304
304 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Flekken 4.0
    Trent Gvardiol Saliba Robinson 4.0
    Salah Saka Palmer ESR Rogers
    Isak Wood Muniz

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      6.5/10 Missing City attack

      Open Controls
  2. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who are the best/only 4m defenders to have as enablers?

    a) Barco (how secure is he with the new signing?)
    b) Faes
    c) Any other?

    Open Controls
    1. MissouriMarten
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Harwood Bellis?
      Johnson?

      Open Controls
  3. MissouriMarten
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    *Eze

    Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is jota brunoF saliba better
    Or salah rogers quansah better?

    Open Controls
  5. Sprunty
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    A: TAA, Saliba, Salah, Nkunku, Muniz

    OR

    B: Porro, Robinson, Jota, HudsonO, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any advice welcome please? 0.5 ITB
    Henderson
    Gabrial Gvardiol Martinez
    Nkunu Eze Rashford Saka
    Solanke Haaland Isak
    (Mykelenko Sangare Barco)

    A. Rashford - Garnacho?
    B. Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Dunk mee Jesus
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Serious question nkunku or garnacho?

    Open Controls
    1. Zoostation
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nkunku

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have both, starting Garnacho(unless we get early news that Amad start) and Nkunku on the bench.

      Open Controls
    3. kamdaraji
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Nkunku

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    De Ligt 5m
    Mazraoui 4.5m

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks, who's the best Utd Def in your opinion value wise? Was on Shaw until injury confirmed

      Open Controls
  9. cutch
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any news about the Last Man Standing League by TorresMagic? I've just seen on the leagues page (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/mini-leagues) that there's no league code announced yet...

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He said yesterday that the code will come out on Thursday

      Open Controls
  10. Emery thing I do
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ok think I'm settled...

    Henderson (Matthews)
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Porro (Barco, Johnson)
    Eze, Saka, Jota, ESR (Sangare)
    Isak, Solanke, Haaland

    Any final thoughts? Feel's fairly well balanced with easy to shift players in GW2/3 if needed.

    Open Controls
  11. Marshall96
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah CHO or
    Saka Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Latter

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Which is stronger?

    A. Pope Munoz ESR
    B. Henderson Hall Nkunku

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.