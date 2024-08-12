Our 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Spurs.

The Lilywhites are one of only six sides to have competed in every campaign of the Premier League. 2024/25 is their second season under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or Statsbomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

SPURS: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Spurs finished the league in fifth last season. They were also fifth for goals scored with 70, despite losing Harry Kane the day the Premier League season started and not signing a direct replacement.

The side from north London also had decent, if not league-leading, underlying numbers. Spurs were sixth best for expected goals conceded (xGC) and seventh for expected goals (xG)

The free-flowing attacking football that ‘Ange ball’ brings is definitely a reason to be cheerful. Spurs’ underlying attacking stats look promising, especially with the added goal threat of new signing Dominic Solanke (£7.5m):

Solanke scored 19 goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season. The forward netted these from the 414 chances that Bournemouth created, the ninth-highest tally in the league. Spurs on the other hand created 460 opportunities, the fourth best in the division, up from 386 in 2022/23.

