  1. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Bobb and Amad looking good pre-season.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Bobb definitely in consideration for me, but avoiding all Man Utd, even though Amad has looked good so far

    2. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Bobb and Carvalho are both massively on my radar

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        These 3 just seem very short term. If planning an early WC maybe worth the risk.

        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          This

  2. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    No-one is drafting Mykolenko in their teams. Have I missed something?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      I am

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Most drafts I’ve seen have him

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      He has an ankle injury and may be on the way out, as Napoli are rumoured to be interested.

  3. Kristobal
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Best 4.5 defender?

    Currently on Castagne

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      I was thinking Castgne too. With Fulham’s great fixtures and his attacking potential, he could be a great shout.

      1. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Isn't Robertson more attacking?

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Depends on your strategy. Rotating 4.5’s Palace and Everton work great as do Newcastle and Villa. So Mykolenko/Andersen or Konsa/Livra look nice. Castagne ties in nicely with this.

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Rotation means more money on the bench which could be used to strengthen the first XI

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Mykolenko- fixtures, no competition and offers good rotation with Palace defender

      1. Toon lurk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Are the fixtures really that good from a clean sheet point of view for Everton? Would be surprised if they kept more than one clean sheet from the first 7

  4. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Dalot anyone?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      I've toyed with the idea but Utd injuries have me a little cold on their chances early on.

  5. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Morning all.

    Would you do
    A. Palmer + Son
    or
    B. Nkunku + B Johnson

    Martinez
    Pedro Porro. Andersen. Burn.
    Coleman. Salah. B Johnson. Rogers
    Isak Wood Haaland

    Really do appreciate feedback. Gone round the mill a few thousand times.

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      PALMER. keep calling him COLEMAN. F%^&

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Isn't there a 7.5m price difference between a) and b) ?

      2. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        grab yourself a cup of coffee pal

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Is it supposed to be Palmer + B.J vs Son + Nkunku?

  6. MarkyMarkL
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Morning all...

    Palace fans... Is Mateta set to return from the Olympics and be ready for the start of the season?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Depends how deep he goes into the Olympics. That said, Odsonne Edouard was thought to be for sale but Glasner has now decided to keep him around.

  7. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    EXCL: Liverpool reject offer worth up to £15m from Southampton to sign Fabio Carvalho. #LFC unwilling to sanction another loan + permanent bids will need to be significantly higher than #SaintsFC proposal. 21yo wants to be regular starter @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstien

  8. Something About Stats
    DaftPunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    I've been having a look at some of the FPL data from last season. Don't know whether any of the following may be of use to anyone (Disclaimer: when I mention 'haul' I'm referring to a double-figures performance)

    - For anyone who is comparing Johnson and Kulusevski for a cheaper Spurs option, Johnson averaged 3.6 pts per start and Kulu averaged 4.0 pts per start (both with median of 2). Johnson didn't haul once in 26 starts, Kulu hauled 4 times in 31 starts. Kulu also gets taken off slightly later in games with 84.7 mins per start vs 77.8 for Johnson.
    - Rodri's stats make for interesting reading. Averaging 4.7 pts per start (with a median of 3), and hauled in 8 of his 34 starts (23.7%). For comparison, Rice averaged 4.4 pts per start (median 3), and hauled in 3 of his 37 starts (8.1%).
    - For anyone who is comparing Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi for a Nott'm Forest option, MGW averaged 4.0 pts per start and CHO averaged 4.9 pts per start (both with median of 2). MGW hauled twice in 35 starts, CHO hauled 4 times in 20 starts. Obviously CHO's starts were much lower, but 15 of those starts were in the second half of the season, so let's see if that continues into this season.
    - If Jota can have an injury-free run and establish himself as a first pick under Slot (both are big ifs!), his stats are appealing for his price. Last season, he averaged 6.2 pts per start (median 5). The problem is that due to injury he only started 14 games, hauling in 3 of them (21.4%).
    - Now for the Palmer/Saka/Foden comparison. Palmer averaged 8.2 pts per start, compared to 6.7 for Foden and 6.5 for Saka, but Palmer and Saka had a median score of 6 and Foden a median of 5. Palmer hauled 10 times in 29 starts (34.5%), Foden hauled 8 times in 33 starts (24.2%) and Saka hauled 9 times in 35 starts (25.7%). Saka had a lower standard deviation, indicating that he is more consistent. Plenty to weigh up.
    - Finally, Haaland and Salah. Haaland averaged 7.3 pts per start (median 6) and Salah averaged 7.0 pts per start (median 5.5). Haaland hauled 8 times in 29 starts (27.6%), Salah hauled 8 times in 28 starts (28.6%). There was hardly a slope in Haaland's pts output last season - it didn't get better or worse as the season progressed, but Salah had a downward slope in the second half of the season - whether this is due to a struggle to regain sharpness after his hamstring injury, tiredness, natural decline, or the combination of those, I guess we'll get a clearer idea as the upcoming season progresses.

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Thanks DP - amazing stat.

      I keep changing mind with a non Haaland team with just Salah/Palmer almost now set then
      seeing the friendly win with Manchester City 4 v 2 Chelsea I'm now undecided for the opening fixture as Chelsea keep leaking goals & City second fixture is Ipswich Town
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/20/fpl-2024-25-premier-league-clubs-pre-season-friendlies-by-date/

    2. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Salah had 8 pts per 90, Haaland had 7.6 per 90.

      Shows the opposite of the per starts measure, as Salah typically plays more mins than Haaland per start.

      1. DaftPunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        I agree, typically Salah plays more mins than Haaland per start, although last season there was very little difference. Salah played 86.7 mins per start, vs. 86.3 for Haaland. I surprised it was that high for Haaland.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Fantastic info!! 🙂

    4. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Good work, but imho its better to look underlying stats. Points in fantasy are very rarely a good predictor of future outcomes.

      1. DaftPunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Fair point, appreciate the feedback. When I have more time, I plan on doing some number crunching with the underlying figures. Would be good to see xA, xG, etc. per player broken down by match to get a clearer idea of consistency, which will lead to improved predictions.

  9. BerryMaze
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    I was sure for weeks I would go without Haaland to get a more balanced squad. Yesterday, however, made me doubt big time. Which team you would prefer and any changes suggested?

    Team A (0.0M in bank):
    Flekken (Valdi)
    Mykolenko VdV Burn (Faes, THB)
    Salah Son Eze Nkunku (Rak-Sakyi)
    Haaland Isak Muniz.

    Team B (1.0M in bank):
    Flekken (Valdi)
    Trent Porro Mykolenko (Robinson, Faes)
    Salah KdB Son Eze Nkunku
    Isak Muniz (Archer)

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Same dilemma at the moment especially with the Man City win yesterday, was going a team similar to yours with non Haaland but now undecided again due Chelsea defence https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/20/fpl-2024-25-premier-league-clubs-pre-season-friendlies-by-date/

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Team B possible KFB could be sold would need to keep eye on?

      2. BerryMaze
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        It drives me mad. Haaland against Chelsea and Ipwich could hurt us a lot so that makes me lean towards Team A. At the other hand, Team B allows to easily fit in Palmer, Foden/Saka due to its structure.

        What are you leaning towards at the moment?

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          Before last night it was more Team B even thinking of playing BB chip for first time as last season
          even with big guns in January produced. I'm now thinking about Team A more with Haaland - will assess with City first two fixtures as Chelsea defence & second fixture

          1. BerryMaze
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            How is your Team A (Haaland-draft) looking like? Willing to share?

            1. Bluetiger1
              • 2 Years
              1 day, 7 hours ago

              I have just readjusted team from last night to following with results
              will check again with friendlies completed. I had a more balance
              team squad without Haaland but scared to miss possible flying start.

              Team A (with Haaland )
              Sels (Fabianski)
              Konsa Anderson Mykolenko (Robinson,, Harwood-Bellis)
              M Salah Palmer Eze CHO (Winks)
              Haaland Isak (Muniz)

              1. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                1 day, 4 hours ago

                looking again unsure if Palmer starts first game after Euro final?

    2. MissouriMarten
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      I'm interested to know why it took yesterday's (friendly) game to make you doubt and not the last 2 seasons of him absolutely tearing it up?

  10. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    How’s she looking? My main issue of having Haaland is it makes getting any of Palmer/Saka/Son difficult:

    Henderson
    Porro, Livramento, Mykolenko
    Salah, Eze, Gordon, Jota
    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    Fabianski, Robinson, THB, Winks

    1. BerryMaze
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      I like your team. Two issues:
      1) Does Livramento play? Newcastle has Lewis, Burn as well to play.
      2) Is Jota nailed. I expect him to start the season given that Nunez and Gakpo came back late from international duties. But this is only for GW1-2 and Jota may be subbed of early as well.

  11. Dotherightthing
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Rata,
    Gvardiol, Porro, Mykolenko
    Salah, Gordon, Eze, CHO
    Haaland, Havertz, Muniz

    Turner, Burn, Winks, Harwood-bellis

    Thoughts on this team? Thanks

    1. BerryMaze
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      No Isak is a no go for me. Haverts may play in midfield given Arsenal's last friendly match against Liverpool. Maybe downgrade Porro to a 5.0 (Spurs will surely concede) and upgrade Haverts to Isak?

  12. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Rank the players in this article in terms of what you think there VALUE will be this season.

    1st & 2nd = Son + Saka (23.0)
    3rd = Bruno (22.0)
    4th & 5th = Odegaard + KdB (21.5)
    6th = Foden (20.5)
    7th = Palmer (18.5)
    8th = Salah (17.0)

    I've factored in the new bonus points system in my guestimations.

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      You think Ode will outscore Foden, Palmer and Salah??

      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        No.... this is VALUE (points/£)

      2. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        If Salah got say 215 points then Odegaard would only need 150 points to be better value.

    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      What are the numbers in brackets?

      1.Saka
      2.Bruno
      3.Odegaard
      4.Salah
      5.Son
      6.Palmer
      7.Foden
      8.KDB

      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        What I think their end of season value figures will be (Total Points / start price).

        1. LangerznMash
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          So Salah would have to score over 50 points more than Son to be better value.

          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Sounds likely imho

    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Trouble with this is you then have to build something in around captaincy, 7/8 especially as they will be regularly captained by people

  13. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Two of the goals Haaland scored are simple give aways from Chelsea. Was Haaland fortunate this game or are Chelsea that bad?
    Might also be confirmation bias from me.

    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      He took them very well though. Looked sharp.

  14. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    I have just readjusted team from last night to following with results
    will check again with friendlies completed. I had a more balance
    team squad without Haaland but scared to miss possible flying start.

    Team A (with Haaland )
    Sels (Fabianski)
    Konsa Anderson Mykolenko (Robinson,, Harwood-Bellis)
    M Salah Palmer Eze CHO (Winks)
    Haaland Isak (Muniz)

  15. madhatter_129
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Not my current draft, but a potential option - what do you think?

    Sa (Bentley)
    Martinez, Mykolenko, Van de Ven (Barco, Harwood-Bellis)
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, Foden, Rogers
    Watkins, Isak (Beto)

    It's higher risk than I usually like, I tend to prefer one or two better bench options - but I'm not a regular high finisher, so maybe it's a risk I should take? Obviously it would depend on when it looks like some of the big names are going to be back, but I could have placeholders for those and keep enough budget back to be able to bring them in when ready.

    1. BerryMaze
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I had a similar draft. But now went Haaland plus Salah. The problem with your draft is that you have 3 premium midfielders who played the final of the Euro's. Foden probably does not play GW1 and the same might be true for Palmer and Saka.

  16. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Hello all and good morning. Please take a look and give me some feedback on this if you will 🙂

    4.5/4.0
    Virgil/andersen/myolenko/barco/belis
    Salah/Eze/Gordon/Nkunku/CHO
    Haaland/Isak/Muniz

    Open to suggestions on goal keepers and i thank you in advance!

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Pretty good! I'm on Areola and a random 4.0

      1. Bumbaclot
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Yea areola nailed but i dont fancy westhams fixtures

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Not many cleansheets but he'll do OK on save points.

  17. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Advice on my defense please:

    Currently with Gvardiol and Munoz starting and Bellis on the bench, I need two 4.5 defenders to rotate:

    A) Robinson and Konsa
    B) Robinson and Mykolenko
    C) another pair (which?)

    1. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      B i think

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      B

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      B

  18. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Smith Rowe still got his Arsenal kit on!

  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    todays tinker
    pickford
    munoz/van der ven/maatsen
    amad/nkunku/salah/eze
    havertz/isak/haaland

    virginia/smith-rowe/castagne/barco

  20. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Anyone considering no Salah and no Haaland? Surprisingly good team all around. Assumes Saka + Son for captaincy. Risky but interesting imho.

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Not sure I'm brave enough, although they do look good.

      Think I'll start with just Haaland. It's unlikely that having both will pay off given the compromises required elsewhere and the fact that you can only captain one of them.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Me, but I relented and put Salah in.

      Even going with just Haaland seriously affects the rest of my team. And yes, of course he’s going to haul, but there are several premium mids you can have who will haul too that you can’t have with Haaland in your team.

      If you go without then you have to have faith that the other premiums you can have will more than make up for the loss.

  21. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Henderson likely to start as first choice GK for Palace?

  22. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Anyone know if Robertson (Liv) injured?

  23. Bored Ape Jota Club
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Are people drafting Muniz to play every game, or to rotate with a cheap midfielder?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Play - his first 6 games at least are golden

      1. Bored Ape Jota Club
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Thanks.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Play.

      As per X.Jim.X.

  24. bruik
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 17 mins ago

    Looking to start investing heavy in premium midfield & forward options, facilitated by cheap (max 4.5) defenders/goalies and two cheap (5.0) midfielders. After 2-3 weeks it should be clearer how nailed these cheaper options are as well as which mid price options are worthwhile targets for re-allocating budget from one of the premium options.

  25. BKRV
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Haaland, Salah and Palmer Team?

    Flekken
    Bradley , Ait Nouri, Gabriel, Anderson
    Salah, Bobb, Eze, Palmer
    Haaland, Matteta
    Vald, Barco, Strand Larsen, Winks

    I’m thinking I might have to replace Palmer to solidify other spots

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      You can get a good squad with any two of those three, but I think that trying to include all three weakens the rest of the squad too much.
      Also, it is dangerous to go without Isak.

  26. Heskey Time
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    With a GW 4 WC in mind, is an Mbeumo and Oscar Bobb rotation crazy talk? Gives you:

    CPY, IPS, SOU

    Or just go Gordon and a 4.5

