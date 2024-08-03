FanTeam: How EPL Unlimited differs from the regular game

Sponsored by FanTeam

As mentioned when recently introducing FanTeam’s latest welcome offer – more on that below – they’ve added a new game alongside the regular season-long one. It’s called EPL Unlimited.

Both formats will be familiar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers but let’s explore how they differ from one another.

WHAT IS FANTEAM EPL UNLIMITED?

In a fresh twist, this season-long competition allows you to own all the star players desired because none of them have a price tag.

So there’ll be no more debate on whether to own Erling Haaland (£14.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) or both. And no need to find alternative, cheaper coverage of Arsenal and Chelsea assets.

WHAT DO BOTH GAMES HAVE IN COMMON?

Both the Unlimited and regular FanTeam games share many identical rules and will feel familiar to FPL managers too.

All involve selecting a 15-man squad, ensuring no more than three players are from a single club. There’ll still be weekly decisions based on setting captains and using your latest free transfer, knowing that each extra transaction will cost four points.

In both FanTeam formats, managers can theoretically accumulate up to 37 free transfers during the season. Moreover, these decisions can be reversed right up until the Gameweek deadline, allowing for corrections and a last-minute change of heart. The scoring system is consistent across both formats.

The only chips available in FanTeam are Wildcards, where one is allocated for each half of the season. Additionally, there are cash prizes for those finishing inside the top 10%.

KEY DIFFERENCES FROM REGULAR FORMAT

While the £3 Unlimited entry is lower than Fantasy’s £10, this is reflected in their differing prize pools: £30k for the new game and £200k for the traditional one.

Of course, the main difference is that Unlimited has no player prices and it therefore abandons all price changes. This ensures that it’s a simpler and easier team to manage throughout the season. In contrast, the regular contest comes with a £100m squad budget that requires more careful planning.

But if every manager has unrestricted access to the elite, Unlimited ownerships will immediately skyrocket and it thens become even more crucial to unearth some differential picks. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult to split from the pack.

For instance, Gameweek 10 shows why jumping on all the top names may be unwise. It’s a challenging weekend where Arsenal travel to Newcastle, Spurs host Aston Villa and Manchester United face Chelsea. This highlights the importance of initial team setups in Unlimited.

Wildcards are a feature in both but probably holds more strategic importance in the classic game because the budget constraints will force some careful compromises alongside big signings. Whereas elsewhere, managers don’t need to juggle finances when restructuring.

And finally, FanTeam Unlimited managers can’t enter more than three different squads, as opposed to 25 in the regular game.

