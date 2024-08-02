The EFL season kicks off next week with a blockbuster start featuring two Championship matches and additional games in League One and League Two. If you’ve already assembled your 7-a-side squad, it’s time to decide which teams will be your focus for the entire campaign.

Here’s a recap of the clubs scoring breakdown:

Win +5 points Draw +3 points Clean sheet +2 points Away win +2 points 2+ goals scored +2 points

Understanding the gameweek structure and fixture schedule is key to long-term success. The regular season consists of 39 gameweeks, running from Thursday to Wednesday. Initially, gameweeks will be single fixtures from Friday to Monday. However, get ready for double gameweeks starting from gameweek 8 in all three EFL leagues.

We’ll take a look at the three teams attracting the most backing for promotion in each league across the three EFL divisions. For in-depth analysis on teams to watch for promotion and relegation, check out this article.

Also, check out our Fixture Ticker so you can stay ahead of the curve.

CHAMPIONSHIP

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United are backed to win the league as Daniel Farke prepares to bounce back following the Whites heartbreaking play-off campaign last season. Below are the key five Gameweeks to select Leeds:

Gameweek 13 Plymouth Argyle (h), Millwall (a) Gameweek 21 Stoke City (a), Derby County (a), Blackburn Rovers (h) Gameweek 24 Sheffield Wednesday (h), Norwich City (h) Gameweek 31 Portsmouth (a), Millwall (h) Gameweek 37 Oxford United (a), Stoke City (h)

Helpfully for managers, Leeds have favourable fixtures throughout the season which gives good variety for when to select them, meaning you won’t need to choose them as soon as the season begins.

There is no question the essential gameweek is 21: taking on Stoke City (a), Derby County (a) and Blackburn Rovers (h). The triple gameweek is salivating for managers, hoping for three potential hauls. Although Leeds lost away from home last season at the Bet365 Stadium, they were unbeaten against Derby County (both home and away) in the 2019/20 season, including a 3-1 win away from home. They’ll also be expecting revenge over Blackburn, who dented their promotion hopes last year after winning 1-0. Expect three big results for the Whites.

BURNLEY

Burnley are also tipped to push for promotion under new manager Scott Parker following their relegation from the Premier League. Below are the key gameweeks for the Clarets:

Gameweek 8 Oxford United (a), Plymouth Argyle (h) Gameweek 24 Sunderland (h), Plymouth Argyle (a) Gameweek 27 Oxford United (h), Hull City (h)

Burnley could be essential to back in gameweek 8 when they face newly-promoted Oxford United (a) and 23/24 relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle (h). The Clarets haven’t faced Oxford since 2000, but will be hoping to secure three points at Kassam Stadium. Equally, they haven’t faced Argyle since 2012, but will be hoping the Turf Moor faithful can get them over the line.

LUTON TOWN

Finally, Luton Town are also backed to stamp their mark on the Championship again and push for promotion under Rob Edwards. Below are the key gameweeks for the Hatters:

Gameweek 8 Plymouth Argyle (a), Oxford United (h) Gameweek 18 Swansea City (h), Stoke City (h) Gameweek 24 Preston North End (h), Oxford United (a) Gameweek 37 Derby County (a), Bristol City (h)

Managers should certainly keep an eye on gameweek 18 and 37. Two strong home fixtures in 18 with Swansea City and Stoke City; expect Edwards’ side to secure back-to-back wins at Kenilworth Road. Nevertheless, if you are of the feeling Luton will be in the promotion race, Gameweek 37 is worth targeting. Luton were unbeaten against Derby in the 2021/22 season, including a 2-2 draw at Pride Park. Additionally, Luton secured a 1-0 win over Bristol City in the 22/23 season. Although the fixtures on paper aren’t ‘thrilling’, if Luton are vying for promotion and Derby/Bristol City have secured survival, expect goal fests!

LEAGUE ONE

BIRMINGHAM CITY

Birmingham City are backed to storm League One for the 2024/25 season and Chris Davies has been tasked to lead Blues to glory. Here are their top fixtures to keep target:

Gameweek 1 Reading (h) Gameweek 21 Burton Albion (h), Blackpool (h), Stockport County (a) Gameweek 34 Shrewsbury Town (h), Bristol Rovers (a) Gameweek 37 Crawley Town (h), Burton Albion (a)

Managers may want to start strong and back Blues to beat Reading at St Andrew’s on the opening day, having gone unbeaten against the Royals in the 2022/23 season. However, the essential gameweek to target is gameweek 21. Blues’ faithful will be expecting two strong home wins, followed by a good away performance at Edgeley Park against County. Even though they haven’t faced off since 2001, many expect Birmingham to be superior in most matches. For managers fifth selection: a home tie against relegation fodder will be essential – wait until the season begins to select.

BOLTON WANDERERS

Bolton Wanderers are also backed to push for promotion under Ian Evatt following their 2023/24 play-off disaster. Here are their top fixtures:

Gameweek 1 Leyton Orient (a) Gameweek 8 Crawley Town (a), Northampton Town (h) Gameweek 39 Stevenage (h)

Wanderers start their campaign against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road – although their away form against ‘The O’s’ isn’t strong, Evatt’s side will be hoping for a strong start to the campaign. Gameweek 8 is the one to target: Wanderers won 4-1 away from home at Broadfield Stadium in 2021. Following that, Wanderers were unbeaten last season against Northampton, securing a 2-1 home win. Ending their campaign at home to Stevenage could be the match that seals promotion!

ROTHERHAM UNITED

Finally, Rotherham United will be hoping for immediate success under Steve Evans following their relegation from the Championship. Here are their best gameweeks:

Gameweek 8 Shrewsbury Town (a), Cambridge United (a) Gameweek 11 Wrexham (h), Leyton Orient (h) Gameweek 21 Wigan (h), Stockport County (h), Lincoln City (a) Gameweek 25 Burton Albion (a), Cambridge United (h) Gameweek 30 Bristol Rovers (a), Leyton Orient (h)

There is no question that Rotherham’s week to not miss is gameweek 21. We expect a low-scoring score draw against Wigan at New York Stadium, followed by a strong win against Stockport following their 1-0 win over County in 2021 in the FA Cup. Equally, with a good record at Sincil Bank, the Millers will be expected to extend their good form against The Imps.

LEAGUE TWO

CHESTERFIELD

Chesterfield are backed to secure back-to-back promotions following their National League victory last season under Paul Cook. Here are The Spireites’ top gameweeks to target:

Gameweek 1 Swindon Town (h) Gameweek 25 Port Vale (h), Bromley (h) Gameweek 38 Morecambe (h)

Although Paul Cook’s side don’t have many ideal double gameweeks, 25 could be the main target for managers. With a strong home record against Port Vale, including a 2-0 win over the Valiants at SMH Group Stadium in 2017, followed by a tie against newly-promoted Bromley who they beat 2-0 last season, Cook’s side will be hoping for six points. Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on Morecambe in gameweek 38 – who could potentially be relegated by then!

GILLINGHAM

Gillingham will be hoping to battle for promotion under Mark Bonner following some marquee signings. Here are their top gameweeks:

Gameweek 8 Barrow (h), Grimsby Town (h) Gameweek 21 Colchester United (a), Wimbledon (a), Bromley (h) Gameweek 34 Harrogate Town (h), Colchester United (h) Gameweek 38 Swindon Town (h)

While the double/triple gameweeks look strong, gameweek 38 could be essential to back the Gills. If Bonner’s side are successful in promotion, they’ll want to celebrate in front of a packed Priestfield Stadium in their penultimate fixture, followed by an away tie to end the campaign!

MK DONS

MK Dons will be looking to better their 2023/24 play-off campaign and secure promotion under Mike Williamson. Here are The Dons top gameweeks to target:

Gameweek 8 Bromley (a), Harrogate Town (a) Gameweek 25 Wimbledon (h), Harrogate Town (h) Gameweek 30 Colchester United (h), Accrington Stanley (a) Gameweek 38 Grimsby Town (h)

The Dons have favourable double gameweek fixtures throughout the season, particularly the double home tie in gameweek 25 against Wimbledon and Harrogate Town, especially if you’re looking for a safe bet for the gameweek. Equally, if the Dons have been promoted by gameweek 38, expect a party atmosphere at Stadium MK as the players look to deliver one final send-off before an away tie to end the season.

