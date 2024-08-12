326
FPL August 12

FPL 2024/25 team previews: Spurs – Best players, predicted line-up + more

326 Comments
Our 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Spurs.

The Lilywhites are one of only six sides to have competed in every campaign of the Premier League. 2024/25 is their second season under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or Statsbomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

Fantasy managers can get access to the wealth of Statsbomb numbers, as well as the usual Opta stats, exclusive articles, transfer planner, tools and app, with a 40% discounted Premium Membership today.

SPURS: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Spurs finished the league in fifth last season. They were also fifth for goals scored with 70, despite losing Harry Kane the day the Premier League season started and not signing a direct replacement.

The side from north London also had decent, if not league-leading, underlying numbers. Spurs were sixth best for expected goals conceded (xGC) and seventh for expected goals (xG)

The free-flowing attacking football that ‘Ange ball’ brings is definitely a reason to be cheerful. Spurs’ underlying attacking stats look promising, especially with the added goal threat of new signing Dominic Solanke (£7.5m):

FPL 2024/25 team previews: Spurs – Best players, predicted line-up + more

Solanke scored 19 goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season. The forward netted these from the 414 chances that Bournemouth created, the ninth-highest tally in the league. Spurs on the other hand created 460 opportunities, the fourth best in the division, up from 386 in 2022/23.

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

  1. Netters2018
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Elanga or Minteh for last spot?

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol Porro Munoz
    Salah Gordon ESR ??
    Haaland Isaak Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I prefer Minteh over Elanga.

      Open Controls
    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Minteh does look quite good

      Open Controls
    3. Rock n Grohl
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Minteh, rotation is pretty decent

      Open Controls
    4. Rock n Grohl
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      * if rotating with ESR

      Open Controls
  2. revelc
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Hi there, thoughts on this?

    Sanchez
    Porro - Gvardiol - TAA
    Salah - Palmer - Eze - DiogoJ
    Muniz - Isak - Solanke

    Ward - Bobb - Andersen - Barco

    Or Haaland ESR hall instead of muniz Salah TAA?

    TIA!

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you have Bobb, then why not play him in GW1?

      Open Controls
      1. revelc
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes maybe instead of Muniz

        Open Controls
  3. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    For short to medium term

    A) Rogers

    B) ESR

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I prefer ESR, but admittedly I haven't watched Villa in preseason.

      Open Controls
    2. JohannaAdams10
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Really depends on if you need them every week and what difference the 0.5m makes for you. In isolation ESR

      Open Controls
  4. Steal Your Faes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play two, bench two (choose at least one D)

    Quansah, Lewis Hall, Minteh, BBD

    Open Controls
  5. The Wanton Trader
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bench Boosting this…!

    Looking forward to Monday.
    X points with 4 Spurs and Son(c) to go… 🙂

    Flekken / Sels
    Gabriel / Saliba / Porro / VDV / Murillo
    Son(c) / Saka / Gordon / Jota / LDiaz
    Isak / Solanke / Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quansah over Murillo surely? Is Sels nailed? Is Solanke definite to start?

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Unfortunately I can’t make any transfers. 😆

        I guess I’ll find out the hard way

        Open Controls
  6. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Solanke this season’s Nicolas Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Could be this year's Darwin. Hopefully he's a decent placeholder for Watkins in GW1 and 2.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Except you’ll need to find £1.5m extra

        Open Controls
    2. MightyGar
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      He's no Nick Jackson, Solanke's for real

      Open Controls
  7. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    What do we think is the most powerful / common fallacy or bandwagon the engaged players (myself included, I’m not pointing fingers) fall into?

    I think it’s the excitement of “new”.

    If Solanke and ESR had moved 6 weeks ago I don’t think they would have become as template as they will. A few who were very excited about Rogers a month ago will go for Carvalho now.

    Two years ago Gabriel Jesus was absolutely essential, previously Timo Werner was essential.

    I think it’s the same in reverse for Salah. Because he has been FPL gold for so many years, I think people subconsciously get bored of picking him and we have 2-3 pre seasons now and all the arguments he’s non essential even though he’s remained consistent.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      They would be more template because they’d have more preseason minutes.

      Jesus was “essential” because he was cheap and he did very well.

      More than a third of the game own Salah, seems to be in most RMTs on here too.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fair enough if you don’t think there’s an emotional bandwagon.

        It completely baffles me that Salah isn’t the most owned player in the game with Ipswich GW1. Salah + 2.5m vs Haaland to me is a complete no brainer

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Had a poor (for his standards) end to the season, so people see him as past it. Plus Liverpool have Jota and Diaz for almost half the price.

          City don’t really have an alternative, plus they have Chelsea who might be worse than Ipswich.

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yea I hear you - Tbf I think both Haaland and Salah ownership have gone up a lot since I last checked - inevitably people getting nervous of going without nearer we get

            Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Brajan #Gruda is very close to join Brighton with immediate effect!

    Total verbal agreement is done. 20 y/o winger and top talent from Mainz 05
    was already on-site. The bosses and Fabian Hürzeler convinced him to make the move.

    https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1823068891267879170?t=tFeIOzOfiD6J7drq6Clj-g&s=19

    Plays RW and AM which likely will impact Pedro and Minteh

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/brajan-gruda/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/700106

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hmm that could be a spanner in the works.

      Open Controls
  9. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Really tempted by Bruno. The ideal number 10 you need. But it's a waste if he plays further down the pitch.

    United fans , what are your thoughts and where do you see him playing?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      He’ll play as an 8 like he has ever since Ten Hag came in.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      ever since Mainoo's come into the side, Bruno has been a much better attacking force because Mainoo is easily good enough to be the one dropping deep starting attacks

      Open Controls
  10. sergioaguero67
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best 6.5m midfielder?
    I already have Nkunku

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      MGW, Bailey, Szob?

      Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      My take is find .5 and go Eze or drop down to 5.5 and use the cash elsewhere. None really jumping out for now.

      Open Controls
  11. balint84
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hendo-Flekken
    Gvardiol-Martinez-Hall-(Nedelj-Harwood)
    Salah-Jota-Kudus-ESR-(Bergwall)
    Haaland -Isak(C) - Havertz

    Final team. Gtg?

    Open Controls
  12. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    RMT TIA

    Henderson
    Maatsen, Munoz, Gvardiol
    (S)alah, ESR, Eze, Gordon
    Haaland, Muniz, Isak

    Turner, Harwood-B, Winks, Castagne

    0.5 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really quite like this… GL

      Open Controls
    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Get rid of Turner though…

      Open Controls
    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely not Turner, he’s 3rd choice and will drop in price. Maatsen not guaranteed to start

      Open Controls
  13. Caws13
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Henderson, slicker
    Myolenko, gravidol, Martinez, Barco, Davies
    Salah, saka, foden, eze, bobb
    Isak, havertz, muniz

    Thinking should have Gordon and Solanke. Any suggestions

    Open Controls
  14. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    What should I do with Foden? Is it madness to just take it on the chin? I don't like to book transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      When do you think he'll be back to start?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Start with Bobb

      Open Controls
  15. Old Bull
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ok hands up I’ve been so into the Olympics the new season has crept up on me. Made a hasty first draft but so out of touch on With PL comings and going’s I’d really appreciate it if people could let me know what’s wrong with it. Thanks in advance. Really don’t mind if you tear it apart.

    Pickford Flekken
    Mykolenko Gvardiol Burn Thomas Guehi
    Palmer Gordon Foden Bowen Gibbs-White
    Toney Watkins Havertz.

    I traditionally have an untested gamble in the starting line up every season but this year have avoided that. Is there someone who’s a really good punt?

    Open Controls
  16. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Eze and Muniz
    Or
    B) Gordon and Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Wolviebob
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Prob A
      Both good imo

      Open Controls
  17. AD105
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Eze/Nkunku/Muniz
    B) Jota/Nkunku/J.Pedro
    C) Jota/ESR/J.Pedro + 1M

    Open Controls
  18. CheesyZoot
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    ESR or CHO best 5.5 mid?

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
  19. Wolviebob
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Anyone for Murphy. Been good for Newcastle pre season

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Massively overlooked in my view. I think a couple of 5.5s could do well this season, he being one of them.

      Open Controls
    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Had him in and out, just not sure that he’s a pre season darling over someone more sustainable like Smith Rowe or CHO

      Open Controls
    3. Udogie-style
        1 min ago

        I was definitely considering him as a budget mid in my Haaland + Salah draft. Really depends on if cash is tight or not. He's a great budget pick.

        Open Controls
      • Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Could be a decent punt for GW1 and then move to another 5.5 if needed. Stories today of Miggy possibly moving back to the MLS. If it happens that Newcastle will probably step up recruitment for a new RW, possibly Madueke.

        Open Controls
    4. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      In terms of 4.0 defenders, how certain starters are top 3 owned do you think?

      Barco
      HB
      Faes

      Open Controls
      1. AD105
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Barco for now, other 2 seem nailed, along with Greaves and Johnson (IPS)

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah Id agree with that. Barco's place to lose now the serious stuff is starting I think.

          Open Controls
    5. Udogie-style
        8 mins ago

        Pick two to keep please:
        Jota, Gordon, Eze

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Wolviebob
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Jota eze

          Open Controls
        2. AD105
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          First 2

          Open Controls
        3. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jota and Gordon

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Eze is the only talisman there - pens, set pieces and nailed 90 mins

          Open Controls
      • revelc
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        GTG?

        Sanchez
        Quansah gvardiol andersen
        Salah Gordon eze ESR/bobb
        Solanke isak haaland

        Open Controls
      • Dunk mee Jesus
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hi everyone, so what kind off rating would you gave my non Salah team,

        Flekken
        Taa, Romero, Quansah
        B.fernandes, saka, nkunku, Jota
        Muniz, isak, haaland

        Bench, Valdimarsson, pinnock, winks, barco

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nice

          Open Controls
          1. Dunk mee Jesus
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks, Romero could change to udogie

            Open Controls
      • lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thoughts on this?Think I am settled

        Raya 4.0
        Taa Porro Gvardiol(Barco Johnson)
        Saka Jota Eze Bobb (ESR)
        Haaland Isak Pedro

        Open Controls
      • Not Rico Henry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Hi, everyone! Any comments welcome...

        Henderson - Turner
        Barco - Munoz - TAA - THB - Porro
        ESR - Rogers - Nkunku - Kamada - Salah
        Solanke - Haaland - Isak

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
      • Ballito
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        When’s Mateta back from the olympics? Not much love for him yet!

        Open Controls
      • Meta12345
          just now

          Play ESR or konsa gw1?

          Open Controls
        • TitusShambles
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Anyone feeling that Gvardiol attacking output might be dminished on last season when considering Doku/Grealish and even Savio. Anybody reckon otherwise?

          Open Controls
        • Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I miss Foo Fighter.

          Open Controls

