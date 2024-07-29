Fantasy EFL: Bookies’ odds for each division

Preparation for the newly launched Fantasy EFL game requires a basic understanding of its unique set-up.

Over 39 Gameweeks that last from Thursday to Wednesday, there’s a hybrid format that requires new weekly selections of seven players to do well and two clubs to win.

By checking bookmakers’ odds for the Championship, League One and League Two, you get a vibe for which players might regularly return and can also plan when to back certain clubs – none can be backed more than five times.

As Fantasy Football Scout is teaming up with the English Football League, let’s get an early viewpoint on who will challenge for promotion and fight against relegation.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TO BE CHAMPIONS TO BE RELEGATED Leeds United 7/2 Oxford United 3/2 Burnley 8/1 Plymouth Argyle 9/4 Luton Town 10/1 Millwall 4/1 Middlesbrough 14/1 Derby County 4/1 Coventry City 16/1 Preston North End 4/1 Sheffield United 16/1 Cardiff City 9/2 Norwich City 16/1 Watford 5/1 West Bromwich Albion 16/1 Bristol City 5/1

After last season’s top four contained all three relegated sides from the Premier League, it’s no surprise to see Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United heavily backed to immediately recuperate.

The team ahead of all these is play-off finalists Leeds. However, they’ve already cashed in on young prodigy Archie Gray and these odds may begin to drift should Crysencio Summerville also depart. If he stays, Fantasy ownership will frequently be high, based on his 19 goals and nine assists.

At the opposite end, Oxford have short odds for going straight back down to League One, with Plymouth predicted to be in trouble having only survived on the final day of last season.

Of the promoted trio, champions Portsmouth are the sole outfit not amongst relegation favourites.

LEAGUE ONE

TO BE CHAMPIONS TO BE RELEGATED Birmingham City 3/1 Crawley Town 4/6 Bolton Wanderers 10/1 Shrewsbury Town 11/8 Rotherham United 10/1 Northampton Town 6/4 Wrexham 11/1 Cambridge United 13/8 Huddersfield Town 12/1 Stevenage 5/2 Peterborough United 12/1 Burton Albion 5/2 Barnsley 16/1 Exeter City 5/2 Charlton Athletic 16/1 Mansfield Town 11/4

Meanwhile, Birmingham are about to start their first campaign outside of the top two tiers for 30 years. Their odds of quickly amending this are 3/1, with similarly demoted Huddersfield and Rotherham expected to have strong seasons.

Play-off pain occurred for Bolton Wanderers against Oxford but they are 10/1 to grab first place. Additionally, the Hollywood presence at Wrexham has brought successive promotions – could they be the first team in the English league pyramid to achieve three in a row?

Crawley were promoted alongside the Red Dragons but are odds-on to instantaneously drop to League Two.

LEAGUE TWO

TO BE CHAMPIONS TO BE RELEGATED Chesterfield 13/2 Morecambe 11/4 Gillingham 8/1 Bromley 10/3 Milton Keynes Dons 8/1 Harrogate Town 4/1 Doncaster Rovers 10/1 Newport County 11/2 Carlisle United 12/1 Accrington Stanley 11/2 Bradford City 14/1 Grimsby Town 7/1 Notts County 14/1 Swindon Town 8/1 Salford City 14/1 Colchester United 9/1

In the fourth tier, Chesterfield are back after six National League seasons. Like Wrexham, bookmakers think they’re in a good position for consecutive promotions. Will Grigg leads their line.

Of the four relegated sides, Carlisle seem to be in the best recovery position.