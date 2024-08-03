98
FanTeam August 3

FanTeam: How EPL Unlimited differs from the regular game

As mentioned when recently introducing FanTeam’s latest welcome offer – more on that below – they’ve added a new game alongside the regular season-long one. It’s called EPL Unlimited.

Both formats will be familiar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers but let’s explore how they differ from one another.

WHAT IS FANTEAM EPL UNLIMITED?

In a fresh twist, this season-long competition allows you to own all the star players desired because none of them have a price tag.

So there’ll be no more debate on whether to own Erling Haaland (£14.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) or both. And no need to find alternative, cheaper coverage of Arsenal and Chelsea assets.

WHAT DO BOTH GAMES HAVE IN COMMON?

FanTeam: How EPL Ultimate differs from the regular game

Both the Unlimited and regular FanTeam games share many identical rules and will feel familiar to FPL managers too.

All involve selecting a 15-man squad, ensuring no more than three players are from a single club. There’ll still be weekly decisions based on setting captains and using your latest free transfer, knowing that each extra transaction will cost four points.

In both FanTeam formats, managers can theoretically accumulate up to 37 free transfers during the season. Moreover, these decisions can be reversed right up until the Gameweek deadline, allowing for corrections and a last-minute change of heart. The scoring system is consistent across both formats.

The only chips available in FanTeam are Wildcards, where one is allocated for each half of the season. Additionally, there are cash prizes for those finishing inside the top 10%.

KEY DIFFERENCES FROM REGULAR FORMAT

FanTeam is back for 2024/25 with exciting welcome offer 3

While the £3 Unlimited entry is lower than Fantasy’s £10, this is reflected in their differing prize pools: £30k for the new game and £200k for the traditional one.

Of course, the main difference is that Unlimited has no player prices and it therefore abandons all price changes. This ensures that it’s a simpler and easier team to manage throughout the season. In contrast, the regular contest comes with a £100m squad budget that requires more careful planning.

But if every manager has unrestricted access to the elite, Unlimited ownerships will immediately skyrocket and it thens become even more crucial to unearth some differential picks. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult to split from the pack.

For instance, Gameweek 10 shows why jumping on all the top names may be unwise. It’s a challenging weekend where Arsenal travel to Newcastle, Spurs host Aston Villa and Manchester United face Chelsea. This highlights the importance of initial team setups in Unlimited.

Wildcards are a feature in both but probably holds more strategic importance in the classic game because the budget constraints will force some careful compromises alongside big signings. Whereas elsewhere, managers don’t need to juggle finances when restructuring.

And finally, FanTeam Unlimited managers can’t enter more than three different squads, as opposed to 25 in the regular game.

  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    COYS!

    Open Controls
  2. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Would you start Muniz over Nkunku in gw1?

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      No but your squad is wrong if benching one

      Open Controls
    2. Jimbo74
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      I would bring Wood in instead because of that first fixture.

      Open Controls
  3. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Appreciate it's pointless atm, and know the risk of no Haaland and Salah, how does this rate out of ten?

    Areola (4.0)
    Gvardiol - Munoz - White (Dunk - Davis)
    Palmer - Saka - Kudus - Gordon - Enzo/ESR
    Mateta - Watkins - Isak

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Question mark over Mateta, but otherwise solid

      Open Controls
      1. Zero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      7/10

      Relies too heavily on returning English players that might get eased in.

      Open Controls
      1. Zero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Solanke over Mateta and you’re gold

      Open Controls
      1. Zero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Pick one:

    A. Muniz
    B. Wood
    C. ESR
    D. CHO
    E. Andreas

    Midfield options leave 0.5m in the bank...

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Muniz

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
  5. Mother Farke
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Vicario majorly at fault for Bayern's goal.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Mother Vicar!

        Open Controls
    • pakornk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      A. Muniz, Palmer, Winks
      or
      B. Watkins, Nkunku, Smith Rowe?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Perhaps S-R might be an interesting option at Fulham, given fixtures.

        Open Controls
    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Why is nobody picking or even talking about City’s 4th highest scoring player from last season?

      Open Controls
      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Rodri?

        Open Controls
      2. Moxon
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Alvarez is at the Olympics

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 6 hours ago

          Will he miss GW1 then?

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            *GW2 I mean

            Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Maybe if still at City. Will decide future after Olympics.

            Open Controls
      3. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Why not get the 3 highest? 🙂

        Open Controls
    • Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Is lewis hall nailed for gw1?

      Open Controls
    • Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Any logical reason why didn’t pope start today?
      Also burn

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        It's a preseason friendly...

        Open Controls
      2. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Is he Catholic?

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Uh oh...

      Alexander Isak lasts 45 minutes for Newcastle, having appeared to sustain a shoulder issue in the first half. One to monitor. Eddie Howe should be asked about the forward in his post-match press conference.

      https://x.com/1fplnews/status/1819691045896007943?t=dE4tHLDeI7o2eKeCqODSew&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        WOW No way

        Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Sounds bad but an Isak injury would sort all of my headaches out!

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 6 hours ago

          I’m a million short of my perfect Salah/Haaland draft, so Isak would become Solanke and I’d be sorted!

          Open Controls
          1. It’s A Joke
            • 14 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Just do it then. And post your team here so I can copy it 😀

            Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        no template allowed this season

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Shoulder injury... Hmmm... not asking him to play tennis but if bad have got enough itb for Watkins or use Havertz as a placeholder

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Heh, I was watching the game live and typed out "Breaking news klaxon: Isak injury" but then he carried on so I deleted it before posting. Given he's in EVERYONE'S draft, that really would put the cat among the pigeons.

            Open Controls
      4. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 4 hours ago

        He seemed to shake it off and played on after falling on his shoulder in a collision with their keeper. There were 8 subs at half time, so I wouldn't necessarily read too much into him going off.

        Open Controls
      5. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 days, 4 hours ago

        Howe said he is fine- normal substitution . He said he could have continued on

        Open Controls
    • DeathoftheParty
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Henderson/4.0
      TAA/Porro/Mykolenko
      Salah/Son/Saka/Nkunku/CHO
      Watkins/Isak

      Bench is dross...

      Go on... Upset me...

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        The post above is pretty upsetting...

        Open Controls
        1. DeathoftheParty
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          If he's out;
          Isak>Solanke
          Nkunku>Gordon

          Open Controls
        2. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          He isn’t

          Open Controls
      2. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        I’m not sure about Salah this season. With the change of style he may lose out on so many counter attacking opportunities. Still has pens though so that’s a plus. Wouldn’t have mykolenko as my 3rd choice def if the other two are dross

        Open Controls
        1. DeathoftheParty
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Can't pass up Mo & TAA Vs Ips first up...

          Open Controls
          1. It’s A Joke
            • 14 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Ipswich will win. Always a first day promoted team winning shocker, and Liverpool with a new coach and no investment look primed for doom.

            Open Controls
            1. DeathoftheParty
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 5 hours ago

              Only time will tell...

              Open Controls
            2. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              2 days, 5 hours ago

              Have you seen us playing in preseason? Slot ball is magic

              Open Controls
      3. Jimbo74
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Couldn't really find too much wrong with the first 11. Personally, I'd go for Gvardiol instead of Trent. That 1m would come in handy to boost your overall squad. On that note, how drossful is your bench? As long as you've got first team regulars in there, they serve their purpose if you're not planning to rotate.

        Open Controls
        1. DeathoftheParty
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Faes, barco the only two look set to play... Could be worse...

          Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Very tempted to put the (C) armband on Jota for GW2

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Then you should do it

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Why is Nathan Fraser of Wolves so popular? Will he get any minutes?

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Porro goal

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        NAILED in my team 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Why do Spurs play him as a def? The lad should be a mid.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          The new bale?

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Stick him on FK & you might have hit on something lol! Shame he's not Welsh 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              2 days, 5 hours ago

              He takes free kicks and corners 🙂

              Open Controls
        2. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          So he can bomb forward and be unmarked

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Yeah, fine in itself but baps go floating out the window given Spurs tendency to concede.

            Open Controls
    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Isn’t Wilson also injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Indeed. Gordon up front?

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Not even back yet, had Liverpool in his head, not sure how it’s all going to transpire

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Think I’d want him at pool even more!

            Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        No flag on fpl site, unless he’s somehow got injured during pre season

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Are there any flags yet - Yoro is out for 3 mths

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            No flag

            Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          No flags will show on FPL until team updates after pressers.

          Open Controls
    • DavvaMC
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      What do you think of the below draft, draft 2 leaves me 2.5M ITB to upgrade mid to the likes of Foden or Palmer.

      1.
      Sels
      Gvardiol / Munoz / Pau
      Saka / Eze / Johnson / Nkunku / Jota
      Isak / Haaland

      Bergstrom | Faes | Barco | Stewart

      2.
      Sels
      Gvardiol / Munoz / Livramento
      Salah / Gordon / Nkunku / Bailey
      Isak / Haaland / Muniz

      Bergstrom | Elanga | Faes | Barco

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      New setup, thanks to you guys' help

      Pickford
      Gvardiola. Andersen. Romero.
      Salah. ESR. Rogers. Son (money in bank for swap to Coleman or even Saka
      Haaland. Isak. DCL (yup THAT DCL)

      Slicker. Barco. Winks. Greaves.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Son to Coleman

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Now? I was going to wait til GW3?

          Open Controls
    • Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Be rude not tell you guys that both Salah and Halaand scored in my dream last night. Although later in that dream Steven Segal casually climbed out of a manhole at some point so not sure about reliability

      Open Controls
      1. It’s A Joke
        • 14 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        It all ‘could happen’

        Open Controls
      2. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Out of your manhole?! You need to keep these dreams to yourself

        Open Controls
      3. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Less late night cheese fella...

        Open Controls
      4. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 4 hours ago

        As if Steven Seagal could fit through a manhole these days.

        Open Controls
      5. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 22 hours ago

        What price is Segal?

        Open Controls
    • It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Napoli

      Open Controls
      1. It’s A Joke
        • 14 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Looke like Osihmen could be off to Arsenal. If it happens, anyone getting him in?

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Really? I thought Chelsea were after him. Could be a great fwd depending on price & Arsenal No9?

          Open Controls
          1. It’s A Joke
            • 14 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Could be guff, but rumours going round.

            Open Controls
        2. polis
          • 13 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          Price dependent but you'd have to consider him.

          Open Controls
        3. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          At £8m or less I would, but I'd imagine he'll be more

          Open Controls
          1. It’s A Joke
            • 14 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            I reckon he’d come in at 9.5 or 10

            Open Controls
    • MetallicaJack93
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Would you change defence/goal at all?

        Raya (4.0)
        Mykolenko Andersen Konsa (Faes Harwood Bellis)
        Salah Saka Son Palmer Eze
        Isak Wood (Stewart)

        Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Raya 4.0
        Gvardiol Taa abdersen konsa 4.0
        Salah Son Gordon Nkunku Eze
        Isak Havertz 4.5

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          Fine- template except Haverz. Lots of discussion where on reclassifying him as a forward

          Open Controls
      • jayzico
        • 13 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        SORRY DUDES.

        Tinkering stops here as I'm off on hols till after season kicks off. So this is it.

        Pickford
        Gvardiola. Porro. Barco.
        Salah. Coleman. Rogers. ESR/Andreas
        Haaland Isak Muniz/DCL

        Slicker. HB. Winks. Faes

        Glaring errors apart from the obvious cant start 3 big guns?

        Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Well that Isak injury shows it's meaningless to make drafts this early.

        Isak to Havertz? 😀

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          Has Howe commented on his shoulder?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 4 hours ago

            He said, "That's it - I'm off to manage England". He's taking his chip with him.

            Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          Already got him lol, might get João Pedro

          Open Controls
        3. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          Yeah, was thinking the same, or have 0.5itb to get Watkins.

          Open Controls
        4. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          He played on and was one of eight subs at half time.

          Open Controls
        5. Judeksi
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          It's no surprise that Isak is injury prone..

          Open Controls
        6. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 days, 4 hours ago

          Howe said he is fine

          Open Controls

