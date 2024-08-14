Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United take centre stage in our latest 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team preview.

The Magpies may not have reached the heights of 2022/23 in the season just gone but they did give Fantasy managers plenty of joy, particularly in the form of attacking returns.

Can they mount a challenge for a top-four spot once again?

In this team guide, we’ll be looking at Newcastle’s best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at their predicted line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail set-piece takers and more.

NEWCASTLE: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

The shareholders and the fans may grumble but a lack of European involvement should, in theory, lead to a fresher, less injury-afflicted squad.

So much of Newcastle’s 2022/23 success was predicated on high-energy, high-pressing performances. The squad was ill-equipped to deal with extra midweek fixtures, even before the injuries struck. And there were lots of those.

Retaining the services of Alexander Isak (£8.5m), Bruno Guimaraes (£6.5m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) is also something to be celebrated, providing the Magpies can see out the remainder of August without any unwanted advances.

Isak and Gordon contributed a combined 52 attacking returns last season. Bruno isn’t as appealing to Fantasy managers but his importance to the Newcastle cause, for both regaining and retaining possession, is just as huge:

Above: The Premier League’s leading players in 2023/24 for pressure regains and fouls won, via Statsbomb

And despite the continental distractions, Newcastle’s attacking output actually improved.

A total of 85 goals was 17 more than they’d managed even in their fourth-place season. Big chances were up from 113 to a league-best 134.

Above: Premier League teams sorted by xG and goals in 2023/24, via Statsbomb

NEWCASTLE: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

