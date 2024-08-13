484
484 Comments Post a Comment
  1. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Which team looks best?

    Flekken
    Porro, Muñoz, Hall / Robinson, Barco
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Ødegaard, Rogers
    Watkins, Isak / 4.5

    Flekken
    TAA, Porro, Muñoz / Robinson, Barco
    Saka, Palmer, Foden, ESR / Rogers
    Watkins, Isak / Solanke

    It's basically the following:
    A. Flekken, Salah, Odegaard, 4.5 def
    B. Raya, Saka, Solanke, Trent

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Good to have Watkins, Palmer and Foden but I wouldnt expect huge GW1 points

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Mazraoui one to monitor for the future depending on price, could be very attacking

    Open Controls
    1. AYEW KI-EDEN MEE
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      He's joining a UTD team where they concede 20 shots a game. Lol

      Open Controls
    2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      He will be 4.5m. he's backup to Shaw and Dalot. He will start the season though, Shaw out until gameweek 4.

      Open Controls
  3. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Apparently Ricardo Pereira has looked a bit shaky in pre season.

    Don't think I can go without Son gameweek 1.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Not just Pereira...

      https://x.com/RobTannerLCFC/status/1822302264934998314?t=GC2nKWaaxIC4aU78gvYbwg&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        exactly. Spurs triple up worth it!!! James on Planet FPL has 4 Spurs lol.

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Welp... might be going for Son instead of Saka now.

        Open Controls
        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I fancy Arsenal to go into 'control' mode with the tough fixtures to stifle opponents, I'm expecting a lot of 1-0/2-0 scores in first 5.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Not a bad guess tbh.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            First 4 games I expect Arsenal to blow away the teams with quick press and create plenty of chances. Arteta v Pep will be the boring control game

            Open Controls
        2. StingRay
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I've decided to go with Son over Saka. The damage Son could do to a weak Leicester & Everton team is too tempting imho.

          Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Whole team has looked awful in pre season apparently. I’ve gone big on Spurs and Fulham players in hope that they dish out some serious damage against them in the first few gw’s.

      Open Controls
      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        It's a great strategy.

        Open Controls
  4. Manani
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Jota or Gordon?

    feel like 1 or 2 blanks for 60mins Jota and my knee will feel jerky

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Both could get an hour. Gordon wins the minutes bet medium term.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Both teams could be 4 up by the hour.

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
  5. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Don’t like planning transfers but starting with Son and moving to Saka GW3 seems worth it. Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      planning for transfer for GW3 sounds silly. Inevitably there will be 'must haves' or non-starter/nailed players that need sorting out. I would plan it as if it were a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Actually coming round to going Saka over Son.

      Open Controls
    3. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      you'll be chasing value picks at the beginning. Someone like Philogene will score a brace and everyone will panic.

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Same for me
      I know Saka will come good but I seen too many ARS games where they build their attack mainly from the left side. I really think Arteta picks an opponents weak link and concentrates the play to that side.
      Starting with Son,

      Open Controls
  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Wood or Muniz?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      W

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Bar ESR Fulham haven't been finding the back of the net much in preseason
      Are they trying to play defence this season?
      Forest seem ready to go to me.
      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Will get Wood. Thanks Freshy.

        Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wood, think I’ve moved back to him from Solanke, team looks better with the 1.5 pumped into it

      Open Controls
  7. Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    How does this team looks

    Raya
    Munoz Hall Quansah
    Salah Jota MGW ESR
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    Fab Robinson Winks Barco

    MGW could be Nkunku as well. I think I'm liking this team to take me through first few weeks. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Raya is a luxury v 4.5 keepers. That mill can yield more.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I class Arsenal defence as essential and he’s the cheapest route into it

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I think you should compare Raya with other keepers rather than a cheaper entry into Arsenal's defence due to the way keepers score points.

          Open Controls
      2. Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        He will get plenty of CS when I don't have any other ars def. Don't want to double up def on any team, who else would you suggest?
        Would like Saka instead of Jota, and Havertz could be Wood/Muniz/Pedro

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Keepers score differently though. You should get better returns from say Porro over Munoz and Eze over MGW by going for Areola.

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Similar to mine below, also thinking to start with MGW with those fixtures but move to Nkunku if he fires.

      I have 0.5 ITB.

      Raya
      Gvardiol VdV Quansah
      Salah Eze MGW ESR
      Haaland Isak Solanke
      Fab Barco Winks HB

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Good team, no ars in attack could be an issue but can't have them all. I'm going without spurs and chelsea at the moment

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Yeah I’d like a front line of Haaland Havertz Solanke but that Isak ownership!!!!

          Haaland Havertz Solanke
          Salah Gordon Nkunku ESR

          Open Controls
    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      If not spending big in defence these really are the best options and that may even apply to Raya too.
      Just very smart use of defence money imo.
      MGW I would question that there are not better options, but they do have the fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        That is the plan with him, get for opening fixtures and then move to Nkunku or similar if they start to pick up form

        Open Controls
  8. One Man
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I notice the 2 highest point scorers from last season namely Palmer
    & Watkins are being overlooked in most teams, not even the most expensive players, not sure why.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not overlooked, mainly due to little to zero preseason mins under their belt

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Foden too

        Open Controls
    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      They'll be hitting 90mins around gw3 onwards.

      Open Controls
    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Palmer has high ownership overall just not here. Not a lot of pre season and that first fixtures puts people off.
      With Watkins lots will wait for GW3 or GW4 for the fixtures to look good. Europe going to be a factor there too. I don’t think he gets as many points this year. But I like Bailey from GW 3 or 4

      Open Controls
      1. One Man
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks good answer, I love Palmer, but maybe I should use someone like Jota as a place holder early on.

        Open Controls
  9. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot. Setting myself up for a GW3 WC. Ok to bench Gvardiol GW1? Might be a 434 anyway with some risks in the midfield like Bobb
    I have had Solanke over Muinz but then I don’t have Gvardiol and have 2 * 4.0 defenders.

    Henderson

    TAA Porro Hall

    Salah Jota Murphy Bobb

    Haaland Isak Mainz

    Lumley Gvardiol Barca Winks

    Open Controls
    1. Ballzit
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’d play Gvardiol if you have him

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yeah could just bench Hall. Thanks.
        Any opinion of getting Solanke over Muniz?

        Open Controls
        1. Ballzit
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Both good options, just seems like Solanke has more short term risk of not linking well with the new team. Higher ceiling of course.

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Yeah Rich ain’t gone anywhere yet and ok he might not be match fit but …
            Probably want Muinz for GW2 anyway so might as well have him from the start. Thanks again.

            Open Controls
            1. Ballzit
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Most welcome, thank you too!

              Open Controls
  10. Ballzit
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Pickford (Bentley)
    TAA Gvar Saliba (Robinson, Mosquera)
    Saka KDB Jota Eze Minteh
    Watkins Isak (Jebbison)
    2 in the bank

    I like the starting steam and gives me room to go to Palmer if need be. Im interested in Henderson and Munoz but think it may be wise to wait to see how Palace look. Maddison curious too.

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Obviously no Salah or Haaland but looks fine. I think most people just don’t want to risk no Salah and/or Haaland for now and are pushing the decision off for awhile. And I am one of those. Too scared to go without both to start.
      I have been hurt bad going without Haaland when the captaincy comes in - don’t want to be there again after GW2 and spend most of a season trying to recover.

      Open Controls
      1. Ballzit
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Yeah true that’s the risk. Salah I’ve just watched slow down, and think the 9 and attacking midfielder will feature under Slot. Haaland could kill me but I suppose the ownership makes it less risky. KDB is a gamble. I’m trying to combine spicy and reliable this year.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          All this stuff about Salah being wider now I don’t get. He has always done this and always cuts inside and he still does under Slott. Time will tell but looked dangerous in the last game and could easily have had a goal and 2 assists.

          Open Controls
  11. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Played around with taking Salah out of the draft for the first time. Thoughts on this one?

    Raya Turner
    Gvardiol Porro Munoz Hall THB
    Son Jota Nkunku ESR Winks
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      Looks good. If going without Salah I would have more pool. TAA and/or Quansah are great options. I would probably go Solanke to start over Havertz and upgrade to TAA in defence.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Think if you go without Salah, TAA, Quansah & Jota together wouldn’t be the worse idea in the world.

        If Saka/Son keeps up with Salah (they should do) you’ll be okay.

        Open Controls
  12. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Quick few questions to finalise my team:
    1) Porro or Gvardi
    2) Eze, Nkunku or Gordon
    3) Pick 2: ESR, Rogers, CHO or Minteh

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      1. I would like both
      2. Eze
      3. ESR and Minteh

      Open Controls
      1. hazza44
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  13. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Which team ?

    A) fab jorgensen - gabriel hall/burn aina myko/martinez quansah - esr rogers salah ode nkunku - haland wood isak

    B) fab jorgensen - gabriel hall/burn aina quansah gvardiol - esr cho/elanga/rogers jota saka nkunku - haland solanke isak

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Formatting is woeful

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Haha yeah this

        Open Controls
  14. JoelyG
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Please RMT; 0m itb

    Raya (Viriginity)
    Robertson Mykolenko Hall (Johnson, Barco)
    Saka Jota Son Gordan (Bobb - my punt and I'm a city fan)
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      This looks great. Very well balanced team but Robinson may not start GW1. Had a niggle and not played many minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Sorry I meant Robertson 🙂

        Open Controls
  15. MGMT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Been away for a couple of days... why is Jota so popular now? Seems a risk when Liverpool also has Darwin and Gakpo, who could also fill that role.

    Open Controls
    1. JoelyG
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think Jota has had the best preseason out of the 3.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I got him but last year Trossard was the best forward by far for ARS in the preseason. Dont think he got more than 20 min first 7 games.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Played in the stronger team for one of the friendlies. Predict xMins around 60

      Open Controls
    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Darwin and Gakpo have been late back to training, Jota has had a longer and good pre season, logic says he starts with the fittest & brings the rest into the team gradually.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Guessing Gakpo will compete with Diaz on the left & Nunez with Jota, Jota is a better player than Nunez so you have to fancy his chances to hold the shirt until he loses form or breaks.

        Open Controls
    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I loved Elliot as an option til he played second rate friendly at the weekend. Don’t mean he won’t start just makes it too risky.

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      People copying the most popular RMT of the year https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26665564

      Open Controls
  16. JoelyG
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    What gets more points?

    A: Saka Son Muniz
    B: Salah Smith-Rowe Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  17. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    I’m bad at predicting cs, everyone starts with Ars defense but I predict only 1cs in first 5 gws, not worth the 6.0 imo

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      thing is such is their value, they pay off long term anyway, worst case scenario

      Open Controls
  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any players on your squad that if they dont seem worthy early they are off your squad?

    TAA stands out for me

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      TAA Easy way to cash for sure, but I watched all of the last friendly and he won’t be leaving your team.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Didnt get that one in the States
        Since Im off Salah he feel necessary.
        Just that Gavardiol and Munoz are off my squad because of him

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Yeah but for the same combo price there are a lot of really good 4.5 options Hall, Robinson etc.
          But I don’t want to be without Gvardiol GW2

          Open Controls
  19. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I'm not locked, but I've got the preliminary one in place:

    Raya/Pickford/Pope • 4

    Saliba/Gabriel/Porro/Gvardiol • Hall | Barco | Ben Johnson

    Salah/Saka/Son • Jota/Gordon • ESR | Winks

    Solanke/J Pedro • Haaland • Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I like the Pope call

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I do too. Hall and Raya v Pope and Gabriel is a million though

        Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      *provisional rather than preliminary perhaps

      Open Controls
  20. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for 2 weeks only?

    A) ESR (mun, LEI)
    B) CHO (BOU, sou)

    I'm an ESR fanboy, but I'm leaning towards the fixtures on this one. B has leakier opponents. What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      ESR - United still have Casemiro as CDM and Leicester are a mess (see link I posted near top of this page)

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Thanks Tony. Utd held off Man City for 88 mins in the community shield, and generally conceded fewer goals than Bournemouth last year with Casemiro (and hypothetically you'd think Southampton too if they were in the Prem). Leicester had a better defence than Southampton too. I'm not sure whether to let pre-season sway me too much.

        GW1 can sometimes be goals galore, so maybe I'm looking for the opponents that will be the most gung-ho, giving away opportunities to counter. Often seems to be promoted teams, but I could be making that up.

        Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      ESR
      But I betting on Bobb for 2 weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Good shout. I guess I fear him getting only one start or none

        Open Controls
    4. Bad Kompany
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I’d also back Bobb if only for first two

      Open Controls
  21. mr messi
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Lots of Quansah in teams, is he nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      No but I would say 90 percent the starts over Konate GW1 and we go from there. But hard to see a better value 4.5 defender if he keeps the spot.

      Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No but should start at the beginning and may keep if he plays well

      Open Controls
  22. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Mods, you have deleted a whole thread. Accident or malice? It's getting silly - whenever I log onto this site, these things start happening.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think I'll put this one down to "accident", but I really think you should be careful not to delete the wrong things, especially when they have replies to them which will also be lost.

      Open Controls
  23. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Saka jota mgw solanke
    B. Salah eze esr wood

    Open Controls
    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. Bad Kompany
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    At the end of the year, in what order do you think the premium mids will finish in terms of points?

    A. Salah
    B. Palmer
    C. Saka
    D. Son
    E. Foden

    Open Controls
  25. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/14/fantasy-efl-gameweek-1-scout-notes

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.