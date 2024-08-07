279
279 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Best 4.5/5m def?
    Currently on Livramento as a bit of a punt but was also maybe thinking of taking a chance on Dalot.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Quansah. 97% sure he'll start, at least this game

      Open Controls
  2. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts out of 10 you wonderful people?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munaz Mykolenko
    Eze Gordon Kulu Nkunku Saka
    Haaland Isak

    Fab Armstrong Konsa Barco

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.