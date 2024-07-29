117
  1. It’s A Joke
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    What’s a good Goalkeeper & a Defender rotation pairing?

    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Great little site - https://www.fplrotationplanner.com/

      1. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Fulham and Brighton gives you:

        eve, LEI, ips, IPS, nfo

    2. UnluckyXI
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I'm waiting but Konsa with either Van de Ven or Lisandro Martinez gives you this:
      Van de van: 11 green, 1 grey in first 12
      Martinez 10 green, 1 grey, 1 red

      Importantly it's green for 9 and 6 matches so allows transfers elsewhere

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Good point about Konsa rotating well with vDV. I

    3. It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Thanks for that, guys, very helpful.

  2. Whiskerz
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    It's so beautiful!

    Miguel / 4.0
    Munoz / Burn(Livra*) / Myko / Konsa / Barco
    Salah / Son / Nkunku / Andreas / Rogers(Bobb**)
    Haaland / Isak / Wood

    * If we get definitive information that Livramento will be starting
    ** Might go with a short term 1/2GW Bobb punt for that 8th spot. Depends on information about Nkunku's minutes, really. And Rogers's. Oh and Bobb's too!

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I think most will say it's too unbalanced but I really like it

      1. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I like my drafts like I like my women. Top heavy and perfectly formed at the back.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Bobb/Nkunku combo could work - can duck the City fixture by benching Nkunku GW1 and might give you a few weeks to see if he's fit & nailed

      1. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Yeah they're the most in flux at the moment. Nkunku, Rogers and to a lesser extent wood and andreas.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      My team is very similar to yours. I have CHO to your Andreas and Muniz to your Wood. I also like my women well formed at the back, but top heavy is not a must.

  3. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    The choice between Ødegaard and Havertz + 0.5m is giving me a headache. Help.

    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Odegaard imo. Stepway to Saka and other 10m ish mids

      Havertz is an auxiliary forward/converted CAM. Great when classified as a mid, pony when a fwd

      If anyone has some examples of mids becoming forwards and flourishing then that could change my mind. Only one over a season was Firmino 17-18, but after that was barely a pick

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Every chance havertz plays in midfield too

        1. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Yeah true, was thinking the same.
          Jesus may start CF/RF with Havertz behind

        2. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          so often happens with re-classification

          will probably be a mid again this time next year!

  4. Barnaby Wilde
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      How’s this look?

      Areola (Fabianski)
      Munoz - Livra - Myko - (Barco - THB)
      Salah - Foden - Eze - Nkunku - (Winks)
      Haaland - Isak - Muniz

      1. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Pep has got as close as he ever gets to saying foden won't be getting 90 minutes initially.

        1. Barnaby Wilde
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Cheers for that

      2. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I’ve built an AI tool for FPL this year, and this is the result for those interested.

        It creates an index score based on the following factors:
        - Value (Points per million)
        - PPM
        - First 5 fixtures

        Here is the result:

        Areola | Sanchez
        White | Gvardiol | Saliba | Mykolenko | Andersen
        Palmer | Foden | Gordon | Eze | CHO
        Watkins | Isak | Wood

        Exactly 100m, I have 6 of them in my actual draft.

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          So GW1 lineup would probably be a 3-4-3:

          Areola
          White | Gvardiol | Saliba
          Palmer | Foden | Gordon | Eze
          Watkins | Isak | Wood

          Sanchez | CHO | Mykolenko | Andersen

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yeah I toyed around with a no Salah no Haaland draft too and you can make pretty nice squads. Only for you to remember that you're missing Salah and Haaland...

            1. KAPO KANE
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Yeah personally I wouldn’t go without both, I guess on my tool it would be perm Palmer C

        2. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          It was just a Casio calculator that you used wasn't it?

          Open Controls
          1. KAPO KANE
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Haha

        3. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          Does your AI tool factor in captaincy?

        4. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          "AI"

      3. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Is it madness to go without any Arsenal player at all? I currently have Havertz as cover, but Arteta's comments on Jesus left me uneasy.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          I'm going without as it is...

        2. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I'm often keen on Arsenal, but I don't think they're essential. I don't think any side is essential given the options, prices and unknowns

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            attacking wise I only go with Odegaard

        3. luk46
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          had havertz in before, but think I will avoid for the first 5, uncertainty whether he starts in midfield…
          the fixtures aren’t great defensively, so just saka for me or maybe gabriel if we assume he starts for the odd goal

        4. F4L
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          like the look of Ode to start the season. defence could be worth investment if you're not confident in the 4.5/5s

      4. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Haaland Isak
        Salah Son Odegaard (Brennan, Nkunku)
        White

        a lot of these feature in drafts as having been fully rested and with a conventional pre-season

        1. luk46
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          I don’t like odegaard that much as an option, other attackers there are great!
          I would love to start with son but if I go with salah + haaland it’s simply not possible

      5. marcos11
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Which is a better format? I'm a fan of Raya as the cheapest way into Arsenal defence but wonder if it could present issues down the line:

        a) Henderson/Dias/Gabriel
        b) Raya/Gvardiol/Guehi

        1. luk46
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          B with Andersen or another 4.5 over Guehi for the first 5

      6. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        No one else concerned that Everton backline might not be so great now they've sold the DM that was shielding them?

        Anyone know who might take his place?

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          54 mins ago

          I agree and have no Everton in my current squad. As for a replacement I have no idea.
          Out of curiosity do you think the same for Fulham with them losing Palhinha?

          1. Bartowski
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            As I recall Fulham did fine without Palhinha last season and are currently trying to sign Andre from Fluminense, who's just started being called up by the Brazilian National team, so not really.

            On the other hand I'm not sure with Everton's financial problems, and their takeover having fallen through, they can even afford to reinvest the Onana money.

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thanks mate - useful info

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          0 preseason mins for Tarkowski, Branthwaite & Mykolenko too, with the fitness status of those first 2 not entirely clear either. Looks like they've been playing 442 with Doucoure deeper. Signed Iroegbunam but not too sure on the expected CM pairing tbh

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Nah Jordan 'small arms' Pickford was the main player behind those CS last season

        4. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          29 mins ago

          Onana isnt really a DM

          1. Bartowski
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/amadou-onana/profil/spieler/485706

        5. TallestJohn
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Possible but according to WhoScored Everton got better results when Onana wasn't in the team last season. Just 2 defeats from 15 when he wasn't in the team and conceded 1.01 fewer goals per game on average.

      7. luk46
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I think the core is set, maatsen in if we assume he starts!
        would really love robbo or trent, saka or son but some sacrifices are needed… thoughts?

        4.5m
        gvardiol munoz maatsen
        salah gordon johnson nkunku
        haaland isak wood/muniz
        4m barco robinson winks

      8. Dušan Citizen
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Could anyone tell me if you are able to pick players whose match is at 3pm even if there is a match that started at 12.30 and you missed the deadline in the EFL fantasy?

      9. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thoughts on this team? Changed a lot from my previous draft…

        C.Miguel | Sels
        Gvardiol | Saliba | Myko | Andersen | Bellis
        Odegaard | Eze | Gordon | Nkunku | CHO
        Haaland | Isak | Darwin/Gakpo

        1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Saliba might be Robbo if fit

        2. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          Having 2 4.5 mil keepers playing for the same side might not be required.

          1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yes, I don't like rotating keepers, so the alternative would be 0,5m itb. I could also downgrade Darwin/Gakpo for Muniz and upgrade the midfield (although I don't see where)...

            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yeah. We are on the same page. I think Miguel will get the nod to cove set pieces where NFO were woeful. A decision closer to the time. Odegaard a placeholder I think.

      10. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Not sure on the below, wha looks better?

        A. Odegaard + Munoz and 2 x 4.5M defenders
        B. Eze + Gvardiol + Munoz and 1 x 4.5M defender.

        Thanks

        1. MARVELLUS
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

          1. DavvaMC
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks.

      11. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Tried a Salah/Haaland draft. Any comment would be appreciated.

        Flekken / 4.0
        Muñoz, Mykolenko, VdV / Konsa, Barco
        Salah, Palmer, Eze, CHO, Rogers
        Haaland, Watkins / 4.5

        1. MARVELLUS
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          Looks good, assume the defenders rotate fairly well? would consider Isak/Nkunku over Palmer/4.5m.

          1. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sounds brilliant. Many thanks, mate.

            1. MARVELLUS
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              No problem, if you make those changes that is v close to my team, except I have Armstrong over Watkins, and Trent with Gvardiol in defense. But I do want Watkins so v tempted to go similar to you.... Gvardiol could be a rotation risk with Ake I guess

        2. DavvaMC
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why VDV out of interest?

        3. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Lovely. I'm on Nkunku over Palmer with upgrades spread over the team but if you seem Palmer to be essential then this works pretty well

      12. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Have we learned anything about Liverpool?

        Set up in a 4 2 4 against Betis with two false no9s doesn't really suit Darwin whose build up play isn't good enough

        Trent and Robertson are expected to make runs onto through balls then pass near the by line. I don't see that suiting Trents game.

        In that set up Salah would in certain transitions be required to go very wide to allow space for the fullback to run into.

        At Feyenord Slot played with a traditional no9 in a 4 2 3 1 so Darwin benefits more with service from 3 mids.

        One thing I hear about Slot is he is more flexible in his formations and willing to change as per the opposition. Gives me the impression his focus is more about the team rather than key individuals which is what we saw under Klopp.

        Therefore we are more likely to see multiple formations which may result in inconsistent FPL returns for certain players.

        The No10 however appears to have a key role in both formations.

        Thoughts?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          Wouldn't read too much into the dual 10s since he said "during the season you will see us play with a real striker. But at this moment we have no one available"

          1. The Mandalorian
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            He could have just put a runner in
            the no9 but instead sacrificed an entire system for the win.

            He didn't want to lose a meaningless friendly.

            Ten Hag however played a runner against ARS to favour system training over result.

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          We've learned nothing given Slot hasn't had a single striker to play with. Could very easily set up a striking diamond with Nunez up top and Gakpo behind him, flanked by Diaz and Salah with two of Slob/Endo/McAllister in front of the defense. Anyone's guess atm.

      13. lidster
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        have gone salah haarland 2 4.5 keepers all 4.5 defence will only be playing 4 each week with rodgers isak muniz an 2 6.5 mids leaves 1.5 in bank

      14. MARVELLUS
        • 15 Years
        47 mins ago

        I found 'fpl rotation planner' really helpful but It appears to be down. Anyone know if it is coming back?

      15. I Member
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Best NFO defender?

        1. MARVELLUS
          • 15 Years
          29 mins ago

          Murillo if you needed one, not got much faith in them for CSs though.

        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Too early to say with their new signing of Milenković - but currently I'm on Murillo

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          The goalie.

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Which one?

      16. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Do you prefer:
        a) Rashford & odegaard
        b) Fernandes & Martinelli

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A out of those as they're more likely to start, but personally Rashford is a "wait and see" for me, and Martinelli is such a rotation risk

      17. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Is this any good? Johnson could be Nkunku.

        1.
        Miguel
        Gvardiol / Munoz / Livramento
        Salah / Gordon / Eze / Johnson
        Isak / Muniz / Haaland

        Bergstrom | Rogers | Faes | Barco

        --------------------------------------------------------
        2.
        Miguel
        Gvardiol / Munoz / Livramento
        Salah / Gordon / Nkunku / Hudson-Odoi
        Isak / Havertz / Haaland

        Bergstrom | 4M | Sangare | Barco

        Thanks

      18. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Would love to get a pulse on where my team is at (First Draft)

        Sanchez
        Konsa, Saliba, Mykolenko
        Salah, Saka, Son, Gibbs-White
        Watkins, Isak, Muniz

        Robinson, 5.5, 4.0 (currently Adingra and Barco)

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Well balanced - but is Sanchez a sure starter? I'm not convinced personally, and no Man City attack would be worrying for me

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            I'm not sure on Sanchez but he could be any 4.5

            I'm also worried about no Man City attack lol Saka or Son could become Foden when the time is right but agree that it is still a high risk. I will likely ignore Haaland until first wildcard.

          2. pingissimus
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Wonder about the well-balanced bit.

            How many places are there to go with a 12.5 and two 10.0s in midfield. Arguably anywhere of course if you save up but equally wonder if this is the trap of this pricing system - it becomes trickier to hit early season bandwagons if you are downgrading a long way. Easy to sell an Eze for ESR say, bigger step to lose 10.0 Saka for him.

            1. Pumpkinhead
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              Potentially, I do agree that Eze would be tricky to get to without selling Son or Saka but I do think their is value in being able to downgrade to anyone rather than having to find money to upgrade.

              1. pingissimus
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Wasn't - for once - touting Eze rather that price point.

                One of my blocks is selling premiums for mid range players - have three of them in midfield then the move suddenly feels "major" and a team restructure, whereas as if you're ditching a disposable asset it's just one more transfer.

                1. Pumpkinhead
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I was also only using Eze as a price point as you did in the comment about it.

                  I Agree it feels like a big shake up. I would prefer to pick the players I think will score the most points and make the moves after than put a different player in because I feel they are eventually easier to sell. Your point is take though.

            2. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Well balanced - Arsenal defender and midfielder, 2 x Villa players with great fixtures, Forest midfielder and Newcastle & Fulham forwards again with good fixtures, Son a great differential with 2 great fixtures, plus potentially 5 penalty takers

              This team could easily last 2 to 3 weeks without transfers and in my opinion it's therefore well balanced apart from my observations above, but I'd also add Mykolenko to that now as I don't feel their clean sheet potential is as high as last season

              1. pingissimus
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                See the point of view. Quite rational.

                Have grown less impulsive over time but find it hard to contemplate rolling transfers for 2/3 weeks at the beginning of the season.

                Rubbish record of course

                1. notlob legin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Ha Ha same here mate

            3. Whiskerz
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              Bang on. Definitely. Think 2x6.5 mid and not too far off a 7.5 fwd is the way to structure to hit those early bandwagons.

              1. Pumpkinhead
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                Agree that bandwagons could be tricky to jump on but hopefully this team performs well enough without having to make any transfers that I could jump on them in gw3/4 which would work well for some of my fixture swings as well. Fingers crossed.

        2. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Overall I think it's good for a non-Haaland draft. A few players that I'm personally not sold on, but that doesn't mean much!

          Not sure about Adingra in terms of minutes with Minteh more suited to the RW and Mitoma fit for LW.

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            I agree. Adingra is up in the air. Could be any 5.5 or even a 90 minute 4.5 bench fodder could be an option if one shows themself during preseason.

      19. FISSH
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Chris Wood or CHO?

        Honestly, I can't seem to look past Wood. He got almost the same points as MGW with half as many minutes

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          This is my draft atm. Decided to drop Watkins to Muniz and upgrade Gordon to Son.

          Pope
          Myko Andersen Konsa
          Salah Son Nkunku CHO
          Haaland Muniz Isak

          Lumley VanDeVen Barco Winks

          I have 0.5m itb. Would you:

          A. Use it to upgrade Winks to Rogers
          Or
          B. Keep it itb as a buffer

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Reply fail 🙁

            I'm going CHO and Muniz over Wood...

          2. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            25 mins ago

            A

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers Biff

          3. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            Thats an interesting looking team. I don't mind the Pope pick for something a bit different as well.

          4. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            Keep it as Son can become Palmer (subject to price increases) after week 2

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              That's exactly my thinking

          5. pingissimus
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            I'd upgrade Andersen to Munoz - only one Palace I'd want to be on really and if his X stats aren't top of the scale then there is something out with the system. Andersen may tick along but I'd be wanting more potential looking at your defence.

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Munoz and Eze or just Munoz matey?

        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think Chris Wood is better over CHO

          You can move around to Muniz, Pedro, Vardy

          There's too many unknowns at Chos 5.5 price point. Like Minteh, Kamada, Rogers, Mavididi.

          Also Forest set up makes the #9 spot the main man, rather than the lottery of the mids like Cho, Elanga, MGW

      20. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        I think Im getting close;
        A) Havertz, Foden, Salah
        B) Haa;and, Odegard, Nkunku

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

        2. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

      21. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        a) Maatsen, Palmer, Muniz
        b) TAA, Nkunku, Havertz

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          just now

          b)

      22. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        B

      23. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Regardless of which Salah/Haaland/both/neither proves to be right I promise you I will get it wrong

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          There's always an early WC to try to patch things up. My initial placeholder draft has neither. I've still no idea if I'll end up with one or both.

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm notorious for bad starts and am no stranger to an easy wildcard lol. Neither is a big call but as always high risk, potentially high reward.

        2. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          thats handy, can you let us know which one you end up on then?

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            On Salah only right now so avoid at all cost.

        3. Whiskerz
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's ok if I get it wrong as long as I agonize over it for around a month first.

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            just now

            It will be what it will be and we just have to hope it goes our way.

      24. JBG
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1817950924888768573

        ESR gone to Fulham it seems.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Good signing for Fulham. I still think I prefer Andreas as an FPL pick at that price.

