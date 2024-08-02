217
  Winston.
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    3 days, 3 hours ago

    So, Salah or Haaland…
    A. Salah + Watkins or
    B. Haaland + Bailey ?

    polis
      13 Years
      3 days, 3 hours ago

      Of the two, A.

      But neither is also an option.

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      A

    The Abyss
      11 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      A

  KeanosMagic
    2 Years
    3 days, 3 hours ago

    ESR to Fulham has got me considering this:

    Pickford Virginia
    Trent Gvardiol Gabriel Myolenko 4.0
    Salah Saka Eze Nkunku ESR
    Watkins Isak 4.5

    No Haaland but hopefully spreading funds will make up for it!

    polis
      13 Years
      3 days, 3 hours ago

      It's a decent team for sure

  adstomko
    8 Years
    3 days, 3 hours ago

    Thoughts? Some risks, but think they’ll all start.

    Raya
    White - Livramento - Hall
    Son - Ødegaard - Jota - Johnson - Elliott
    Haaland - Isak
    (Fabianski - Davis - Barco - Cannon)

    0.5m ITB for possibly White > Trent in GW4.

    polis
      13 Years
      3 days, 3 hours ago

      Five "think they'll start" risks is a bit rich for my blood.

  SAUCY SALAH
    7 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Which trio would you choose?

    A) Porro | KDB | Joao Pedro (3-4-3)
    B) Porro | Son | Willock (3-5-2)
    C) 4.5 def | Son | Muniz (3-4-3)

    Thanks

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      C

      SAUCY SALAH
        7 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        Cheers, damn I really want Porro!

        Bobby Digital
          6 Years
          3 days, 2 hours ago

          B with Rogers over Willock?

          SAUCY SALAH
            7 Years
            3 days, 2 hours ago

            Think it would be between Willock, Rogers and Soucek yes

          SAUCY SALAH
            7 Years
            3 days, 2 hours ago

            You prefer Rogers then?

            Bobby Digital
              6 Years
              3 days, 2 hours ago

              I prefer C, but B with Rogers if you must 😛

    Coys96
      7 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      C

    Winston.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      C

      SAUCY SALAH
        7 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Cheers all

    EugeMurts
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 days, 18 hours ago

      C

  sirmorbach
    8 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Seen Rogers in many drafts. How likely is it that he actually is a regular starter?

    SAUCY SALAH
      7 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Seem to be pretty nailed back end of last season so don’t see why not.

    panda07
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      I think Rogers is the pick of the Gambler:
      You've got to know when to hold him,
      Know when to fold him,
      Know when to walk away
      and know when to hide

      Now I'm Panicking
        9 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        😀

        panda07
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          3 days, 2 hours ago

          😆 apologies, I couldn't help myself!

    Zalk
      13 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Velease Voger

    Whiskerz
      10 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      I think as an 8th attacker a punt on Rogers etc is fine. If he's 7th you're letting yourself in for the possibility of a bad time

  FISSH
    11 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Gordon or Nkunku?

    Tough call.

    Have Palmer and Isak

    I Member
      9 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      If they were the same price I would say Gordon but I think Nkunku + 1m is better.

    sirmorbach
      8 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Depends. What would the extra million give you?

      FISSH
        11 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        hmm, havertz to watkins (although i like havertz)

        4.5 keeper to 5.0 maybe

        sirmorbach
          8 Years
          3 days, 2 hours ago

          I'd probably do it then, I think you'll eventually want Watkins.

          FISSH
            11 Years
            3 days, 2 hours ago

            im not sure.. i dont think he is worth the 9m

    Aztec Kamara
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      The extra 1m gets you a proven points scorer - even if it looks promising the jury is still out on Nkunku

  sirmorbach
    8 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Having Foden, is it safer to go with KDB instead to start?

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      We'll see what happens in the CS game

    Coys96
      7 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      I'd probably start with neither, but would rather foden if either.

  R.C.
    6 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Haaland injury seems serious?

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Based on what information

    Hangman Page
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Presumably we will find out over the Community Shield weekend how fit he actually is.

      Now I'm Panicking
        9 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        No. We need to know right now. It is imperative for my pointless FPL draft.

        NorCal Villan
          2 Years
          2 days, 16 hours ago

          Has it ruined your holiday?

    WVA
      7 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Missed a lot of minutes last season too

  balint84
    8 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    A) Gvardiol+ Amad
    B) Johnson+ Anderson

    Floppy Patella
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      A

  Coys96
    7 Years
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Looking for a team that lasts long-term so I can make use of the 5FTs later on. How's this?

    Pickford
    TAA - Munoz - Mykolenko
    Salah - Son - Saka - ESR
    Isak - Watkins - Wood

    Valdimarsson - Dunk - Harwood-Bellis - Iroegbunam

    Son can go to Palmer/Foden when I fancy. Trying to make the team balanced to minimise transfers early on.
    Double EVE defence as I think they have the best defence value wise and the fixtures are great.

    WVA
      7 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Monitor Muniz if Palace lose Guehi?

  arkmanc
    1 Year
    3 days, 2 hours ago

    Risky draft #2:
    Pickford / Virginia
    TAA Gvardiol Mykolenko
    Salah Gordon Palmer Rashford Nkunku
    Watkins Isak 4.5fodder

    arkmanc
      1 Year
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Son not Palmer(originally had flekken and palmer. Changed to Pickford and Son)
      May yet switch back

    WVA
      7 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Rancid Rashford might be injured already

      arkmanc
        1 Year
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Probably switch to eze when it's confirmed as a GW1 absence.

  Mother Farke
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Give your teams a good Rogering 😀

      Bobby Digital
        6 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        Roger that

    Floppy Patella
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      Top Scoring Preseason Players:
      Jacob Murphy: 4 Goals, 3 Assists
      Rogers: 3 Goals, 1 Assist
      Isak: 3 Goals
      Son: 3 Goals, 1 Assist
      Rak-Sakyi: 3 Goals
      Nkunku: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

      WVA
        7 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        Murphy over Gordon

        Floppy Patella
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 days, 2 hours ago

          100%

        DavvaMC
          3 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          Do you think Murphy is a genuine contender to Gordon in terms of points?

        Ausman
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          2 days, 13 hours ago

          Murphy has played 190 minutes.
          Gordon has played 0 minutes.
          Good comparison???

      R.C.
        6 Years
        3 days, 2 hours ago

        Murphy nailed RW? Any other competitor?

        Floppy Patella
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          Just Almiron with only 45 minutes in preseason and nothing to show for it. Murphy is nailed until Almiron steps up.

          R.C.
            6 Years
            3 days, 1 hour ago

            Aren't they trying to sell Almiron?

            Floppy Patella
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 days, 1 hour ago

              I've only heard rumors from Saudi but I have no idea. Sounds like good news for Murphy though.

              Ronnies
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 Years
                3 days, 1 hour ago

                Harvey Barnes there too

      LangerznMash
        8 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Nkunku is deceptive because he scored 2 penalties but won't be on pens for PL.

        WVA
          7 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          Or will he… was potentially no.1 pen taker before injury

          I Member
            9 Years
            3 days, 1 hour ago

            Maresca has confirmed that Palmer is the penalty taker.

    g40steve
      6 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Thoughts on leaving 1.5 itb for the obvious swing in players once the GW1 chaos is done?

      Sitting on auto pick currently but considering this,

      Raya
      Gvardiol, Burn, Anderson,
      Salah, Saka, Son, Jota, Murphy,
      Isak, Solanke

      Turner, Barco, Faes, Ladapo

      1.5 itb

      Lav
        8 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Very unique side, unsure on double Liverpool

        g40steve
          6 Years
          

          Liverpool have probably the easiest fixtures with NewC, have options to jump to Chelsea if they start firing.

          Got sick of looking at the same 9 players in every team posted.

          I’ve always jumped on Jota early & probably one of the most explosive players in the game even if coming off the bench.

          Five pen takers & few differentials.

    • TanN
      • 3 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Flekken / Sanchez
      Saliba / Gvardiol / Porro / Burn / Konsa
      Saka / Palmer / Eze / Gordon / Rogers
      Watkins / Isak / Pedro

      First proper draft, probably quite template I'm guessing...any tips?

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Sanchez is a useless pick, unsure on Pedro. Otherwise good and template to a degree

      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 14 hours ago

        Defense-heavy for me. Maybe downgrade Porro & upgrade Rogers

    • Lav
      • 8 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Enticing side with a lot of room to adjust as season gets underway

      Pickford Virginia
      TAA Saliba Gvardiol Davis Barco
      Palmer Saka Gordon Eze Bobb
      Watkins Isak Wood

      ~ Foden can easily come in if needed by dropping Palmer/Saka or shifting funds between 2/3 players
      ~ Can easily get a Liverpool/Spurs mid-priced asset that breaks out in midfield

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Decent with easy options to move

    • Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Saliba slightly edges Gabriel on PPM

      any preference when chooaing between the two?

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Saliba is absolutely nailed. Some of us have PTSD owning Gabriel at start of last season and him being benched

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          that looked a nightmare

          he looked nailed after that little period though. Possibly transfer rumoured more than tactical

          Quite an odd scenario

          Timber now back fit. Califiori signed, but many Arsenal fans say Gabriel is now even more nailed than White such is the strength of that CB partnership

      2. Hog Roast Junkie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Gab played in the last 2 pre season games whereas I think Saliba still on a beach if that comes into your thinking.

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          it does and that's why Gab is ultimately pencilled in

      3. WVA
        • 7 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        White smashes them both

    • Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Best 3:

      A) Salah / CHO / Saliba

      B) Saka / Nkunku / TAA

      Cheers.

      1. skibidirashford
          2 days, 14 hours ago

          B

      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Guehi transfer would shift the landscape away from Palace and towards Newcastle for our defensive assets

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          Livramento v Hall would be interesting (if Trippier leaves)

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            3 days, 1 hour ago

            Hall has an eye for goal, already banged one in pre season

        2. Hog Roast Junkie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          Agree, but can’t see him leaving. Apparently Palace want £70m based on Branthwaite valuation

          1. Apollo Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 days, 51 mins ago

            I can see him leaving but I can see somebody else stumping up the cash and getting him instead of us.

      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Palmer or Son if you had to choose?

        Is Ødegaard an equally good option along with Saka or the latter is worth the 1.5 extra?

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          FPL stalwart Son with lei (Monday night) EVE in team with a settled manager and full pre-season, combined with Odegaard is where I'm on atm

          I think they key is having a gateway to Palmer etc. May have to overlook the 5 FT cap in the circumstances

      4. R.C.
        • 6 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        What the hell is happening with Gordon

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          I think he wants a move to Pool

      5. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Not going to book in transfers. I either start with Foden and Palmer or go another route.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 58 mins ago

          BB GW1 is where it's at this year Bobb!

      6. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Fermin Lopez is a baller

      7. Powerplay
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 20 hours ago

        Which one?

        A: Eze
        B: Trent

        1. skibidirashford
            2 days, 14 hours ago

            i would say trent for the clean sheets and attacking returns

        2. skibidirashford
            2 days, 14 hours ago

            can someone rate my team?

            gk: raya/ turner
            def: mykolenko taa gvardiol/ greaves barco
            mid: saka salah gordon nkunku / rogers
            att: watkins wood isak

            thank!

