  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Too light up top?

    Pickford Virginia
    Myolenko Andersen Burn Konsa Barco
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer Son
    Muniz Wood 4.5

    1. CritiK4L
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Definitely feels light up top mate. Could do with an Isak or Haaland xD

      • BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yeah. I'd want one of Isak or Watkins there. But an early WC could sort that out for you.

      • RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Foden and Wood to CHO and Isak and upgrade defence

    2. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Thoughts on Arsenal players last night after watching full game:

      1/ Odegaard played the full 90mins. Does exactly what he usually does by breaking the lines with his passing. Looked slightly off the pace at times but to be expected.

      2/ Havertz got his goal last night and had a few nice touches in decent attacking areas but like Odegaard, looked a little lethargic. Some good signs though.

      3/ Martinelli was kept fairly quiet for most of his 45mins. Few glimpses of what he can offer but looked a little unfit and was hooked at HT

      4/ Jesus looked very sharp and had some lovely touches. Always feels like one of those assets that will always look wonderful but offer few points.

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Havertz it is x

      2. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Reading about the game I don't think it helped clarify much at all. I'll try to watch it later to get a real picture.

    3. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      How we looking (still undecided on GKs*)?

      4.5 4.0
      TAA Porro Burn Barco Faes
      Salah Nkunku Kulu Szobo Amad
      Haaland Isak Wood

      Surprised to see so few with triple LFC.

      1. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Switching between:

        Porro to Virgil
        Szobo to Barnes
        Wood to JPedro

    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Will Saka outscore Watkins over the first 6 gameweeks?

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Not based on last season or the fixtures

      2. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Where is Nostradamus when you need him

    5. MetallicaJack93
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Raya
        Gvardiol Porro Munoz (Barca Harwood Bellis)
        Salah Son Eze Nkunku MGW
        Watkins Isak (Stewart)

        Think this is the best I can do

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Do you have some spare cash?

          I have

          Raya
          Gvardiol Porro Mykolenko
          Salah Son Gordon Nkunku
          Watkins Isak Havertz

      • Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Castagne or Robinson?

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          C
          Do you have Myko?

        2. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          Pretty much a toss up. I went Robinson

        3. Mrshanebob1
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I've gone Castagne.. He got more points with less starts, less minutes played

      • WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Mykolenko Gordon A
        Munoz Eze B

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          49 mins ago

          B by a wide margin

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            41 mins ago

            Interesting…. thanks mate, any reason?

            A both have better ppm

            1. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              30 mins ago

              Dont trust Everton defense at all, and Gordon may not be at full speed at the start ( and could get his head turned by transfer talk). Munoz is attacking but a hot head

            2. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 5 Years
              27 mins ago

              Not under Glasner

      • cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        For me it keeps coming back to:

        A) Haaland and Nkunku
        B) Watkins and Salah

        Which seems best?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          I like B

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          B

        3. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Haaland & Salah 😉

          1. KAPO KANE
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            B but with Isak

      • R.C.
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Will Gordon start GW1?

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          .........

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          How long does he need to recover from 5 minutes of the football

          1. theplayer
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            Well when you think about it, he hasn't played any games in a long time so he'll be lacking that match fitness and sharpness. I also wonder about these Liverpool links as the rumours aren't going away.

          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            55 mins ago

            More thinking the biking

          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            51 mins ago

            So you think that the minutes played during a Summer tournament is THE big factor in why they might be eased in at the start of the season which is a month later?

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              Must be really hard for a professional player to maintain fitness for a few weeks

            2. theplayer
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              As long as he plays some minutes in any upcoming friendlies he might be fined. Needs some minutes under his belt though. Big difference between fitness and match fitness.

              1. theplayer
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                *fine*

              2. WVA
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                He can easily play some pre season if he wants to be ready

        3. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Yup

      • RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thoughts on this team please? I have 1.0 in bank to change Son to Palmer GW3, also KDB vacant be changed to Saka/Foden if he doesn’t look like being fit for the start.

        Pope 4.0
        Munoz Gvardiol Porro (2x 4.0)
        Salah KDB Gordon Eze Son
        Isak Wood (4.5)

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          I like it. I have Nkunku and Watkins to your Gordon and Eze.

      • sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Is Raya enough to cover Saliba/ARS defence?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          56 mins ago

          Clearly not. He doesnt get saves, goals, assists or bonus points.

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            29 mins ago

            Same ppm
            Less money

          2. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            Saliba won't get nearly as many bonus points this season

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              20 mins ago

              Ok possibly as many minutes

            2. WVA
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Or

      • Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        56 mins ago

        Just when it looked like Man United would have an ok season they prove they can injure players at the drop of a hat. What is going on there

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          It's a curse supposedly, Ginks.

      • Make FPL Casual Again
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        1st Draft ish, going with a reversion to mean Haaland, cant ignore GW2 IPS, might be mediocre GW1 rank

        Johnstone
        Gvardiol. Munoz. Mykelenko
        Palmer. Foden. Nkunku. CHO
        Haaland. Isaak. Havertz

        Bench: fodder

      • KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Isn’t there a risk Wilson eats into Isak’s minutes?

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ha
          No

