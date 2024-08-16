Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 begins on Friday at Old Trafford, where Manchester United take on Fulham.

With excitement building, here’s the team news.

Erik ten Hag has handed full-back Noussair Mazraoui his debut, but fellow new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee have to settle for a place on the bench.

They are joined by Alejandro Garnacho, with Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford preferred on the flanks.

Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, could potentially line up as a false nine.

Mazraoui’s inclusion is the only change from the Community Shield loss to Manchester City, as Jonny Evans drops out.

Fulham, who lost key midfielder Joao Palhinha and central defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream over the summer, hand Emile Smith Rowe his debut.

He starts in the ’10’ role behind striker Rodrigo Muniz, pushing Andreas Pereira back deeper into central midfield.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Mount, Rashford, Fernandes

Subs: Bayindir, de Ligt, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Garnacho, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Collyer

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Benda, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Castagne, King, Stansfield

