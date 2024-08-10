235
  1. Zoostation
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    A: Bruno, Wood, Andersen

    B: Solanke, MGW, Munoz

    1. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    LOCKED IN! Going away now so will miss deadline on Friday:

    Henderson
    Trent | Gvardiol | Porro
    Salah (C) | Son | Saka | Bailey | ESR
    Isak (VC) | Solanke

    Valdimarsson | Barco | Harwood-Bellis | Jebbison

    Good luck all and enjoy the first pants down of the season!

    Saucy Salah X

  3. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cthulhu Kulusevski is going in...

  4. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    a) Nkunku + Porro
    b) Solanke + 4.5

    1. Zoostation
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm B too.

  5. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Ugh. Solanke moving to Spurs is giving me a real headache. Isak has brilliant fixtures. Wood has brilliant form (and fixtures). Haaland is, well, Haaland. If Dom starts GW1 and given Haaland no longer has 90% ownership, I'm almost tempted to spread the money elsewhere...

    1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Isak Solanke Haaland is inevitable.

  6. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    just now

    I’m going with a bargain bin defence, but I think the front 7 are worth it. Thoughts please:

    Areola
    Burn Myko Faes Mosquera Greaves
    Saka Palmer Bruno Rogers Winks
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Planning to bring in Foden for Bruno

