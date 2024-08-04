554
554 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Since when did Palinha become Beckebauer? Good footballer right enough but I think the Fulham defence won't disintegrate without him.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      The moment he washed down his first bratwurst with a pint of Paulaner.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 35 mins ago

        Palinher! Good auld brew.

        Open Controls
    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Very naive to say that considering the fact he was top for tackles, interceptions and duels won among all midfielders for the last 2 seasons.
      I say it has a good enough impact on their defence.

      Similar like how Chelsea and Liverpool suffered without Kante and Fabinho respectively.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 42 mins ago

        Not naive at all the way some are posting about him here. Like Fulham defence will fall apart without him. Most of them weren't even born when Beckenbauer was in his pomp.

        Open Controls
        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 8 Years
          23 hours, 49 mins ago

          Ok Uncle Greenred.

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          23 hours, 2 mins ago

          It did every time he was injured

          Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Reckon bobb can get a wee run at the start of the season? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 36 mins ago

      He’s playing extremely well and right side is City’s weakness ever since Mahrez was sold. Could make it his own.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 31 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 26 mins ago

          Savio seems the obvious threat but Pep likes to bed players in … guess we’ll find out next week.

          Open Controls
  3. zdrojo187
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    A) Porro + Nkunku
    B) VDV + Gordon

    I have Isak

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    What formation are you currently on?

    I'm on 3-4-3 because of the lack of starting 4.5m FWDs

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 29 mins ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 29 mins ago

      6 mil forwards better than 6mil midfielders

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 22 mins ago

      I'm floating the idea of an initial 4-4-2 and then with more info settling on what is best in terms of 3-5-2 or 3-4-3

      Open Controls
    4. The Overthinker
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 22 mins ago

      4-4-2

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 5 mins ago

      352, too many midfield options to not have 5

      Open Controls
    6. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      23 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'm usually 352 but 343 this year. Like you say, no decent cheap forwards.

      Open Controls
  5. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Is Salah worth it if I’m not going to captain him for at least the first 4 game weeks? Can get a much better all round team without him still with Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 25 mins ago

      That’s the dilemma. He looks incredibly sharp, but not captain till week 5.

      Open Controls
      1. TheKeitaSuccess
        • 9 Years
        23 hours, 39 mins ago

        Stand out captain option for GW1 tho surely. Haaland obvs bagged a hatty against Chelsea yesterday, but on paper that should be a fairly close game as Chelsea seem to be a bit of a bogey game for them atm. Saka returning this week isn’t he so might be a bit rusty first game or so. Salah will have had a full pre season and loves playing newly promoted sides.

        Open Controls
    2. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      17 hours, 51 mins ago

      I'm scared and going for both... lol

      Open Controls
  6. Dennis System
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    17th draft of the day. Happy with this now (at least until bedtime):

    Raya

    Burn - Martinez - Mykelenko

    Salah - Son - Bruno - Gordon - MGW

    Isak - Watkins

    Subs: Ward - Muniz - Guehi - Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 hours, 59 mins ago

      This draft does not demonstrate value.

      Open Controls
      1. Dennis System
        • 5 Years
        23 hours, 42 mins ago

        What does the I stand for??

        Open Controls
        1. Dennis System
          • 5 Years
          23 hours, 42 mins ago

          Where's my laughing emoji ??

          Open Controls
  7. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Raya

    Gabriel • Hall • Andersen

    Odegaard • Son • Kulusevski • Nkunku

    Haaland • Isak (C) • Solanke

    Paulsen • Winks • Castagne • Greaves

    Something like this, give or take, is where I'm at

    Open Controls
    1. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      23 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nice. Have you thought about Muniz instead of Solanke (GW2&3 look good) which would allow Ode to be upgraded to Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        23 hours, 30 mins ago

        thanks and yes, they're the two slots. I'm erring on the side that Ode is a bit fresher than Saka, but Saka appears to defy logic

        Open Controls
        1. El_Matador
          • 12 Years
          21 hours, 59 mins ago

          Yeah I know what you mean re Saka. Lets see what happens over the next few days

          Open Controls
  8. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Best Brighton defender?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day ago

      Dunk

      Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
        23 hours, 58 mins ago

        Dunk has always been a threat from set pieces, but it's worth noting that Groß has gone to pastures new.

        Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 59 mins ago

      How we doing all? Just putting a draft together, which 3 look best?

      A. Porro Salah Kulu/Nkunku
      B. TAA Son Diaz

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 55 mins ago

        A at the minute. Need to see where TAA and Diaz …. Slot … in.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 34 mins ago

        A.

        Open Controls
      3. Hibbopotamus
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 32 mins ago

        A. not keen on Porro but Diaz is a bigger question mark.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          22 hours, 52 mins ago

          Pretty locked in that left position barring a Coutinho sized bid from Spain.

          Open Controls
    4. Hibbopotamus
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 34 mins ago

      best Trent + Salah + Haaland draft I can come up with:

      Flekken (Valdi)
      Trent, Myko, Andersen (Barco, Ben Johnson)
      Salah, Gordon, Eze, Brennan Johnson (Winks)
      Haaland, Isak, Muniz

      think going with those 3 just means accepting transfers will need to be made, but this should be fine until GW3-4, then can reevaluate. Barco keeping a place would make things easier, as would Toney leaving to free up Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        23 hours, 28 mins ago

        protecting against premiums may be a more logical approach over ostensibly needing to save the FTs

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        22 hours, 51 mins ago

        I don’t see TAA as a must from the outset to be honest. Very uncertain where he’ll play atm.

        Also me wk2 - GET TAA IN!!

        Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      23 hours, 42 mins ago

      Nunez back in training. A lock.

      Open Controls
    6. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      18 hours, 44 mins ago

      I see Elanga play in the first team. Where his actual position ? centre midfield?

      Who is the best bet for us? Cheaper price 5.5 CHO, Elanga, or penalty taker MGW?

      Thanks

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.