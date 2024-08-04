510
Pro Pundits August 4

Rashford + Fernandes: United’s FPL midfielders assessed for 2024/25


With Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 nearing, we’re welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, two-time Indian FPL champion and Manchester United fan Lateriser discusses Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

FPL 2024/25 first draft team reveals: Haaland, Salah or both? 2

So my club Manchester United have been a bit Jekyll and Hyde under Erik ten Hag and their options have almost been alternating between being good and not so good. In this article, I will be talking about our prospects in attack, mainly focusing on whether Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) will be options to consider in FPL this season.

Let us first look at United’s underlying numbers in the last two seasons. In all the images used below, we will have the 2022/23 data on the left and the 2023/24 data on the right.

While we scored the same amount of goals as we did in the first season under ten Hag, the expected goals (xG) data actually reduced drastically which was visible in a very underwhelming season. We were 10th for goals and xG in 2023/24. The season before that (ten Hag’s first) wasn’t that bad as we were 6th for xG and 8th for goals. We did have a huge chunk of injuries last year, however, and Casemiro (£5.0m) pretty much lost his legs (was unfit) which affected our play. I think it is crucial that we find a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) this season otherwise I’d be wary of investing in our defence.

MARCUS RASHFORD

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

510 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 36 mins ago

    Does anyone know if Watkins has been in training?

    I've avoided many players who played deep into the Euros, but have had Watkins in all my drafts.

    Might have to take him out if he is a minutes risk to start the season.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 33 mins ago

      Should be good. Didn't play much in the Euros.

      Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      “We are preparing to start our season in two weeks, progressively the level is getting better and we play another two matches next week.

      “We are thinking about how we can build a team and progressively get the performances collectively like we want. There are players joining us next week, four important players."

      “Some players joined us last week and are progressively playing more. We are not in our best moment of pre-season, but it’s normal.”

      Looks due to join this week. We'll see in the next couple of friendlies what sort of minutes the returnees get.

      Open Controls
      1. JonnyOnionRings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers guys

        Open Controls
    3. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 1 min ago

      He will play definitely
      Foden, kdb, trippier are the doubts

      Open Controls
  2. pilgrimchris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 hours, 35 mins ago

    What do people think about Jurrien Timber? I was slightly surprised to see him priced at £5.5m this season (up from £5m at the start of last season and £4.6m by the end). He doesn't score or assist much historically and FPL clearly expect White-Saliba-Gabriel-Calafiori to be the starting defence. I assume he's first reserve behind those four and may even start early season.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      Porro for 5.5 way more value. But if you're deadset on Timber aint got a clue

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 hours, 26 mins ago

        Spurs concede too many goals to make Porro a strong option for me, you’d be relying on attacking returns, might as well go Udogie or VDV if you insist on them.

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          9 hours, 16 mins ago

          Ah. OK. Cheers

          Open Controls
    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      He’ll play a lot of games because he’s so versatile but Calafiori cuts off a big route to mins, without him signing I would have said Timber starts at LB more then anywhere, not it’s a wait and see how the team shakes out.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 25 mins ago

      He’s brilliant. And we have a lot of squad depth. If you want 100% nailed, buy Saliba or Raya.

      Everyone else could get rotated at some point. Not to start with but when CL kicks in.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 14 mins ago

        interesting. Timber to me looks class and fit now, which wasn't the case last last season

        there's also Kiwior and Zinchenko as well

        anyone else I'm missing?

        I'm pretty locked on Raya tbh (speak now or forever hold your peace ;-))

        one of Odegaard/Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 57 mins ago

          Most of us want Zinchenko sold, because he’s a defensive liability. Hopefully he will be.

          I think it’s between Raya/Gabriel for me. Gabriel is a threat on every corner.

          Saliba is nailed and I owned him from GW1-38 last season, but he doesn’t have the same goal threat. When it’s a corner and the ball is cleared away, he always runs back to the defence, whereas Gabriel and the others stay in the box.

          I’m on Havertz and Raya right now but I want Gabriel. 2 more pre-season games for us, let’s see how it looks going into the season.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            If I was Arteta I would use Zinchenko as a "super sub" when chasing. I don't expect him to get starts in PL, but he is creative and attacking when needed. (I do still remember one of his errors costing me 2 clean sheets.)

            Open Controls
      2. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        Salib will get rotated this season too. Artera confirmed that

        Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 hours, 19 mins ago

      When Arteta signed him, it was for a "special role" inverting from LB, so he has big plans for Timber that didn't get to be realised.
      The fact that Calafiori was signed with a promise that he will have a major role, coupled with the fact that Arteta's success has been built on a steady and secure top-class back 5, means something has to give... I don't think he's going to rotate defence but we could see something like a change in shape, yet again, like his daddy Pep likes to do each summer.

      Maybe Calafiori at LB and Timber as a no. 6 alongside Rice? Maybe they do rotate with more UCL games coming, maybe Madrid's interest in Saliba has become more solid and Arsenal have moved first? I think Arsenal defence is a wait and see just for personnel.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 47 mins ago

        I read a comment that that may switch to a 3-5-2?

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 43 mins ago

          Saka playing the inverted RWB role he did for England at times in Euros?

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 41 mins ago

          They have 2 of the best wingers in the league, would be pretty stupid of Legohead to do that

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 36 mins ago

            indeed, true

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 34 mins ago

              Let's hope it happens

              Open Controls
        3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 33 mins ago

          From someone reputable? That sounds foolish.

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            7 hours, 53 mins ago

            no just a throwaway comment. Only mentioned it due to the abundance of class defenders they now have

            Open Controls
  3. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 30 mins ago

    So. What exactly is the Newcastle backs. If Trippier goes Livra takes his place? Why is Bum not nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 30 mins ago

      *is happening WITH the

      Open Controls
    2. pilgrimchris
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'm assuming Libra replaces Trippier if he goes. It also sounds like Guehi will be arriving

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 28 mins ago

      My guess at their GW1 lineup is: Hall, Burn Schar, Livra

      Open Controls
    4. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 25 mins ago

      Guehi. Really? I knew he was going somewhere but but Newkieman. So bum is safefish for now and Trips pisssess off to Spain it's Livra. What a mess. Cheers

      Open Controls
    5. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      if Trippier goes Livra nails down LB. If Trippier stays they'll rotate and Livra might also play RB a little rotating with Hall. Burn may also play at times at LB, but might not. LB will rotate somewhat regardless imo as Hall is only young and certainly last season his stamina wasn't there to play every match. Burn's place at CB could be taken by Kelly (who could also play LB), or a new CB signing, which Newcastle are in the market for.

      Open Controls
  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 26 mins ago

    Just did ctrl+f for Barco on the previous page and 8 people said they're going to pick him.
    He's probably not even going to play (Baleba was LB in the last friendly) but he was the must have defender last week based on limited pre-season data so everyone has him. This is what happens when you have 10 drafts a day - you hold onto players that people picking a team fresh on Aug 16 would not even consider.

    We haven't even got to the bit where 3/4 transfers happen that change the template team beyond all recognition.

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      If he plays GW1 vs Everton then I'm happy, if he doesn't it's not a massive blow. He is simply an enabler with an outside chance of getting a few points.

      Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 48 mins ago

      Half the fun of FPL, maybe even more than half, is the pre-season muck about. Drafting 3-4 teams a day, analysing last season's data and watching friendlies. Even most of the fun to be had in these forums comes in pre-season discussion. During the actual gameweeks and particularly on matchdays this place becomes a total spamfest and personally, I barely visit after the first couple of weeks of the season.

      If people are drafting actively and regularly they'd have to be pretty dumb to miss out on the updated data and adjust accordingly.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 47 mins ago

      I've not really been reading up on the BHA friendlies yet tbh. If it looks like they'll play a back 4 then he probably won't be much use. But if I'm going to have a 4m 5th defender I still might prefer the hop(ium) of him at LWB over a SOU/LEI CB that I'd never start anyway (would just use an FT on one of the others). But then my defence is still more question marks than names at this stage so I see your point!

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 56 mins ago

        Everybody's defence is probably just question marks at this point 🙂

        Barco probably a poor example actually as he is fodder for most if not all who go there so his price is probably more relevant than his points.
        But there is going to be disappointment on here when Kulusevski isn't a no. 9 and Morgan Rogers isn't the new Pele. Pre-season gives us clues, but it also prompts a lot of reactionary opinions which everyone on here copies blindly.

        Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 hours, 47 mins ago

      There is no template team, everyone is in tweak mode.

      Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      Just look how Haaland has gone from being a "joke of a price" to essential based off his preseason. It's incredibly ironic how much commenters here hate the dreaded content creators for helping "the casuals" when the majority of them will end up with almost-identical teams by next Friday.

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 43 mins ago

        Amen to this

        Open Controls
    6. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      If we're being honest, there's not much point in making teams until a week or so before the season starts anyway. Although on Barco specifically, he wasn't in the squad, so don't necessarily think Baleba is ahead of him in the pecking order. Like so many others, it's a case of wait and see

      Open Controls
  5. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    9 hours, 18 mins ago

    Gordon & CHO or Eze & Martinelli?

    I have 1m spare in a Salah & Haaland team.

    Open Controls
  6. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 hours, 5 mins ago

    Watkins, Palmer + 6.5mid (Garnacho)

    Or

    Haaland, Nkunku + 4.5mid (Winks)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 50 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
  7. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    9 hours, 1 min ago

    interesting chat re Raya on the previous page

    I think I'm pretty set on locking him in. I think Arsenal attack the points are often spread, can be covered by alternatives and have all had price big, big rises (2 years ago they were bargain bucket)

    However, defensively, Arsenal look class, improved and infinitely more reliable than the rest of the league as it stands. White, Saliba and Gabriel all have varying attacking threat as well

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      I must be the only one who thinks it is too early to get Raya.

      Gw 2 Villa (A)
      Gw 4 Spurs (A)
      Gw 5 Man C. (A)

      If wildcarding gw6 or gw4 does not seem great as there are only a couple of nice fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Without Haaland and Salah he could be affordable. The only question is if that 1 million is more useful elsewhere. VvD too Trent, VdV to Porro Havertz to Watkins for example.

      Open Controls
  8. Pedro23
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 59 mins ago

    Alison Onana
    Saliba Anderson Konsa Burn Van de ven
    Salah Rodri Odegaard Mbeumo Smith Rowe
    Watkins Isak Havertz
    Any Thoughts Please

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      Not bad. Downgrade one keeper. Maybe swap out Rodri and ESR for more attacking mid and fodder 4.5m?

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 hours, 12 mins ago

      Is this for BB in GW1?

      Open Controls
      1. Pedro23
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 54 mins ago

        ?

        Open Controls
  9. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is Spurs Solanke a better FPL prospect than Bournemouth Solanke? They'll score more goals than Bournemouth but he'll have a lot more competition for their share of attacking returns.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      Think I prefer him at Bou.

      He'll be less highly owned for a start and have no European games.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      Will lose pens too, I'd imagine

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      From GW11 onwards Bournemouth's attacking fixtures are great, Solanke will be essential during this period.

      Open Controls
  10. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 54 mins ago

    Good morning all. 4 days to catch up on all the articles ha.

    Gonna be an interesting season. Ib decided Salah over haaland 15m is just too much. Have foden in

    Front 3 or Watkins/isak/Mateta are in my team.atm.

    Altho I haven't heard Watkins mentioned too much.

    Thoughts on that front 3?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 36 mins ago

      It's good Cam. Currently on Watkins, Isaac, Muniz and Eze. Will be niggles, rumours, transfers that will change plans before deadline.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      Plus another week. Perfectly reasoable time to rejoin. Watkins just back in training I believe. Just be careful with Foden to start - see Pep quotes here:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/03/best-8-5m-midfielders-for-fpl-2024-25/

      Also if you hadn't noticed Mateta is playing in the Olympics; not sure yet if it'll impact GW1 though

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 35 mins ago

        Ik.seen that too.

        Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'd say that Watkins and Isak are a must with no Haaland.

      Mateta still at the Olympics I believe so you may want to re-think the 3rd striker slot.

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks for the replies guys. Yes seen that, he was immense tail end last season (Mateta)

        Have Gordon in instead of Eze so could swap that but unsure on 3rd striker spot then.

        Open Controls
  11. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 51 mins ago

    For gw1 only: (BB then WC)

    A) white + pickford + fernandez(FUL)
    B) raya + mykolenko + son(lei)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 49 mins ago

      Have b.johnson

      Open Controls
  12. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 48 mins ago

    Can't shake the feeling that either Rashford or Grealish are going to do something in the Community Shield that will spark epic kneejerk comedy on here.

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      I am looking at Grealish as just a short term punt in the circumstances. I think our FTs will go on there whoever we end up picking

      Bruno is one I'm also considering

      Rashford has a lot to do, but then again in the circumstances, could be a GW1-2 punt

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        If Rashford starts the CS at main striker then he becomes essential for my BB1WC2

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          Makes Fulham defenders more appealing IMO....

          Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 1 min ago

      That would be fun!

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      Fingers crossed Antony unleashes his inner Brazilian Messi

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 33 mins ago

        Brazilian Bebe more like

        Open Controls
  13. Pedro23
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 42 mins ago

    ALISSON ONANA
    ANDERSON KONSA SALIBA VAN DE VEN BURN
    SALAH RODRI ODEGAARD SMITH ROWE MBEUMO
    WATKINS ISAK HAVERTZ
    Any Thoughts Please.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      10.5 on keepers is a lot

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is this a GW1 bench boost? If so, it looks ok.

      Otherwise it needs some tweaking starting with the keepers.

      Open Controls
  14. Bacon3339
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 41 mins ago

    Defence clearly the weakest bit. Unsure which way to go with it. Suppose relying on the forwards to pull in the points. Thoughts?

    Henderson (4)

    Robertson, Munoz, Milenkovic (for now), Barco, THB

    Salah, Gordon, Eze, Nkunku, Rogers.

    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      I would prefer Andersen over Muñoz and a 4.5 to rotate but I think you've got enough money at the back

      Open Controls
      1. Bacon3339
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply!

        Yeah that does make sense. With so little there it makes sense to be a bit more cautious rather than chasing the large upsides! Who’s your pick of of the other 4.5s?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 24 mins ago

          I've got Mykolenko in there currently but not dead set on him

          Open Controls
        2. Toon lurk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 22 mins ago

          I'd stick with Munoz personally. Play Munoz every match. I'd rather have that than 2 rotating 4.5s. There are playing 4.0s for cover too.

          Open Controls
          1. Bacon3339
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 15 mins ago

            Tricky balancing act isn’t it. Be nice to build a bank of transfers early game. Who are you 4mil picks? Not sure if want to play harwood bellis too much as I don’t see Southampton keeping many clean sheets to be honest!

            Open Controls
  15. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    100m final Lyles was in last position at the 40 meters mark, incredible finish speed to take the gold. 43.6 KM/H

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah I wasn't even watching him, I was looking at Thompson and Kerley and then I heard the commentator say Lyles might have nicked it, makes sense that he picked up so much speed at the end with him being a 200m runner too

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yeah same I though Thompson had won it and Kerley second, must have been a deceive camera angle watching it live because Lyles look 3rd at best.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          8 hours, 9 mins ago

          I think he won by dipping his head as he crossed the line, although the others appeared to get their feet over the line first.

          Open Controls
  16. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 34 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on Adam Armstrong?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      He's always had good numbers in the championship then not been able to cut it in the prem, maybe he could be like Mitrovic and finally come good but who knows

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        I’m just looking at him compared to Wood & Muniz, is there really much difference? Pens obviously a factor in his favour.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 28 mins ago

          Wood and Muniz play for better teams and are prem proven so I do prefer those 2 if you can find 0.5, Joao Pedro also one to look at if he is fit for gw1

          Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 26 mins ago

          2 goals and 1 assist in the entirety of his last EPL season.
          Chris Wood beat that in one game against Newcastle.

          Yeah... there's a difference.

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            8 hours, 25 mins ago

            No, there isn’t, completely different now and it’s an unknown.

            Mitrovic often struggled in the PL, dropped down, came back up, was in everyone’s teams.

            Open Controls
            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              8 hours, 23 mins ago

              Patrick Bamford, was a Championship player at best, came up with Leeds, got numbers.

              Don’t be so short sighted.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL_trail_runner
                • 3 Years
                8 hours, 19 mins ago

                Bamford has very good stats the year before being in the PL

                In fact i recall reading one blog of a person following the championship saying Bamford would probably get 15+ in the PL if he stayed injury free based on his underlying numbers and how Leeds played + the fact Leeds would get more space in the PL - which all turned out to be true

                Open Controls
            2. FPL_trail_runner
              • 3 Years
              8 hours, 21 mins ago

              Mitrovic had twice the underlying xGI in his year in the championship and was a regular international and Fulham won the league coming up at a canter

              Southampton were lucky to scrape into the playoffs.

              I think people are in for a shock and they (Soton) will get battered often like Sheffield united last year

              They have a worse squad now by a distance than the team that got relegated last year

              Open Controls
            3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 hours, 57 mins ago

              No there isn't what?
              Chris Wood has 10+ goals in 5 seasons.
              Muniz scored 1 in every 2 starts last season.
              These are what we call established EPL strikers with pedigree.

              Armstrong has 4 goals in the Premiership, in 2 seasons.
              You prefer to pick this player because, what if Mitrovic? What if Bamford?

              Pick Armstrong then, and then play your wildcard in week 3 with my blessing.

              Open Controls
      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 29 mins ago

        Mitrovic numbers in the championship were close to double Armstrongs from last season

        Open Controls
        1. Toon lurk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 26 mins ago

          For what it's worth, there were definitely people on here at the time laughing at others for choosing Mitrovic because of the previous time he'd been in the prem.

          Either way, not worth the risk for Armstrong imo atm. Could be proven wrong though

          Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      Don't see he is PL level myself, but a couple of early goals would set a bandwagon rolling

      Open Controls
    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Easier to downgrade from Wood/Muniz than to step up when the inevitable 'Armstrong failed' happens.

      Open Controls
  17. FPL_trail_runner
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    Im more and more set on WC week 3 to get the guys late back from the Euros in and target week 1-2

    Have this to attachs week 1-2
    Sels
    Porro Barco Hall
    Son Salah Murphy Jota
    Haaland Isak Wood

    This looks very nice set and forget from week 3 WC

    Raya
    White Gvardiol Porro Maatsen
    Palmer Saka Foden Eze
    Watkins Isak

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 hours, 21 mins ago

      Has Maatsen been playing in pre season?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 18 mins ago

        Started left back the last game

        Open Controls
  18. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 29 mins ago

    First go at a draft, pretty sure its fairly template.. seems like the options without Haaland are significantly more, but also makes it very difficult to get Haaland if you don't start with him, thoughts?

    Flekken
    Livra - Gvardiol - Mykolenko
    Salah - Eze - Gordon - Nkunku
    Haaland - Isak - Muniz

    Valdimarson - Amad - Nico Williams - Faes

    Open Controls
  19. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 29 mins ago

    Good article.

    Another factor with Rashford could be his morale. He looked very down last year as if he was not enjoying football at all.

    I hope he gets back to his best, because he can be a very good player to watch.

    Open Controls
  20. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 28 mins ago

    Living in the past midfield.
    If these player's could replicate their best score in recent years then they would have an insane total value of 26.2 p/£.
    Son (258). KdB (196), Bruno (244), Rashford (205), Martinelli (198) = 1101 points for £42.0

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      KDB sort of has that Michael Owen at Newcastle/Stoke feeling, I think he is gone as a player.

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      Odds are one of them will, my money is on Bruno

      Open Controls
  21. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 25 mins ago

    Better option?

    a. munoz gordon eze
    b. andersen bruno kulu

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  22. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 18 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/05/the-fantasy-football-scout-app-is-now-live/

    Open Controls
  23. Dutchy
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 8 mins ago

    Latest draft, have cut down at the back to allow for 5 premiums. Would love to get Munoz instead of 4.5

    Flekken
    Virgil Porro Myko
    Salah Saka Son Nkunku
    Watkins Isak Muniz

    Vald Konsa Barco Winks

    Open Controls
  24. Andrew2k
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 44 mins ago

    A team from a Man Utd fan , if the club could get a new CDM , im strongly belive in this team.

    Onana
    Konsa Gvardiol Porro
    Salah BrunoF Son Elliot Rashy
    Watkins Isak

    Bench : Robinson Barco Pedro Turner

    Open Controls
  25. CaptMidnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Big Man Bakar says Munoz is an overrated asset. Back to the drawing board. Got to take all the free advice you can get from that guy!

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      You could also do some resaerch on Munoz and make up your opinion based on that.

      Open Controls
      1. CaptMidnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 16 mins ago

        My comment was quite clearly sarcastic. Well, I thought it was obvious anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          More than obvious Capt

          Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      "Big Man" Bakar is everything that is wrong with what FPL has become. No insightful knowledge, high noob appeal, all about £££

      Open Controls
      1. CaptMidnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        I do find it funny that he charges for personal advice. The very idea of paying for that is insane to me.

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          Some pay it though which is wild. I guess if he is happy taking advantage of the dumb/naive then all power to him, but I am just not that morally bankrupt.

          Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          He should change his name to bigManBakar's happy ending's.

          Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      Message delivered to Pingissimus

      Open Controls
  26. Downtown
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    Areola (Fabiansk)
    Burn, Anderson, Barco (Harwood B Faes)
    Garnacho, Salah, Palmer, Gordon, (Winks)
    Haaland, Isak, Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Good balance for Salah, Haaland team. Not sure about Vardy but I like ur punting on him.

      Open Controls
  27. Blue jeans
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Hi virgin player its all a bit confusing

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        It definitely is starting. Check the rules and don't be afraid to ask questions.

        Open Controls
    • _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      RMT please gents

      Henderson
      Calafiori Gvadiol Trippier
      Salah Eze Nkunku CHO
      Haaland Isak Wood

      Fabianski Barco Hells Bells Winks.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Trippier could be anyone 4.5 - 6m

        Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        CHO likely to be Smith Rowe

        Structure for the rest I’m happy with.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.