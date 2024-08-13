Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with West Ham United.

Following a ninth-place finish and another deep run in Europe, the Hammers have said goodbye to David Moyes, who has been replaced in the dugout by former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Julen Lopetegui.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or StatsBomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or StatsBomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

WEST HAM: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

A fresh new start.

Moyes’ latest spell in charge lasted four and a half years, including a run to the Europa League semi-finals before going all the way to win the Europa Conference League trophy. But there was a sense of staleness, with a shake-up needed.

Perhaps signing an established European forward like Niclas Fullkrug (£7.0m) will fix their long-standing problem. The likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Sebastien Haller and Danny Ings (£5.0m) haven’t worked, meaning they often returned to Michail Antonio (£5.5m) up front. He turns 35 in the upcoming campaign.

It meant that star man Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) was used there for a chunk of last season. It went fairly well, including a home hat-trick versus Brentford. The 27-year-old followed a great 2021/22 with a below-par 2022/23 before settling in the middle last time.

Sixteen goals led to 182 points, making him the eighth-best FPL midfielder. Furthermore, Bowen accumulated the third-most big chances (22) of those in his position.

WEST HAM: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

