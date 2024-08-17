44
44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Bruno looked unreal today in the free role. On another day, he has a brace with that performance.

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      He had some nice passes but is a poor finisher

      Open Controls
    2. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      He had the 2 best chances of the match and fluffed both, i'd hardly call that unreal

      Open Controls
      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Broonan!

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Feel hard done by as an owner to come away from that with a blank but I'm confident the points will come.

      Open Controls
    4. noquarternt
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      It’s how you interpret it.

      - he had lots of chances and on another day would have a massive haul. The hauls will come.

      - he had lots of chances and still couldn’t get anything, if he’s not going to return after today, when will he?

      Open Controls
    5. thattreblefeeling
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Seriously Bruno had a bad game, most days that would have been 2 goals and the rest. Good signs for ahead he won't have bad days like that often

      Open Controls
    6. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      as long as Haaland turns up with the same shooting boots on Sunday its all good...

      Open Controls
    7. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      This is why not every player can play false 9 like what Messi did in Pep era.

      Good players (but not so exceptional) like Bruno doesnt have enough skill set to deal 1 by 1 with keeper. He usually shoot from some distance like most attacking midfielder.

      Meanwhile Messi is a RW who usually play from deep (CM) , CAM and can be a false 9 fluidly. In his early days, Messi even play as a left winger. Talented since young and so Versatile!

      Open Controls
    8. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      enjoyed that game. we played so much better.

      Open Controls
      1. thattreblefeeling
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        100% better then last season, let's see

        Open Controls
  2. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    How did muniz look overall last night? Highlights only showed that one overhead kick

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Looked pretty good to me. Didn't get the ball much but was in good positions. United defended very well today.

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Did not get much service. If Traore had any awareness , Muniz was in scoring position

      Open Controls
    3. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I thought he looked alright overall. Similar to Smith Rowe. As a Smith Rowe owner (and Robinson) I'm hoping that Fulham's soft upcoming schedule will translate to points. That's the plan anyway.

      Of course as Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.

      Open Controls
  3. zensum
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Who should I get for GW2 and also for the next few weeks:
    A) Wood
    B) Muniz
    C) another 6.0 striker (eg DCL?)

    Any reasons? Appreciate your help

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      See how tomorrow goes

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    LMS over 700 entries.

    69toy6 to enter.

    Open Controls
    1. computer
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      only 10 in my league.....
      anyone want to join a league

      gockfc to enter

      Open Controls
      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        join the 14 year old emos

        Open Controls
  5. pavlev
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Normally there are 5 premier league games on sky/tnt sports in the UK, but in most of the next few game weeks it appears there are only 4. (On the other hand there are 6 in gw1.) It seems broadly speaking as though mnf is what is missing. Anyone know why?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Next Monday night game is Sept 30th after this week. Come to America, we get every game.

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        As we do in Australia 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          And in Finland (+Sweden, Norway and Denmark probably).

          Open Controls
  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Saka capt lets go!
    Bowen differential lets go

    Open Controls
    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      let's go!

      Open Controls
  7. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I'm surprised Casemiro isn't actually bad.

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Very skilled player with great awareness. just slow

      Open Controls
      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        he can't do that every game just correct game for him. Ugarte has to come in.

        Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      The lad won 5 Champions League trophies or sumthin. He was made a scapegoat last season, playing out of position in a shite team.

      Open Controls
  8. C. SAMBA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Anyome knows why Castagne did not start? Was it a tactical decision?

    Open Controls
    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      No if you watched Correspondent Week on Planet FPL you would of known not to pick Castagne. Unfortunately lack of research is not an excuse.

      Open Controls
      1. DeSelby
        • 2 Years
        57 mins ago

        Unfortunately your use of the phrase "would of known" has rendered your attempt at opprobrium moot.

        Open Controls
        1. Josh.E
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          lol

          Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Have an upvote, to go with your dictionary and thesaurus.

          Open Controls
  9. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    How did Amad look? Worth keeping or he will get benched soon?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nice hair, must say.

      Open Controls
    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looked sharp, good on the ball

      But i’d expect he loses his spot to Garnacho and becomes the impact sub. Garnacho got the winning assist and should’ve scored right at the end. I also think rashford did just enough to keep his spot, created a couple big chances and looked alright on the ball

      Open Controls
  10. Santi sensei
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Fulham need to get that Palinha replacement or Leno's going to have a long season

    Open Controls
    1. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep. A couple good (fortunate?) saves aside Leno looked dicey.

      Open Controls
  11. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    2 points so far, from Robinson. I'll take that. He was close to a clean sheet and baps. Should get more in next 2 matches.

    Open Controls
    1. Santi sensei
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      He looks good. They just a need a defensive midfield cover. That Palinha Gap is too big for them atm

      Open Controls
  12. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will Guarnacho often be coming off the bench or is he supposed to be a regular starter?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.