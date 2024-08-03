106
  1. Pumpkinhead
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    A) Trent and 4.5 (already have Konsa and Robinson)
    B) Saliba and Porro (5.5)

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B for me. Porro scoring goals preseason too

  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    New draft. What would you change? Is Gvardiol worth it?

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Burn Andersen
    Salah Son Nkunku Rogers
    Haaland Isak Muniz
    Virginia Winks Barco THB

  3. DavvaMC
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    So do we think Gvardiol will be playing CB now?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Phillips was a CB today
      sub optimal

