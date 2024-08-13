192
192 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dunk mee Jesus
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hi everyone how this looking? GTG

    Flekken
    Porro, Gabriel, Quansah
    Son, Fernandes, nkunku, Jota
    Haaland (VC), isak (c), Muniz

    Bench, Valdimarsson, Andersen, Robinson, winks

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      decent team, not keen on couple players there but could work out anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Dunk mee Jesus
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Like who?

        Open Controls
  2. timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which is the best option
    A - Salah and ESR
    B - Saka and jota

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaForever
        15 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        everyone is going to say B when you put it like this but its not that simple, are you capping saka or Jota? thats the difference

        Open Controls
      • Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Salah and Saka
        And manage the rest

        Open Controls
    2. ChelseaForever
        29 mins ago

        Which premium midfielder should I go for? I have Solanke for Spurs and Jota for Liverpool.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          Salah

          Open Controls
        2. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Salah and Saka

          Open Controls
        3. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Palmer, last year best FPL season in history

          Open Controls
      • JoelyG
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Hello,

        What do we think is better short term/and long term?

        A: Solanke, Nkunku, CHO, Munoz (1.5m itb)
        B: Wood, Palmer, Bobb, Robinson (0 itb)

        My thoughts are that long term Palmer is a much better pick than Nkunku with nice fixtures from GW2.

        Is Solanke much better than Wood?

        Bobb: My heart as a city fan is absolutely ruling my head here but Bobb was easily our best player preseason (2goals, 4 assists) and that's special considering Haaland got 5 goals..

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
      • ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        RMT pls!

        Flekken, 4m
        Gabriel, Porro, Martinez, Barco, 4m
        Jota, Diaz, Eze, Saka, Winks
        Haaland, Isak, Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Similar structure to mine

          Got Gordon instead of Diaz but I like the look of your team

          7.5/10

          Open Controls
      • Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        A. Robertson, Gordon
        B. TAA, Nkunku

        Open Controls
      • FPL Dakes
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thoughts on the below appreciated! 0.5m ITB and easy to move off Salah/Haaland for flexibility

        Pickford (Virginia)
        Porro Munoz Robinson (Hall Johnson)
        Salah Eze MGW ESR (Winks)
        Haaland Isak Solanke

        Also considering Henderson (is he nailed? and not sure I want double up…), Flekken or Areola over Pickford… worth saving the 0.5m?

        & what about Faes over Hall or a 4.5 over Munoz, CHO (or someone else) over MGW… ta!

        Open Controls
        1. Jrot94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I have similar team. Have gone pope/Konsa over pick/hall

          But You’ve captured my key decision though

          I have
          Son/Saka/muniz (26.0)

          You have
          Salah/solanke/ESR (25.5)

          What do we think?

          Open Controls
      • Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Best 7.5 option?

        A) Jota
        B) Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. rjcv177
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          A early doors
          Long term might be a tie

          Open Controls
        2. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          13 mins ago

          A for GW1
          B for GW2 onwards

          Open Controls
        3. Thanos
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Going with both. Massive value and run of early games.

          Open Controls
          1. The Sociologist
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Same here, Gordon has been a lock.

            Open Controls
          2. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
      • Left Peg
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        So if I want to have a Salah + Haaland team, these are the sacrifices I need to make. Is it really worth it?

        - Solanke -> Haaland
        - Saka -> Ødegaard
        - TAA -> Konsa
        - B.Fernandes -> ESR

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Train
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I’m in the same boat. For me I’m just not sure I can part ways with TAA

          Open Controls
        2. Thanos
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Best is to go for one and then use the funds elsewhere. Personally, think Haaland is just too expensive.

          Open Controls
        3. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          No IMO on the basis that there are good captaincy options without needing Salah. Even in GW5 Trent could be a captain shout

          Open Controls
      • rjcv177
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        At the moment on Saka, Son, jota
        (With bobb and s-rowe)

        To get salah, remove
        A)Saka or son?
        B)Keep as it is (jota enough)

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          If you don’t intend to captain salah until at least GW5 then B. If not then A for Son if it doesn’t hurt your defence too much

          Open Controls
          1. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thkx
            Haaland cpt mainly with isak or saka as option

            Open Controls
      • chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        A. Muniz & Gabriel
        B. Solanke & Robinson

        ESR and Raya owner

        Open Controls
        1. mrelpea
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Thanos
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Do you reckon these guys start given they are back in training?

        1. Foden
        2. Palmer

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          16 mins ago

          Palmer more likely than Foden

          Open Controls
        2. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Foden bench
          Palmer start

          Open Controls
        3. mrelpea
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          1. No
          2. Yes

          Open Controls
        4. Thanos
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ya!

          Open Controls
      • Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Do you prefer Bruno or Gordon?

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gordon +1m is better for me still

          Open Controls
        2. mrelpea
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Gordon

          Open Controls
      • PScholes18
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Rate my team please.
        0 ITB and affected by both Haaland and Salah, I know.

        Raya - 4,0
        Porro - Konsa - Mykolenko - Barco - 4,0
        Salah - Jota - Nkunku - Eze - Rogers
        Haaland - Isak - Muniz

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          i like it, im also on jota and salah currently and mine is similar

          Open Controls
        2. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          You should definitely downgrade Jota to one of the many good 5.5 options and invest that money in defence for better balance

          Open Controls
          1. PScholes18
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah, defence is weak. Bobb is an option, same with the Fulham guys. But kinda like Jota.

            Open Controls
        3. Thanos
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Raya to Flekken/Hendo and reinvest 1M in backing.

          Open Controls
          1. Thanos
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            *backline

            Open Controls
      • Hello Palou
          17 mins ago

          Working in reverse, who are Chelsea's back four likely to be?

          Open Controls
          1. Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            for GW1 it will be Gusto, Cucurella, Colwill then one of Fofana, Badiashile, Tosin

            Open Controls
            1. Hello Palou
                just now

                Thanks. Hmmmm haha.

                Open Controls
            2. chilli con kone
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cuca

              Although Colwill could play LB in GW1 until Cuca is fully back

              Open Controls
              1. Hello Palou
                  4 mins ago

                  Thanks. Doesn't inspire confidence tbh!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Colonel Wasabi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    It is marginally better than Groucho, Chico, Harpo and Zeppo though

                    Open Controls
            3. BlzE_94
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              Best option?

              A) Raya + CHO (no arsenal defenders)

              B) Henderson + MGW

              Open Controls
              1. rjcv177
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                B
                Get arsenal def later on wc

                Open Controls
              2. mrelpea
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              3. chilli con kone
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Raya and Smith Rowe would be better but B from those

                Open Controls
            4. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              16 mins ago

              Garnacho worth a punt over Nkunku?

              Open Controls
              1. Thanos
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Nacho is a punt as well. Take a pick.

                Open Controls
              2. chilli con kone
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Nkunku has better pedigree and fixtures

                Open Controls
                1. nico05
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate

                  Open Controls
            5. Thanos
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Any Arsenal expert here? Care to comment on what you think about Havertz’s prospects? I’m not fussed about his reclassification to Forward. But do you think he can keep up his xGI this season?

              Open Controls
              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                Not an Arsenal expert but I do have my doubts

                Open Controls
                1. Thanos
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Reasons?

                  Open Controls
              2. chilli con kone
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                He will rotate more with Jesus this year so no IMO unless Jesus gets an injury again

                Open Controls
                1. Thanos
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Per season has shown he will be playing no 8 when Jesus is on the pitch and then take the no 9 position when Jesus is eventually subbed which he will likely every game.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Did Havertz not start at CF most of the last half season with a fit Jesus out wide ?

                    Open Controls
              3. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                No reason why he shouldn't, Arsenals most consistent scorer 2nd half of last season playing centrally even when Jesus was fit

                Open Controls
                1. Thanos
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah. Even playing no 8 he supplied a pair of assists in their friendly. At £2M cheaper than Saka, I’m looking at him as the Arsenal attacker.

                  Open Controls
            6. who the Ozil r u
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              Has anyone thought about building a team based on points per million? If you look at this it means that players like White and Saliba offer better value than Haaland.

              Any thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Skalla
                • 7 Years
                just now

                If there was no captaincy in FPL it would be viable but you will need to find alternative captains each week to match Salah/Haaland which is possible this season but not easy

                Open Controls
            7. Warby84
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              Hall/Salah

              OR

              Trent/Saka

              Currently in A

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                B for me

                Open Controls
            8. 03farmboy
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              Henderson, Robinson , Salah
              Or
              Raya, Gvardiol, saka

              Open Controls
            9. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              Do we think Nkunku will play cam and Palmer rw?

              Open Controls
            10. balint84
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Kudus or Nkunku?

              Open Controls
            11. FC Hakkebøf
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Why is Bobb suddenly in everyones team? Seems a bit risky to me. I know that he has started and played will in preason, but that doesn’t he will start in gw1. Just a transfer waiting to happen. Rather just start Nkunku.

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 7 Years
                just now

                That doesn’t mean*

                Open Controls
              2. Thanos
                • 3 Years
                just now

                You sure he won’t be benched or hooked before HT? Other than Palmer I won’t go anywhere near that minefield of a midfield.

                Open Controls
            12. Thanos
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Is Gusto being overlooked? He had 6A in 19 starts last season. Looks nailed, super differential, and good games. Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Skalla
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                I am thinking about him but not easy to fit in at 5m if benching him GW1

                Open Controls
              2. Colonel Wasabi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Problem is CHE have been all at sea in preseason and start out with MCI.
                Definitely on my watchlist. If they're solid v City then could be really good for the next 6 fixtures.
                However you'd probably bench him for City and then a transfer to another 4.5/5.0 defender required if Chelsea look shaky.
                What about Munoz ?

                Open Controls
            13. Zoostation
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Bottomed.....would appreciate any feedback.

              Pope (4.0)

              Porro Mykolenko Quansah (Robinson, H-Bellis)

              Salah Eze MGW Nkunku (Winks)

              Haaland Isak Solanke

              Open Controls
            14. pmletch
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Please RMT

              Raya (4.0)
              Quansah, R. Lewis, Aina (Robinson, 4.0)
              Saka, Bruno, Jota, ESR (Bergvall)
              Haaland, Isak, Solanke

              Aina & Robinson to rotate/autosub for Lewis or Quansah early on.

              Got 1.5 ITB, taking a punt on the cheaper defenders for start of season until I can decide on a 6.0 that is established and settled which the 1.5 will go to.

              Open Controls
            15. Ahsieuwbb
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Hi everyone.

              Jumping between numerous drafts - any advice on my current question would be great…

              A) De Bruyne (probably place saver for Foden), Bobb and TAA plus 0.5 itb to cover any rises
              B) Fernandes, Gordon, Gvardiol

              Open Controls
            16. JoelyG
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Bottomed:

              What do we think is better short term/and long term?

              A: Solanke, Nkunku, CHO, Munoz (1.5m itb)
              B: Wood, Palmer, Bobb, Robinson (0 itb)

              My thoughts are that long term Palmer is a much better pick than Nkunku with nice fixtures from GW2.

              Is Solanke much better than Wood?

              Bobb: My heart as a city fan is absolutely ruling my head here but Bobb was easily our best player preseason (2goals, 4 assists) and that's special considering Haaland got 5 goals..

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.