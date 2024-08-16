17
  1. Billy Whizz
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Where can I find my team ID?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pick team - Gameweek history . . look at the URL . six digit number is ID

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well the number of digits depends when you signed up

    2. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Team profile, it’s in the URL

      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Blatant unintentional misinformation 😆

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gameweek History then check the number in the URL

    4. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Go to 'pick my team' then scroll down to 'gameweek history' and then copy the URL, your ID is the number at the end of the URL

  2. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cheers to a great season everyone!

    I’ve already screwed up my season, hope everyone else’s fairs better!

    Bench Boost GW1:
    Raya (Alisson)
    White Gvardiol Porro (Quansah, Barco)
    Saka Son Jota Gordon (Murphy)
    Isak(c) Solanke Wood

    Hearing that Quansah is already rumored to be benched so I’m off to a fantastic start

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hearing from who where? Pay no attention. Thought you had Garnacho or something.

      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        It’s been floating around these forums for a bit today

    2. jammie26
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol at hearing rumours

    3. I Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      There is no news about Quansah. That bench looks strong. See how it goes.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Diogo Dalot is playing crosses in from the left in the warm-up, so he'll be at left-back, which means Noussair Mazraoui on the opposite side

    https://x.com/StevenRailston/status/1824515730437513644?t=malTYPxG2W6Z4HHi9SzOeg&s=19

  4. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    10 men wall for United at home again I see.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      The same head coach 😉

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone else with no love for FPL this time?
    Went with this cap draft last minute and 1.0ITB:

    Henderson
    TAA/Gabriel/Quansah
    Saka/Jota/Nkunku/Murphy
    Haaland/Isak(c)/Wood

    Bentley/ESR/Robinson/Johson

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah. Bored already. Will enjoy watching games more. Hoping these new coaches will make it more interesting and doesn't end up in a procession for City.

