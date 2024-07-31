We return to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list analysis with a rundown of the best £4.5m defenders.

There are over 100 options in this tier, but here are the standout candidates to consider.

EZRI KONSA

Ezri Konsa isn’t the most exciting pick at the back but could offer value at just £4.5m.

Aston Villa ranked among the top seven sides for goals conceded last season, with Konsa playing a key role, either at centre-back or right-back.

At times, Villa looked shaky defensively, particularly after Boubacar Kamara’s (£5.0m) season-ending injury, but Konsa is a nailed-on starter whose appeal is further boosted by uncertainty in both full-back positions.

The fixtures are decent, too, with Unai Emery’s troops set to face two promoted sides in the first six Gameweeks, plus Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN

Crystal Palace had the fifth-best defence in terms of goals conceded last season, which went up to third following Oliver Glasner’s appointment.

They supplemented it with five clean sheets in 13 matches under the Austrian, so a Palace defender certainly carries appeal given their initial run of fixtures.

Tougher opposition won’t hold any fear, given that the Eagles finished 2023/24 unbeaten in seven in the Premier League, including wins over Liverpool, West Ham United, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Both Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Marc Guehi (£4.5m) are solid shouts, but the Dane has the superior goal threat and assist potential, comfortably leading in key attacking metrics such as shots (22-5) and chances created (20-7).

Above: Joachim Andersen (left) and Marc Guehi’s (right) shot maps in 2023/24

LEWIS DUNK

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



