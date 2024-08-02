22
  1. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Honestly, they've given us the potential for 5 FTs, but it's going to be hits early doors would be my guess

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Depends how badly some of the teams start. Gonna see plenty of early WCs

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I’ll WC GW2 after the BB.

  2. tom66
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Throwing a perhaps slightly non-template team out there (0.5 ITB). Rip it apart 🙂

    Flekken
    Robbo - Konsa - VDV
    Salah - Son - CHO - ESR - Amad
    Haaland - Isak
    (Subs: Sanchez - Armstrong - Barco - THB)

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks a decent differential squad. Robbo, Amad and ESR fairly risky moves tbf. Periera couod still easily outscored Smith Rowe

  3. MetallicaJack93
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Raya (4.0)
      Anderson Konsa Mykolenko (Faes Harwood Bellis)
      Salah Saka Son Palmer Eze
      Isak Wood (Stewart)

      Would you get in a Newcastle defender?

    • I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I don't quite understand why Liverpool are chasing Anthony Gordon when they have Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and even Darwin who can play in his position.

      1. Flaming Flamingo
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Nor me, you'd think they'd prioritise other areas instead

      2. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Good, young English prospect. And the opportunity to weaken an opponent.

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        I'm not sure they actually are - rumours seem pretty thin & the source not the most reliable apparently. Doesn't make sense for him either to join that 4-way battle, spend a bunch more time on the pine, hamper his England prospects etc. Still a decent chance of getting further UCL football at Newcastle too

    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A. Andersen Myko Robinson Pau + 2.5m
      or
      B. Gvardiol Porro Munoz Barco

      1. Floppy Patella
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        B no question

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Cheers Flop

    • Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      2 from:

      Saka, odegaard, havertz

      Only for gw1

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Ode Havertz

      2. I Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Saka and Odegaard if money not an issue.

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not an issue but then there is no forward option
          Wood and isak only ones

    • Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      X.JIM.X around?

    • WVA
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Super squad!

      Raya 4.0
      Gvardiol Porro Munoz Mykolenko 4.0
      Salah Son Gordon Nkunku CHO
      Watkins Isak Muniz

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tis indeed

    • R.C.
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      New article

    • RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      New article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/02/fpl-promoted-teams-4-5m-yukinari-sugawara-could-be-a-hidden-gem/

