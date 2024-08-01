In our position-by-position guides, we pick out the best players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ opening squads. Here, we look at the top goalkeepers priced up at £5.0m or above.

DAVID RAYA

After locking down the number one spot in Gameweek 5 last year, Arsenal’s David Raya (£5.5m) went on to claim the Premier League Golden Glove.

Averaging 4.2 points per match, the Spaniard conceded just 24 goals in 32 starts, racking up 16 clean sheets in the process, three more than the next-best goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£5.0m).

As a unit, Arsenal’s underlying stats offer further encouragement.

The Gunners’ conceded chances worth just 28.3 expected goals (xG) across 2023/24 – Manchester City had the second-best tally with 35.6.

Their form since the turn of the year picked up, too, with 11 clean sheets in 18 games. During that period, they somehow conceded just 0.65 xG per match.

The issue was that their defence was so good, that Raya rarely had to make saves, averaging only 1.47 per 90 minutes. As such, he received only five save points and six bonus.

Above: David Raya and Jordan Pickford’s shot faced maps in 2023/24

Still, Raya starts the new season cheaper than Arsenal defenders Ben White (£6.5m), William Saliba (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m), adding to his appeal.

The first five fixtures aren’t straightforward, but Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion in the first three, so there is clear clean sheet potential early doors.

Beyond that, Leicester City and Southampton also visit the Emirates, so Raya could potentially be a smart early route into Arsenal’s elite backline.

ALISSON

