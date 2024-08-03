In our position-by-position guides, we pick out the best players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ opening squads. Here, we look at the best premium midfielders, costing at least £8.5m.

OVERVIEW

Eight of last season’s 11 highest-scoring individuals belonged to midfield, as five topped the 200-point mark. Sure enough, 3-5-2 was the desired FPL formation for quite a while.

Unlike in our analysis of goalkeepers and defenders, finding some good fixture rotation won’t be a factor here because such premiums are there to be used week in, week out.

Goals Assists xGI

(per 90) Shots

(per 90) Big chances

(per 90) CC

(per 90) BCC

(per 90) Salah 18 12 1.011 4.013 1.162 2.323 0.774 Palmer 22 13 0.914 3.696 0.746 2.442 0.576 Saka 16 13 0.818 3.334 0.648 2.810 0.494 Son 17 10 0.627 2.618 0.585 2.094 0.616 Foden 19 8 0.543 3.300 0.440 2.294 0.314 De Bruyne 4 10 0.697 3.214 0.073 4.310 1.534 Odegaard 8 11 0.541 2.245 0.233 2.974 0.496 Fernandes 10 9 0.584 2.742 0.375 3.291 0.606

Above: xGI (expected goal involvement), CC (chances created), BCC (big chances created)

As no midfielder currently comes with a £8.0m price tag, these are the eight players priced above the exciting collection of £6.5m to £7.5m contenders.

UNDERWAY WITH PRE-SEASON

However, thanks to the Euros, only a few of the names have played any pre-season club football so far.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

The big back-and-forth debate about whether to begin with Salah, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) or both has seen the latter score two Manchester City goals but the Egyptian responded by netting against Arsenal in Philadelphia.

2023/24 was Salah’s worst in seven Liverpool campaigns but, in fairness, he was restricted to 28 starts due to AFCON duties and a subsequent hamstring injury. It put a negative spin on his still-superb 211 points when he actually ended second overall for attempts (114), shots on target (54) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 28.71).

As seen in the table, he also had the best rates here for shots, big chances and xGI per 90 minutes. Despite the uncertainties of playing under Arne Slot rather than Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s nice-looking early fixtures are difficult to ignore. By owning Salah, you possess Fantasy gold.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m)

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



