Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 – Top Picks for Saturday

Today, we have various ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL), including Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight some potential stars to watch, as well as players who could switch into your Fantasy EFL squad with our Top Picks!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 2 guide.

GOALKEEPERS

Adam Davies (Sheffield United vs QPR)

Adam Davies is the standout Championship goalkeeper choice this week. The Welshman impressed in Gameweek 1, earning seven points with a clean sheet (+5 points) against Preston North End. Given Sheffield United’s defensive solidity, another shutout seems likely when they host QPR at Bramall Lane. Although QPR are chasing a historic away win, their record at Bramall Lane is poor. Coupled with QPR’s underwhelming loss in Gameweek 1 against WBA, this looks set to be a comfortable afternoon for Chris Wilder’s side.

Connor Ripley (Port Vale vs Tranmere Rovers)

Connor Ripley is the clear top goalkeeper pick in League Two as Port Vale kick off their campaign at home to Tranmere. Ripley enjoyed a stellar Gameweek 1, claiming nine points with three saves (+2 points) and a clean sheet against Salford City. With Tranmere looking unimpressive in their opening-day draw, another shutout for Vale’s number one seems likely.

DEFENDERS

Vitinho (Burnley vs Cardiff City)

Burnley’s Vitinho has emerged as a surprise package this season. The Brazilian, primarily known as a defender, has blossomed into a potent attacking threat. His impressive 13-point haul against Luton, featuring a goal (+7 points) and strong defensive contributions, has catapulted him into the spotlight. With low ownership, he remains a hidden gem for Fantasy managers seeking a differential pick. Burnley’s solid defence, highlighted by their 3-0 home win over Cardiff in the 22/23 season, provides a promising backdrop for Vitinho to continue his impressive form.

Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient)

Charlton’s Jones has made a blistering start to the Fantasy EFL season. Despite being owned by just 2.7% of managers, he topped the defender standings in Gameweek 1. A goal, clean sheet, and impressive defensive stats were crucial in Charlton’s 1-0 away win over Wigan. With a London derby against Leyton Orient looming at The Valley, Jones looks primed for another standout performance and a potential haul again.

Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra vs Chesterfield)

Despite Crewe’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Barrow, defender Demetriou managed a respectable five-point return thanks to his impressive defensive contributions. The club captain recorded four clearances and four blocks, showcasing his defensive solidity. With 14 clean sheets to his name last season, Demetriou is a proven asset at the back. Facing newly promoted Chesterfield at home, Alexandra’s captain looks set for another solid performance and could be a reliable source of points.

MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United vs QPR)

Sheffield United’s Oliver Hamer (9.6%) is gaining momentum after his impressive eight-point haul against Preston, which included a crucial goal. With significantly lower ownership than rival midfielder Callum O’Hare (19.8%), Hamer presents an enticing differential option (9.6%). Hosting QPR at Bramall Lane, Hamer is well-placed to deliver another strong performance and could be a key figure if the Blades dominate possession.

Ben Wiles (Huddersfield vs Stevenage)

Wiles announced his return to League One in style with a sensational 13-point performance for Huddersfield in Gameweek 2. A goal, assist, and key defensive actions, securing a 13-point haul, were pivotal in the Terriers’ 2-0 away win over Peterborough. With incredibly low ownership (1.3%), Wiles is a prime differential option for Fantasy managers seeking a standout performer. Facing a Stevenage side who haven’t won away since January, Wiles could be on course for another impressive return.

Luke Molyneux (Newport County vs Doncaster Rovers)

Donny’s Molyneux was the standout performer in Gameweek 1, delivering a sensational 19-point haul against Accrington Stanley. His two goals and an assist showcased his attacking ability, making him a must-have for Fantasy managers. Despite Newport County’s dominant 4-1 victory last season, Molyneux’s current form is too impressive to overlook. With ownership at just 7.8%, he’s a differential pick with huge potential.

FORWARDS

Oscar Estupinan (Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City)

Estupinan is a low-owned, high-potential pick for this Gameweek. The Colombian forward impressed with a goal and assist against Bristol City, earning eight points despite his 1.9% ownership. Facing a vulnerable Plymouth defence, Estupinan is well-placed to deliver another strong performance and help Hull secure their first victory.

Alfie May (Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City)

May is a popular and easy selection for Gameweek 2, with 35% of managers backing the Blues striker. Despite a relatively quiet game, he managed an eight-point return against Reading – with two shots on target and three key passes, May’s involvement was evident. The absence of Paul Mullin and Sammie Szmodics further strengthens May’s appeal as a standout option.

Andy Cook (Bradford City vs Salford City)

Cook is a solid League Two pick for Bradford’s home game against Salford City. The 35-year-old striker’s impressive record of 25 goal contributions last season suggests he’s still a potent force. Despite Bradford’s opening-day defeat to MK Dons, Cook remains a strong candidate to find the net against Salford and reward his backers (1.7%).

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

