363
363 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Doku with his usual no end product. Bobb looks electric as he has all season. Just cant see him starting regularly though when they have all the big guys available again.

    Open Controls
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    This Diallo fella looks good

    Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who is Amad competition at Utd?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      rashford

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Winger - Garnacho, Antony, Rashford.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        and Sancho. Real chance of breaking into the 1st team, I'd say.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sancho apparently going to PSG if a fee can be agreed upon. Rumored have personal terms agreed.

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          https://x.com/mufcMPB/status/1821891414348734578

          Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Garnacho and then Antony waaaaaaay behind Garnacho.

      Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Garnacho basically

      Open Controls
  4. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Goddamn Bruno almost took off Dias' head

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh come on

      Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Players stopping the game because the ball hits their head ffs

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Concussions are real tho ._.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not from the ball hitting you

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          From a cross maybe. Very different from a shot from that close up.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Someone that has no idea how concussion works...

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            I mean of course it COULD but let’s be honest, no one in history has suffered concussion from heading a shot clear, players can’t be just putting their hand up every time they head the ball

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes they have. Lets be honest

              Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    So who is sideshow Bobbs competition, foden and grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bernardo Silva

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      bernardo as well. probably his biggest if Bobb is to be used at rw

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Not worth it then Pep loves bernando

        Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rashford oh dear

    Open Controls
  8. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    United playing very well. No one knows how to bury it into the net though.

    Open Controls
  9. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rashford useless as always

    Open Controls
  10. WVA
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Woeful from Rashford

    Open Controls
  11. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    City's defense looking porous

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm cooling on Gvardiol. might go for an Arsenal CB after all.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      rodri ballon d'or for sure

      Open Controls
  12. JBG
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Again lovely play but finishing(or lack there of) letting MU down.

    Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rashford see two goals or something?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Haha I thought that, his aim was so far off

      Open Controls
  14. JBG
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Lewis looking like the more attacking FB and forcing Gvardiol to play as a 3rd CB.

    At least this match.

    Open Controls
  15. jwong23
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    City's passing lack the usual quality

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not unusual for Commie Shield though. They've lost the last 3 - never match fit at this point.

      Open Controls
    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      normal at this point of the season

      Open Controls
  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haaland looking lethal. Definitely worth 15m

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      30m

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wasn't it his first season where he looked poor in the Community shield and people here where not that impressed with him because of it and taking him out of their teams, just for him to go on a crazy scoring run?

      Open Controls
      1. RichardNixon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes, it was. Darwin was all the rage after that game. That turned out well...

        Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      OK

      Open Controls
  17. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Oooo another 5m mid. Getting stocked.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        He would be a way out from Bobb if you punt on Bobb.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      bargain. should've never left Fulham, would've been on the verge of signing for a top 6-8 side at this point for 50mil+ and as a starter.

      Open Controls
  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    What happened in last time GW1 when Haaland looked poor in the Community Shield...

    Open Controls
  19. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Two years ago Haaland looked a donkey in this fixture. It really doesn't mean jack.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      What you think of Bobb, Bobb

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        First name on everyone's lips.

        Open Controls
  20. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pep will want to fast-track his England players (and Rodri) back for Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Rodri injured according to flash score

      Open Controls
  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland coming on in 2nd half?

    Open Controls
  22. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Right. Do we get 45 min of Savio? Wanna see him.

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hope so, will be interesting to see who gets the right wing position

      Open Controls
  23. TitusShambles
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hmmmm gvardiol…???

    Open Controls
  24. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    How is this looking?

    Flekken Vlad
    Livra Gvardiol Aina Colwill Pau
    Salah Jota Gordon Elanga Rogers
    Haaland Isak Calvin-Lewin

    Open Controls
  25. joinho
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone else watching the community shield on itv? I don't have any sound at all? Anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Didn’t originally but then turned the volume up.

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Turn it off and on again

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It’s fine, unmute it

      Open Controls
  26. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Doku anyone?

    Open Controls
  27. WVA
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    We all know Haaland will score goals but I think we also know he ain’t worth 15m

    Open Controls
    1. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Who is the go-to captain without Haaland? Salah not the force he was. Palmer possibly, once match-fit.

      Open Controls
  28. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which 5.5m mid would be your choice?

    A. ESR
    B. J Murphy

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  29. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Haaland looking more like 5m than 15m

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.