Our pre-season friendly round-ups continue with this set of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes, covering six matches from Saturday night and Sunday.

For analysis of Saturday’s daytime action, check out the first link below.

ARSENAL 2-1 MANCHESTER UNITED

Goals: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli | Rasmus Hojlund

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli | Rasmus Hojlund Assists: Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly | Marcus Rashford

Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in Los Angeles, with Gabriel Jesus (£7.0m) and substitute Gabriel Martinelli (£7.0m) on the scoresheet.

Both players were far from their best last season, averaging just 3.9/3.7 FPL points per start respectively, but they looked sharp here, which Mikel Arteta spoke about post-match.

“He looks really good. He looks really sharp. He’s changed a lot of things over the summer, he’s come in top condition again, and when you have that baseline other things can be built, but without that foundation you don’t have a player, and he needs to be in that condition to get the best out of himself. He realised that and I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again. “It’s a fact, and you can see it — the way he looks, his rhythm, his sharpness, the way he’s moving — and you can see in his eyes as well that there is again some spark there, because he’s got now a point to prove, and that’s good.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

“… one training session and he comes in and plays at that level. That means that he’s not coming here to get prepared, he’s come prepared to show where he is and that’s a very different approach and I loved it.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Arteta opted to bring in a bit more experience for this clash, with Jurrien Timber (£5.5m), Martin Odegaard (£8.5m), Leandro Trossard (£7.0m) and Jesus all in from the start.

Timber, who played in central defence, looked calm and assured in possession, while Kai Havertz (£8.0m) was deployed as a no 8 upon his introduction.

Arsenal are short of numbers in midfield for this tour, however, prompting the Germans deeper role, but he did nearly score and Arteta was full of praise for his – and others’ – condition post-match.

“They had a day and one training session but they’ve come back in very good condition. We know that the boys are high speed at the moment and they’re not going to have time to prepare, so they have to catch up with that rhythm and they look really good.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus

As for Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) impressed in the early stages, firing in the opener, but had to be withdrawn with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Leny Yoro (£4.5m) was later forced off with an ankle issue, too.

“We have to wait over 24 hours and then we know hopefully more. We were very careful especially with Leny, he did only 50% from the sessions and then it is very disappointing that he then has to come off but let’s be positive and see what is the outcome.” – Erik ten Hag on Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro

Up until that point, United looked lively, with Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) providing the assist for Hojlund.

Mason Mount’s (£6.5m) dynamic display in a no 10 role also caught the eye, although you’d expect Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) to take over once he returns to Carrington later this week.

Arsenal XI: Hein; White (Nichols 63), Timber (Gabriel 63), Heaven (Kiwior 46), Zinchenko (Lewis-Skelly 63); Jorginho (Partey 63), Odegaard (Havertz 71), Nwaneri (M’Hand 46); Nelson (Martinelli 71), Trossard (Vieira 63), Jesus (Nketiah 71)

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka (Scanlon 46), Yoro (Bennett 35, Fish 46), Maguire (Evans 46), Amass (Murray 46); Casemiro (Oyedele 46), Collyer (Eriksen 46); Diallo (Antony 46), Mount (McTominay 46), Rashford (Sancho 46); Hojlund (Hannibal 16, Wheatley 46)

MANCHESTER CITY 2-3 AC MILAN

Goals: Erling Haaland, James McAtee

Erling Haaland, James McAtee Assists: Oscar Bobb, Micah Hamilton

Manchester City were beaten 3-2 by AC Milan in New York on Saturday.

It’s the champions’ second successive tour defeat, but the squad was at least bolstered by the return of Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), who came off the bench late on, dropping in at centre-half.

There were other promising signs, too.

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) scored with a clinical low finish to put City in front, Ederson (£5.5m) was back in between the sticks, while Jack Grealish (£6.5m) got further minutes in the tank, replacing Haaland as a number nine in the second period.

That said, it was Oscar Bobb (£5.0m) who was Man City’s standout performer. The Norwegian winger assisted his third goal of pre-season, impressing Pep Guardiola in the process.

“He’s electric, in the small spaces he’s really good. Sometimes in the last part he has to be more composed and reduce his speed, for example the chance he missed he has to be more calm, shoot or pass to Erling and Jack. It’s a question of time, he’s young but his work ethic is unbelievable. He can play as a striker, pockets, right or left winger. When he’s comfortable he goes and dribbles, and when he does that it’s a big step for our attack.” – Pep Guardiola on Oscar Bobb

Post-match, Pep also revealed that some of his Euro ’24 stars will be given more time off to recover.

“I would have preferred to bring [on tour] Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Kyle Walker, all the guys the people are waiting for but the schedule is the schedule and it would not be possible for them to come here. We will arrive late. But not against United [Community Shield], against Chelsea and Ipswich. We will be late, let’s try to not drop many points, try to compete well.” – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City XI: Ederson (Carson 78); Susoho (Wilson-Esbrand 46), Simpson Pusey (Katongo 46), Doyle, Lewis; Perrone (Phillips 46), O’Reilly (Wright 66), McAtee (Fatah 66); Bobb, Grealish (Gvardiol 78), Haaland (Hamilton 46)

CHELSEA 1-4 CELTIC

Goals: Christopher Nkunku (pen)

Christopher Nkunku (pen) Assists: Raheem Sterling

In a disappointing result, Chelsea were thrashed 4-1 by Celtic in Indiana.

In Cole Palmer’s (£10.5m) absence, Christopher Nkunku (£6.5m) stepped up to score from the penalty spot late on.

The Frenchman has now found the net twice in pre-season and continues to look a threat from a slightly deeper midfield position.

Above: Christopher Nkunku’s touch heatmap v Celtic

However, there was little else to cheer for Enzo Maresca, with Chelsea far too open at the back.

“For sure, we need many things to improve off the ball. One of the things we did bad today was when the ball was not under pressure, to maintain the high-line. When the ball is not under pressure, you need to drop. We still confuse some things on and off the ball. For me, it’s normal in this moment. We are trying to do something new. “We are, for sure, going to be ready for that first game or at least we are going to improve things for that game. But I am not thinking for the first official game that everything is fine. It’s a little bit difficult. The result is always important but, in this moment, we need to judge and analyse different things. On the ball we created chances, off the ball we probably conceded too much and that is something we need to improve.” – Enzo Maresca

The system does at least seem to suit the qualities of Raheem Sterling (£7.0m). He is yet to start a game for Chelsea in pre-season but popped up with an assist after winning the penalty. As for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.0m), a slight knock kept him out of this one.

In the aftermath, Enzo Maresca provided an update on Marc Cucurella (5.0m), Conor Gallagher (£6.0m) and Palmer.

“No, not one of them is coming [to the US tour]. They are on holiday. They deserve it. They finished later with England and Spain. They are going to join us on August 6, probably Marc is the only one coming to Cobham a few days before. The rest are still on holiday and they deserve it.” – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea XI: Sanchez (Bergstrom 80); Fofana (Adarabioyo 46), Badiashile, Colwill (Veiga 80); Madueke (Angelo 79), James (Gusto 67), Lavia (Santos 67), Mudryk (Sterling 46); Chukwuemeka (Ugochukwu 46), Nkunku; Guiu (George 84)

WEST HAM UNITED 1-3 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Goals: Mohammed Kudus | Matheus Cunha, Rodrigo Gomes x2

Mohammed Kudus | Matheus Cunha, Rodrigo Gomes x2 Assists: Danny Ings | Jorgen Strand Larsen, Pedro Lima

Wolverhampton Wanderers showed some promising signs in their 3-1 win over West Ham United.

It coincided with Gary O’Neil lining his troops up in a back four formation, a departure from last season’s 3-4-2-1, which resulted in a much more front-footed, attacking approach.

“It was a good evening. The performance was excellent, I thought we were dominant, good with the ball, good without the ball. The centre backs did well in the four, moving away from the five we were a lot last year. We coped well, so pleased. A good outing for us.” – Gary O’Neil

The only disappointment was a knee injury to goalscorer Matheus Cunha (£6.5m), who had to come off after 30 minutes.

Elsewhere, new signing Rodrigo Gomes (£5.5m) scored twice off the bench, with his introduction a real game-changer. The second saw him head home a fine Pedro Lima (£4.0m) cross.

Another new arrival, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.5m), also impressed and made some decent runs, assisting Cunha for the opening goal with a nice cutback.

As for West Ham, Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) scored for the Hammers, who continue to try and familiarise themselves with Julen Lopetegui’s possession-based approach.

It’s a work in progress, however, as they didn’t create much by way of clear-cut chances here.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski (Foderingham 64); Coufal (Kodua 46, Casey 81), Mavropanos (Zouma 46), Aguerd (Earthy 46), Cresswell (Emerson 46); Potts (Orford 46), Ward-Prowse (Irving 46), Soucek (Kilman 46); Kudus (Marschall 64), Cornet (Antonio 64), Ings (Guilherme 46)

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley; Doherty (Lima 63), Mosquera (Dawson 63), Toti (S Bueno 73), Ait-Nouri (H Bueno 63); Lemina (Bellegarde 63), Cundle (Doyle 63); Sarabia (Guedes 63), Chiquinho (R Gomes 63); Cunha (Hwang 30, Rawlings 78), Strand Larsen (Chirewa 63)

COLUMBUS CREW 4-1 ASTON VILLA

Goals: Cameron Archer

Cameron Archer Assists: Leon Bailey

Aston Villa fell to a 4-1 defeat against Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

The Villans, who used 22 players in total, posed a threat but with Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) still away on holiday after featuring at Euro ’24, they were ultimately undone by sloppy mistakes at the back.

Cameron Archer (£5.0m) grabbed the only goal, while all eight of Villa’s summer signings featured at some point, including Ian Maatsen (£5.0m), Amadou Onana (£5.0m) and Jaden Philogene (£5.5m).

Morgan Rogers (£5.0m), meanwhile, was handed another start in-behind the striker. He had a penalty appeal turned down early on and missed a good chance to equalise.

There was good news with the return of Emiliano Buendia (£5.5m) from injury, meanwhile.

“We’re in pre-season and we played against a team who were very focused and played very well. And they pressed us in some moments. Even when we were playing in control of the game and creating chances, their transition was good and they deserved to win. But we are working now for our structure again, trying to get better with the players we add in this season. And with the tactical work, mixing players, we are doing it. “Of course, the result is not good but, for us, now the result is not the most important. Most important is to build a team, get information about the players and this was the first match for some players, and they played well. Even losing, they played well. Onana and Maatsen, Dobbin, the goal scored by Archer was important as well. I am happy with the work we are doing. Of course, we want to be competitive, even in pre-season and not concede a result like this.” – Unai Emery

Aston Villa XI: Gauci (Zych 46); Nedeljkovic (Cash 46), Feeney (Carlos 46), Torres (Digne 46), Moreno (Maatsen 63); Bailey (Kesler Hayden 63), Barkley (Dendoncker 63), Barrenechea (Onana 63), Iling Jnr (Philogene 46); Rogers (Buendia 63); Archer (Dobbin 63)

TOKYO VERDY 2-4 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Goals: Jan Paul van Hecke, Yankuba Minteh, Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento

Jan Paul van Hecke, Yankuba Minteh, Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento Assists: Danny Welbeck, Ibrahim Osman, Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 4-2 victory over Tokyo Verdy on Sunday.

Summer signing Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) impressed, scoring his second goal of the Japan tour, with Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), Simon Adingra (£5.5m) and Jeremy Sarmiento (£5.0m) also on the scoresheet.

Given his performances, the early signs are that Minteh could be a decent budget enabler next season.

Here, Fabian Hurzeler used a back four, with four attackers often interchanging positions. The German’s attention to set-pieces was also evident, with Valentin Barco’s (£4.0m) corner flicked on by Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and tucked away by van Hecke.

“I’m a big fan of set pieces because set pieces are a game-changer. They are a match-winner. This would be part of my identity.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Barco should be given more first-team opportunities under Hurzeler, and may even fancy his chances of ousting Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) in the starting XI.

Hurzeler also discussed Karou Mitoma’s (£6.5m) fitness.

“Kaoru Mitoma is not 100%, but he has now played two very good games and he was training every session. He is trying to improve his physical condition. On the pitch we saw today that he has unbelievable skills. We still have three weeks to go, so I think it will be improved day-by-day. I’m convinced and I’m sure that Kaoru will be 100% when the season starts. “He’s a very good fighter, and I think he’s proven his potential. Not just in terms of his attacks, but also on the reaction when the ball is around his feet, or when he has lost the ball, I think he has all of those qualities. He is also very good at listening to other people’s advice.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Karou Mitoma

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Barco (Samuels 46), van Hecke (Webster 46), Veltman (Weir 46), Milner (Offiah 46); Yalcouye (Ayari 46); Minteh (Buonanotte 46), Moran (Adingra 46), Mitoma (Sarmiento 46); Osman (Sima 46), Welbeck (Cozier-Duberry 46)

