 4 of those players).

        But mark my words, there will be a lot more Saka, Porro and Solanke in YouTube teams and more widely by this time next week.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Skynet can’t account for Muniz’ new tattoo, that is the advantage we humans have!

    3. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Is this actually “AI” or just a machine learning thing. I am no expert but I feel these terms get mixed up a lot. It’s not the T1000 picking the team.

  3. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Kamada looks good and cheap

    1. jack88
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yes

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Are we confident Palace score this year?

      1. polis
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'm not a betting man but probably gets good odds that they end on 0

      2. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Blasphemy Sir Knight! Jousting sticks at the ready, the challenge is issued!

  4. MARVELLUS
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who scores more in first 5 GWs - Trent or Gordon? Trying to decide which to go without.

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      AI says TAA

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks

  5. dshv
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Taa Konsa 4.0 4.0
    Eze Salah Nkunku Gordon Foden
    Havertz Isak muniz

    What to change if I don't want to have a good sub ??

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      TAA, Salah or Havertz

  6. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Flekken, Munoz, Porro, CHO.

    Would you bench boost that?

    Yes, they will be the cheapest players for the bench.

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Would be a strong consider.

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Interesting you’ve a 5.5 mid in a BB, I chose Barco as my cheapest entry to the BB.

      I think it’s a close call but has potential to get 15 pts

      You got a cheap fwd too?

  7. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Cant help but feel there us a highly valuable mid at Spurs. Just a question if which one

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Doubt it. They will probably all just share points and minutes. Kulu, Johnson, Son, Maddison. If I had to have one, Son for sure. Plenty of other good options around the price of the others so you don't need to go there.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Kulu in the 10 role would be very nice.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Agree

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have Brennan Johnson in my team atm. 2 week punt.

  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Which Man City MF would you have out of Foden or KDB and why

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Kdb coz foden will be eased back

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        KDB learning Arabic - keefak?

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Don’t think he’s going anywhere this yr - himself and pep have both said as much

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            It will take a while to learn.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Foden. Fringe.

    3. Dubdub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Foden.
      KDB is not guaranteed to start every game. He is still a very good player but his age is no longer a positive.

  9. DavvaMC
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below if you don't mind? Undecided on this and a Haaland and Salah draft.

    0.5 ITB, could use to bring in Palmer or Andersen to Munoz.

    Miguel
    Gvardiol / Gabriel / Mykolenko
    Salah / Gordon / Foden / Hudson-Odoi / Saka
    Isak / Havertz

    Valdimarsson | Andersen | Barco | Stewart

    Thanks

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You aren’t concerned about Haaland ripping Ipswich a new fundament in GW2? If not, why not?

      1. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        🙂 - Yes I am, below is my Salah and Haaland draft, what do u think?

        Miguel
        Gvardiol / Munoz / Livramento
        Salah / Gordon / Nkunku / Hudson-Odoi
        Isak / Havertz / Haaland

        Bergstrom | 4M | Sangare | Barco

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Very nice. I would personally downgrade Havertz and upgrade Hudson-Odoi.

          1. DavvaMC
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks, could do Muniz and Eze.

        2. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          52 mins ago

          Looks good but Nkunku is nothing more than wishful thinking.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            48 mins ago

            So’s beating James Bond!

          2. DavvaMC
            • 3 Years
            45 mins ago

            Who would you have? Bailey or perhaps Johnson?

  10. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Would you rather have Foden or Watkins?
    (Have Palmer, Isak)

  11. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Don't see a lot of Watkins and it's making me wonder if I missed something. How is the below draft?

    Sanchez
    Andersen Burn Gvardiol
    Salah Eze Nkunku Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Muniz

    Turner Johnson Winks Barco
    0.5ITB

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Watkins out.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Is he injured?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      looks good, but not sure about that Watkins pick.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        Is there a reason why no one is picking Watkins?

        1. Whiskerz
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Usually just to fit haaland and isak. Add Watkins to that and you've too much up top. Most salah drafts will have salah Watkins and isak.

        2. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          I read somewhere that his xg last season means one or two things; either he's an elite finisher or he was a totally jammy b@stard who is due a downturn in fortune.

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            I think I am 60-40 towards him being an elite finisher!

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            He didn't overperform his xG THAT much really - only scored 2.2 more than expected. Have a look at Foden who scored 19 goals from an xG 10.3 for ultimate jamminess.

  12. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    A) Gordon
    B) Eze
    C) Kudus

  13. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Who’s is expected to be in goal for Forest?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Jungle grapevine suggests the new 6ft8in behemoth.

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Huzzah

  14. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    I’ve just recently seen a team with Watkins in. What’s going on?

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Guilty as charged

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I have Watkins, and will stick solid.

  15. AD105
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best 10.5 MID to pick from the start?

    Alternatively, could go with someone cheaper and upgrade a defender

    Current team is below

    Flekken/Slicker
    Munoz/Myko/Davis/Konsa/H-Bellis
    XXX/Nkunku/Gordon/Eze/Rogers
    Haaland/Watkins/Isak

    1. Mirror Man
        54 mins ago

        I prefer the £11m midfielders.

      • The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        If Tark out injured as rumoured then that dints Myko’s appeal. Perhaps Foden and Porro.

    2. King H
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Guys surely garnacho is a starter for United or does rashy start?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        we just dont garnachknow

        1. CritiK4L
            52 mins ago

            Haaah!

          • The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            52 mins ago

            Garnachow would we know?

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Would like to think it was Garnacho and Amad starting (based off merit) but with Rashford, Antony and Sancho knocking about, I wouldn't call anyone a guaranteed starter.

      2. CritiK4L
          53 mins ago

          What do you fine folks think of this draft?

          Henderson

          Burn/Porro/Mykolenko

          Bowen/Salah/Saka/Kamada/Rogers

          Isak/Haaland

          Bench - Valdimarsson - Barco - Harwood-Bellis - Guiu

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            51 mins ago

            Looks ok.

        • Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          Hall looked really good in a deep midfield position for Newcastle yesterday. He's down the pecking order for a midfield start, but I wouldn't be surprised if longer term he moved to that position.

          Also worth noting that Howe switched to a 4-4-2 in the second half before the subs. Barnes, who didn't have a good game, went up front with Isak. It did seem tactical to help with the high press, but I wouldn't be surprised if we closed some games this season with Gordon alongside Isak.

        • The Abyss
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          Might stick a tenner on Chelsea going down this season. Unbelievable that they got rid of Poch after he worked a miracle getting that team playing well together. Sorry to say they deserve everything they get as long as they have someone clueless like Boehly as owner.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            34 mins ago

            Poch had them playing well? It was a Palmer carry-job most weeks.

            1. The Abyss
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              Yeah I think he did. Won every one of his last five games, and clearly improved them massively from the point he arrived. I think getting anything out of what he inherited there was pretty impressive.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                Finally turning up in May when most of the league have nothing to play means very little. He had a billion quid's worth of talent and finished 6th after stinking the Bridge for the majority of the season - there's nothing impressive about it.

                1. The Abyss
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Okay mate.

          2. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            I don't think Poch was really interested in the job. He was calling them the Palmer team. That cant be good for team morale

            1. The Abyss
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Wasn’t he just asking his players to prove they’re not a one-man team and could cope with an injury to Palmer? Either way, I’m not convinced signing a team full of average players to decade-long contracts and changing your manager every season is the correct way to do things in English football.

          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            just now

            That Chelsea squad had an ego problem. Thats not a Pochetino type problem to solve. Tim Sherwood would do better

        • AD105
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Saka/Watkins vs Salah/Muniz is my dilemma atm, what do we reckon?

          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            I think Saka Watkins is a bit safer, not sure how Mo is going to be under Slot. It may take him time to adapt or he might still be underperforming (compared to past seasons) in general.. However! he could benefit more under Slots tactics and with the good fixtures Liverpool have, he could smash it so I'd definitely say wait to see how Liverpool look preseason once more of the first team are back.

        • sankalparora07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          What do we think of this draft folks?

          Sanchez 4.0
          Gvardiol Anderson Myklenko Robinson Burn
          Gordon Mbeumo Palmer Bruno Winks
          Haaland Isak Muniz

        • x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Chelsea have made 9 signings this window already - how many can you actually name?

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Just KDH & Tosin

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Them 2 and the keeper for me too - crazy how them signing a load of randomers every window is pretty much a non-event now

        • Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Would you rather have
          A) Saka + Muniz
          or
          B) Gordon + Havertz?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            B by a lot.

          2. Croaker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            B because I have a soft spot for Havertz, but either could be good

        • KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Anyone feeling a bit of a Salah, Haaland and Palmer draft with 7 penalty takers?

        • balint84
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          A) Watkins+Kudus
          B) Toney+Gordon

          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            A

        • pingissimus
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Slight rider to Kamada playing as an AM.

          He did - but on the left where you'd expect to find Eze generally. Remains to be seen whether he'd be deployed on the right when Eze returns and the Sarr transfer complete and also his ability there perhaps raises a question over Eze being a 90 minute cert. Palace will be playing a high energy game and minutes will be managed for next to certain.

          (I have no reason to suggest that Rak-Sakyi is an alternative - if only because I am unable to tag anyone here 🙂 )

        • The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Wolves 3 West Ham 1 last night

          Rodrigo Gomes, remember that name.

