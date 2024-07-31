4
  1. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft please?

    Areola Fabianski
    Gvardiol Anderson Myklenko Robinson Barco
    Salah Son Palmer Eze Winks
    Muniz Watkins Isak

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Schar could've been 5.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pedro back in training

    https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/pages/en/media-gallery-popup/mft-galleries-new-look-to-training

  4. MetallicaJack93
      2 mins ago

      Redrafted my team to a no Haaland with his fitness doubts

      Raya (4.0)
      Gvardiol Munoz Mykolenko (Barca Harwood Bellis)
      Salah Palmer Son MGW Andreas
      Watkins Isak (Stewart)

      Main thoughts are should I put in Foden/Gordon/Eze/Nkunku in... And if so who would you swap?

      Nothing itb

