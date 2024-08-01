FanTeam is back for 2024/25 with EPL Unlimited

Sponsored by FanTeam

With the European Championship drama behind us, FanTeam returns for the 2024/25 Premier League season. This time, they’re tempting new customers with a significant welcome offer.

We at Scout are delighted to partner up with them, providing insightful articles between now and the start of Gameweek 1.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be familiar with FanTeam rules, where there’s also a notable prize pool. And, in a fresh twist, this time it’ll be joined by a second format. One that allows you to own all the star players desired.

THE NEW EPL UNLIMITED GAME

That’s right, EPL Unlimited is a season-long competition without any player prices. So no more debating which of the premium assets to own. This content is easy to enter and provides a refreshing variation to the standard season-long fare.

Just like FPL, managers select a 15-man squad (with no more than three per club), making weekly decisions based on captaincy and how to use their latest free transfer.

Each extra transaction costs four points but there are two Wildcard chips to be activated at some point.

EPL Unlimited costs £3 to play, with a £30k prize pool for the top 10% of finishers. Customers can enter up to three different teams, ensuring a true challenge of skill and strategy.

WELCOME OFFER

By depositing money and entering this £3 Unlimited game, brand-new FanTeam customers unlock a fantastic deal.

They are rewarded with two ‘Pick6’ tickets for Gameweeks 2 and 3 (usually £2 each), plus a free entry into FanTeam’s regular £200k contest (usually £10). It’s a bundle worth £14.

DON'T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM AHEAD OF AN EXCITING SEASON

£200K EPL REGULAR SEASON GAME

As mentioned, FanTeam will also run their regular £10 entry, £200k prize pool game, which awards a cool £40k to the eventual winner. Customers can enter up to 25 different teams.

This version comes with a recognisable £100m squad budget and – like Unlimited – managers can theoretically accumulate up to 37 free transfers.

We’ll take a further look at both games over the upcoming weeks, with strategy articles and player picks to help you rise through the FanTeam leaderboards.

In partnership with FanTeam, 18+, Play Responsibly | BeGambleAware.org

