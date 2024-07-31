31
  1. Kane Toads
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Any thoughts on rotating keepers hme/away?

    1. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I'm going with Eve/Cpl def rotation

    2. iFash@FPL
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        I’m currently on Flekken and Henderson.

        1. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          thanks

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Not strictly home and away, but I'm playing the fixtures with 4.5 keepers from Palace and Forest.

    3. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Better pick for the first few gws?

      A. Vvd
      B. Gvardiol
      C. Saliba/ Gabriel

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        B

      2. Zoostation
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        A but have gone Alisson instead

    4. MetallicaJack93
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        How does this look?

        Raya
        Gvardiol Munoz Mykolenko (Harwood Bellis Barco)
        Salah Gordon Nkunku CHO Rogers
        Haaland Isak Muniz

        0.5 itb

        1. Pies Have Come
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I like it. Very similar to mine.

          You could always use your .5 to upgrade Nkunku to Eze depending on where they're both likely to start.

      • paul1964
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        0.5 to spend on a GK.....

        1. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          You can take Pickford's left leg

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Hey

        Has anyone on here got any practical experience in the UK on the most straightforward way to successfully get a restraining order against a half divorced ex (her choice)?

        Thank you in advance

        JJ

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          PS: the relevance of that is that

          A it is pressing

          And B she is a hooligan

          Especially when the football is on!!

        2. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Not got any experience with that but I assume the first step is making a police report
          Sorry to hear of your troubles and hope things work out for you

      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        My first draft. Would appreciate your comments.
        Cheers guys!

        Pickford (Gauci)
        Virgil, Gvardiol, Mykolenko (Konsa, Harwood Bells)
        Hudson Odoi, Salah, Gordon, Nkuku (Winks)
        Haaland, Isak, Wood

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          It's almost impossible to make a bad draft with the pricing this season! You've done well to fit in decent picks around Haaland, Salah, Isak, two premium defenders and a 5.0 keeper.

          I have reservations in a couple of areas. I'm wary of Liverpool under new management - I'm holding back (same with Chelsea) until I see how they line up and perform, So I'd cry off a 6m defender for now.
          Secondly, I'm not sure how Everton's defence will be impacted by the loss of Onana (conversely, he could make Konsa a better prospect). So I'm going against the grain in swerving Mykolenko's opening fixtures and I'm not hot on Pickford either.

          Finally, you're trusting Forest's attack to be prolific. I see Nuno more as a defensive manager and have more faith in their (cheap) defence.

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Thank you Andy for your useful and insightful comments. They all make sense. I will certainly keep them in mind as we gain more insights before the start.
            All the best to you!

          2. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            Btw...who are your top defense and GK pics?

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              There are MANY 'top picks'. I chop and change all the time. I mention my current gk combo and defensive setup in the post below.

      • Phoenixxi
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        A. Eze + Konsa
        B. ESR + Gvardiol

      • Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I'm all over the 4.5 defender rotation pairings this season. Forest/Brighton and Palace/Brentford are my pairings of choice at the moment, giving me differential picks in Pinnock, Barco (4.0) and possibly Aina. I'm going with Munoz at 5.0 over Andersen and rounding them off with one premium in Gvardiol - as it stands; I've just watched City play Barcelona where he resumed his LCB position from the last friendly.

      • Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeah I was looking at a defence that tripled up on both Brentford and Palace, took it as a sign I was tinkering too much haha

        I will likely spend the extra for Munoz too but not sold on benching his attacking threat

        Might still go for the Flekken Henderson/Johnstone rotation if its clear which one

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Reply fail

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I've tripled on Palace as I have Eze in my current draft. With my defensive rotation, I can bench Hendo and Munoz and start the Forest gk and Murillo/Aina/Forest 4.5. Or I can start Munoz in the tougher games - at least I have the option.

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Note nobody's considering Brentford defenders (despite Flekken being quite popular) because they have LIV, CITY, TOT in the first 5. But in a rotation, a defender works well, whereas Flekken as sole keeper is harder to justify, in my book.

      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        Haaland subbed off due to injury concern against Barcelona.

        https://x.com/mancitymen/status/1818490518688424232?s=46&t=lwwMrhsvX0sSE4prXlfobg

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          52 mins ago

          I watched the game. Don't think it's serious, but it was another appearance where he did naff all.

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            51 mins ago

            Yea but can see Pep managing his minutes more now in the first few gws at least.

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              48 mins ago

              He'd better hope Alvarez doesn't get nobbled at the Olympics then!

              Of course, the narrative will be 'oh, he'll be a beast when he's got KDB, Foden, Doku, Bilva et al feeding him', but, as a current Haaland-in-my-drafter myself, I'm not so sure.

              1. SpaceCadet
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yup, time to start tinkering with some non - Haaland drafts.

