Fantasy EFL July 29

Fantasy EFL: Bookies’ odds for each division

Preparation for the newly launched Fantasy EFL game requires a basic understanding of its unique set-up.

Over 39 Gameweeks that last from Thursday to Wednesday, there’s a hybrid format that requires new weekly selections of seven players to do well and two clubs to win.

By checking bookmakers’ odds for the Championship, League One and League Two, you get a vibe for which players might regularly return and can also plan when to back certain clubs – none can be backed more than five times.

As Fantasy Football Scout is teaming up with the English Football League, let’s get an early viewpoint on who will challenge for promotion and fight against relegation.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TO BE CHAMPIONSTO BE RELEGATED
Leeds United7/2Oxford United3/2
Burnley8/1Plymouth Argyle9/4
Luton Town10/1Millwall4/1
Middlesbrough14/1Derby County4/1
Coventry City16/1Preston North End4/1
Sheffield United16/1Cardiff City9/2
Norwich City16/1Watford5/1
West Bromwich Albion16/1Bristol City5/1

After last season’s top four contained all three relegated sides from the Premier League, it’s no surprise to see Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United heavily backed to immediately recuperate.

The team ahead of all these is play-off finalists Leeds. However, they’ve already cashed in on young prodigy Archie Gray and these odds may begin to drift should Crysencio Summerville also depart. If he stays, Fantasy ownership will frequently be high, based on his 19 goals and nine assists.

At the opposite end, Oxford have short odds for going straight back down to League One, with Plymouth predicted to be in trouble having only survived on the final day of last season.

Of the promoted trio, champions Portsmouth are the sole outfit not amongst relegation favourites.

LEAGUE ONE

TO BE CHAMPIONSTO BE RELEGATED
Birmingham City3/1Crawley Town4/6
Bolton Wanderers10/1Shrewsbury Town11/8
Rotherham United10/1Northampton Town6/4
Wrexham11/1Cambridge United13/8
Huddersfield Town12/1Stevenage5/2
Peterborough United12/1Burton Albion5/2
Barnsley16/1Exeter City5/2
Charlton Athletic16/1Mansfield Town11/4

Meanwhile, Birmingham are about to start their first campaign outside of the top two tiers for 30 years. Their odds of quickly amending this are 3/1, with similarly demoted Huddersfield and Rotherham expected to have strong seasons.

Play-off pain occurred for Bolton Wanderers against Oxford but they are 10/1 to grab first place. Additionally, the Hollywood presence at Wrexham has brought successive promotions – could they be the first team in the English league pyramid to achieve three in a row?

Crawley were promoted alongside the Red Dragons but are odds-on to instantaneously drop to League Two.

LEAGUE TWO

TO BE CHAMPIONSTO BE RELEGATED
Chesterfield13/2Morecambe11/4
Gillingham8/1Bromley10/3
Milton Keynes Dons8/1Harrogate Town4/1
Doncaster Rovers10/1Newport County11/2
Carlisle United12/1Accrington Stanley11/2
Bradford City14/1Grimsby Town7/1
Notts County14/1Swindon Town8/1
Salford City14/1Colchester United9/1

In the fourth tier, Chesterfield are back after six National League seasons. Like Wrexham, bookmakers think they’re in a good position for consecutive promotions. Will Grigg leads their line.

Of the four relegated sides, Carlisle seem to be in the best recovery position.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.