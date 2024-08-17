151
Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 – Top Picks for Saturday

Today, we have various ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL), including Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight some potential stars to watch, as well as players who could switch into your Fantasy EFL squad with our Top Picks!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 2 guide.

GOALKEEPERS

Adam Davies (Sheffield United vs QPR)

Adam Davies is the standout Championship goalkeeper choice this week. The Welshman impressed in Gameweek 1, earning seven points with a clean sheet (+5 points) against Preston North End. Given Sheffield United’s defensive solidity, another shutout seems likely when they host QPR at Bramall Lane. Although QPR are chasing a historic away win, their record at Bramall Lane is poor. Coupled with QPR’s underwhelming loss in Gameweek 1 against WBA, this looks set to be a comfortable afternoon for Chris Wilder’s side.

Connor Ripley (Port Vale vs Tranmere Rovers)

Connor Ripley is the clear top goalkeeper pick in League Two as Port Vale kick off their campaign at home to Tranmere. Ripley enjoyed a stellar Gameweek 1, claiming nine points with three saves (+2 points) and a clean sheet against Salford City. With Tranmere looking unimpressive in their opening-day draw, another shutout for Vale’s number one seems likely.

DEFENDERS

Vitinho (Burnley vs Cardiff City)

Burnley’s Vitinho has emerged as a surprise package this season. The Brazilian, primarily known as a defender, has blossomed into a potent attacking threat. His impressive 13-point haul against Luton, featuring a goal (+7 points) and strong defensive contributions, has catapulted him into the spotlight. With low ownership, he remains a hidden gem for Fantasy managers seeking a differential pick. Burnley’s solid defence, highlighted by their 3-0 home win over Cardiff in the 22/23 season, provides a promising backdrop for Vitinho to continue his impressive form.

Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient)

Charlton’s Jones has made a blistering start to the Fantasy EFL season. Despite being owned by just 2.7% of managers, he topped the defender standings in Gameweek 1. A goal, clean sheet, and impressive defensive stats were crucial in Charlton’s 1-0 away win over Wigan. With a London derby against Leyton Orient looming at The Valley, Jones looks primed for another standout performance and a potential haul again.

Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra vs Chesterfield)

Despite Crewe’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Barrow, defender Demetriou managed a respectable five-point return thanks to his impressive defensive contributions. The club captain recorded four clearances and four blocks, showcasing his defensive solidity. With 14 clean sheets to his name last season, Demetriou is a proven asset at the back. Facing newly promoted Chesterfield at home, Alexandra’s captain looks set for another solid performance and could be a reliable source of points.

MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United vs QPR)

Sheffield United’s Oliver Hamer (9.6%) is gaining momentum after his impressive eight-point haul against Preston, which included a crucial goal. With significantly lower ownership than rival midfielder Callum O’Hare (19.8%), Hamer presents an enticing differential option (9.6%). Hosting QPR at Bramall Lane, Hamer is well-placed to deliver another strong performance and could be a key figure if the Blades dominate possession.

Ben Wiles (Huddersfield vs Stevenage)

Wiles announced his return to League One in style with a sensational 13-point performance for Huddersfield in Gameweek 2. A goal, assist, and key defensive actions, securing a 13-point haul, were pivotal in the Terriers’ 2-0 away win over Peterborough. With incredibly low ownership (1.3%), Wiles is a prime differential option for Fantasy managers seeking a standout performer. Facing a Stevenage side who haven’t won away since January, Wiles could be on course for another impressive return.

Luke Molyneux (Newport County vs Doncaster Rovers)

Donny’s Molyneux was the standout performer in Gameweek 1, delivering a sensational 19-point haul against Accrington Stanley. His two goals and an assist showcased his attacking ability, making him a must-have for Fantasy managers. Despite Newport County’s dominant 4-1 victory last season, Molyneux’s current form is too impressive to overlook. With ownership at just 7.8%, he’s a differential pick with huge potential.

FORWARDS

Oscar Estupinan (Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City)

Estupinan is a low-owned, high-potential pick for this Gameweek. The Colombian forward impressed with a goal and assist against Bristol City, earning eight points despite his 1.9% ownership. Facing a vulnerable Plymouth defence, Estupinan is well-placed to deliver another strong performance and help Hull secure their first victory.

Alfie May (Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City)

May is a popular and easy selection for Gameweek 2, with 35% of managers backing the Blues striker. Despite a relatively quiet game, he managed an eight-point return against Reading – with two shots on target and three key passes, May’s involvement was evident. The absence of Paul Mullin and Sammie Szmodics further strengthens May’s appeal as a standout option.

Andy Cook (Bradford City vs Salford City)

Cook is a solid League Two pick for Bradford’s home game against Salford City. The 35-year-old striker’s impressive record of 25 goal contributions last season suggests he’s still a potent force. Despite Bradford’s opening-day defeat to MK Dons, Cook remains a strong candidate to find the net against Salford and reward his backers (1.7%).

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 2 guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’ and captaincy tips.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

  1. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Any lineup leaks out?

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Slot benched

      Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Don’t see many efl comments but a ton of articles….

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      What we need is an article filter for EFL. I've neither the time nor the inclination to play EFL FF and can't watch the games anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I love the EFL, but a Fantasy format just doesn't sit with it tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        "Newport County vs Doncaster Rovers" and "Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City" just isn't on my fantasy radar over here in NZ.

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Getting boring, no one comments on EFL teams, bit like the euro etc

      Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Picking few players based on 24 teams. Horror.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Worse... 72 teams!

        Open Controls
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Why would I post EFL queries when your the caliba of responser?

      Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Okay, can we at least condense the EFL articles into one pre-GW summary and another post-GW? Different writers can still contribute their articles as sections

    The flood of articles breaks up comment section flow, imo... And will probably keep getting pushback

    Unless all of this is locked into a contract somewhere

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Hopefully no more betting articles.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 10 Years
        3 hours ago

        I wouldn’t bet on it.

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      It needs a completely different section on the site. At moment we can't see the Wood for the weeds or Leeds.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        They already do that for Eliteserien and co. So I guess there's a financial incentive to push this one on us

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Well it looks like they're gonna be waiting a long time. It's a damp squib not even a slow Burn

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          I can check but I suspect you're right Ze. Expect there's a commercial partnership with EFL, whereas Eliteserien is basically just my article & a distinct comments section below for our little group to have our own discussion space

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd have to agree with you Ze. We'll flag it internally.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Cheers Brains, the amount of EFL articles on the run up to start of Prem was ridiculous.
        IF they release an EFL & FPL article together they would see its another waste of resources the EFL would get ignored.

        Open Controls
  4. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Where are all old mods?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Florida, resting in the sunshine.

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Off to Brighton on their scooters?

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      Who are you calling old? 😉

      Hmm Brains, Red Lightning, TorresMagic, GWhizz, Rainy & Ryan (& myself) are active. Hope I haven't missed anyone there...? There's no specified time commitment so others might be on a break, might have left

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Hello sir.

      Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Don't know about mods but I am an old model

      Open Controls
    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Define 'old' 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I thought it was just women who were coy about their age 😀

        Open Controls
  5. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    I am overly invested in pool - 4 assets (slash cap, trent and jota. Gonna be a rollercoaster of emotions either way

    Open Controls
    1. Dacra
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Salah cap, Trent, Quansah here, as a Liverpool season ticket holder

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Nice - wish us luck. Hope slot ball rocks

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Salah & Jota here

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Salah(c), Jota and Quansah

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Advertising for Fantasy EFL getting rammed down our throats on overtime?

    Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Team vs Ipswich Town:

    Alisson
    Alexander-Arnold
    Quansah
    Virgil
    Robertson
    Gravenberch
    Mac Allister
    Salah
    Szoboszlai
    Luis Diaz
    Jota

    https://x.com/RedMemorabilia_/status/1824750792387055894?t=v4g9fRJps-O_upTSCRwWOQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Robbo straight back in if correct

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Quansah not benched 😉

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Sweet 2.5m saving

        Open Controls
    3. Dacra
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Look like the team I'd pick.

      Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Quansaaahhhh

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Leak is correct

      https://x.com/LFC/status/1824751814991921615?t=TLDGSXAv2x0BSw96B5vplA&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Leak. What leak?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          The rumour was reported here and on deadline streams - supposedly the manger announced at 6.30 that a player would be on the bench. I was unmoved (if a little concerned)

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Never believe a manger.

            Open Controls
    6. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Maybe Robbo misses?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Nope...

        Open Controls
    7. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Phew benching rumour incorrect. It's D day or should have be L day for me. Got Salah and Quansah instead of Jota and TAA at last minute financed by downgrade Gabriel to 4.5m rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Quansah

        Open Controls
    8. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Can't remember who talked me out of a GW1 punt on Tsimikas and to get Quansah instead, but thank you.

      Open Controls
      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        we were all at it lol

        Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    0 clones. But I reckon that's mostly because of my Havertz (c)

    That analytics template is kinda disgusting. 1779 clones of it. I don't even think it's that good. Pedro and Quansah are kinda iffy picks and Nkunku getting off ot a slow start will render it kinda bad.

    Template sheep.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wonder if there's a glitch showing 0 for everyone?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I have 2

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Ah fair

          Open Controls
      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        I have 1.

        Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yep posted above.
      The thing is, I did not pick up they take teams from the top 1 million.

      Open Controls
    3. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      "kinda iffy picks" is a kinda iffy assessment of those players :p

      Open Controls
    4. tets mcgee (Bachmann an Rob…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I was amazed to see pretty much all the content creators went for Henderson in goal. Don't think he will be anywhere near top goalie by time ppl use first wc and yet they all went there, barely any diversity. somehow found myself respecting the ones who didnt more. for instance Seb Wassell didn't. Barco was another 1. By time Brighton's fixtures improve he will be 3.9 and have heavy competition but they all went there cos cos of the Blackbox Brighton love.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        No clones for me too, but then I have 6 under 10% differentials, with at least one 1% owned.

        Open Controls
        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          I've never actually had a clone.

          Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Some people are just über special. Like outside category special. It's hard to automate, or chat it, or AI generate for that kind of special-ness.

          Open Controls
    5. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      No clones here.

      Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      12 for me

      Open Controls
  9. Mother Farke
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      YES! Quansah.

      Open Controls
      1. cruzex
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Johnson on the bench :mrgreen:
      No Muric either?!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        😯

        Open Controls
      2. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Muric has a calf injury apparently

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Unlucky. Tough game for Walton today.

          Open Controls
          1. Hooky
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            He'll definitely be busy!

            Open Controls
      3. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Greaves the one!

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        PL site lineup is way off on positions (Chaplin in defence, Woolfended mid etc)

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Oh and Salah Diaz in Pool's back 4 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Just seen that ha

            Open Controls
          2. Goro Majima
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            It did the same with United yesterday. Even by ETH standards it seemed a bit bonkers.

            Open Controls
      5. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Johnson benched is a suprise. Looks like we've gone back to the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 with Tuanzebe at RB.

        Open Controls
      6. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Nice, green emoji. Well done champ.

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ipswich XI: Walton, Burns, Chaplin, Davis, Sam Morsy(c), Delap, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Hutchinson, Luongo, Greaves

      Subs: Harness, Burgess, Szmodics, Slicker, Townsend, Taylor, Al-Hamadi, Johnson, Phillips

      Liverpool XI: Becker, Salah, van Dijk(c), Díaz, Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch

      Subs: Jones, Gakpo, Núñez, Konaté, Kelleher, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Walton gets either 12 points or -1.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Good good - contrary to yesterday's fake news, all 3 of my Liverpool players start (hint: none of them are named Mo or Trent).

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Jota, Quansah and Diaz?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            2 outta 3 ain't bad: Q, Jots and Virgil.

            Open Controls
            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              nice

              Open Controls
            2. just a man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              I have same. Wanted to get Trent but couldn’t find the extra 1m

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                I did have Trenty for a bit but after following analysis of Slot's tactics, I deduced TAA would be a little less prolific, but Liverpool's chances of CS increased (even without those kind early fixtures). I also rated Liverpool's chances of clean sheets in the opening 5 or 6 as higher than Arsenal, hence VVD over Salibriel.

                Open Controls
      3. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        2-2 with Jota and TAA goal, no Salah involvement would be nice.

        Open Controls
        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Jota Diaz and Trent here

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Triple up... not a bad triple tbh.

            Open Controls
      4. Lawrø
        • 12 Years
        3 hours ago

        Salah(c) - check
        Jota - check
        TAA - check

        😎

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          We feast!

          Open Controls
    • Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Trent up top

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        That is how he usually defends when opponents counter yes.

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        with Quansah and Salah at RB with just VVD for company at the back. Bold moves by Slot.

        Open Controls
    • Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours ago

      ⚽ Team News 📰
      IPS: Walton, Burns, Chaplin, Davis, Morsy, Delap, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Hutchinson, Luongo, Greaves
      Subs: Slicker, Burgess, Townsend, Johnson, Harness, Szmodics, Taylor, Phillips, Al-Hamadi

      LIV: A.Becker, M.Salah, Virgil, Luis Díaz, Mac Allister, Diogo J., Robertson, Szoboszlai, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch
      Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Bradley, Tsimikas, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin

      Open Controls
    • JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      3 hours ago

      Ben Johnson owners...you weren't playing him today anyway...right?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours ago

        I stopped picking him after the Olympics.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          The 1988 Olympics

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Used to love watching him, still remember those gold running shoes he had. So much swagger.

            Open Controls
      2. Lawrø
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        No but its not exactly a good omen for the future. Casuals ship him as he doesn't start and he could even be 3.9m before we know it.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Casual ain't picking 4.0m defender from Ipswich....

          I think owners will be alright with 3.9% ownership

          Open Controls
          1. Lawrø
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Are price changes still done as a proportion of the people that own him? If price changes are similar to a few years ago then it is irrelevant how many own him now. What matters is what percentage of those current owners would ship him. I'm unsure how large a reach these content creators have nowadays so you may be right. I know if a casual copied a team, then the first player you look to lose is the one with zero minutes!

            Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          This ^

          Open Controls
      3. FantasyTony
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        OMG I just released that the Johnson on my bench is Ben Johnson, the former West Ham player.

        Think he gets into the Ipswich side eventually. He's a decent player.

        Open Controls
      4. Hits from the Bong
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        No but my bench is so weak he's my first sub, hopefully just easing him in gently

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Jota starts. Happiness.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        You mistake relief for happiness.

        Happiness is when he scores a brace.

        Open Controls
      2. Hits from the Bong
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yay, bus captain for next week

        Open Controls
      3. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yup, my only skin in this match. (Davis on bench) Time for MORE beer!

        Open Controls
    • I Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      So the new BPS changes aren't working?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yeah, that's a good point actually.

        We were told low scoring wins, with clean sheet does not give defence the bonus. Dûh. Hold my beer Mazraoui.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          I don't know why anyone would think defenders wouldn't get bonus in low scoring cleansheet wins.

          That's not what I meant though, apparently the changes they announced like shots on target and fouls won literally weren't applied to yesterday's game.

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            That's what 'they' said. Don't get Arsenal defence, no baps. 1-0 win, no baps, 'they' said.

            I didn't listen, but that's not the point.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I don't think anyone was saying that defenders won't get BPS in 1-0 wins

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Yes they were. It doesn't matter. As I said, I did not listen.

                You're right.

                Open Controls
        2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Mazraoui completed a lot of passes, I noticed that. only one pass didn't find a teammate.

          Open Controls
      2. Granville
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        There is a another new rule. The BPS points are under review all the way until an hour after the final game of the gameweek.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Haha. FPL Towers has the right to nullify anything, until an hour after FPL Towers say so.

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            FPL towers has done an 'Escape to the country'... to Mordor.

            Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Ah okay. We may see some changes then.

          Open Controls
    • Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      All these FPL articles and no posts...

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Just three differentials for me who you got?

      Quansah, Rogers, Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        whats the criteria for differential?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          The cube symbol on live.fpl

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            That can't be right, Isak has a dice for me

            Open Controls
            1. Hits from the Bong
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Quansah, Son, Hall, Areola too

              Open Controls
            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Captain = 200%

              Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Livefpl dice?

          Pope, Muñoz, Barco, Son, Havertz

          (Plus Mateta, Davis, Robinson on my bench all under 2.5%)

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            The dice symbol, last year had a few stars

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            The dice is on Haaland (c) for me - can't mean differential, surely??

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Captain is 200% = more than 80% over the average. Hence, differential, no?

              Open Controls
        3. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          The articles on here are based on

          Open Controls
          1. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            oops, don't know what happened there...

            ...under 5%.

            I have Sels, Muñoz, Hall, MGW & J Murphy under that.

            Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        5 for me. Differential should mean under 10% ownership although people differ.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Gabriel is 14% owned - not a diffy.
          I have Rogers, Robinson, Quansah, Minteh and Sels (last 2 are 1%ers)

          Open Controls
          1. HadiSLIM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Definitely a differential at that.

            There are no criteria, but a 1/6 is something “not template” i’d reckon if we look at it that way.

            Open Controls
      3. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Three for me. Hall, Aina, Minteh

        Open Controls
      4. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Under 10%? Quansah, Aina, Murphy and Rice, plus Matthews and Robinson on the bench.

        Open Controls
      5. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        5 dice.

        Open Controls
    • Simpix
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Is Torres running Last Man Standing?
      If so, what's the code?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Zeek, and ye shall find.

        Open Controls
        1. Simpix
          • 8 Years
          2 hours ago

          I zought and I did find.
          Thank you.

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Made me laugh. Thank you Sir

            Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        All the relevant codes
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/mini-leagues

        Open Controls
      3. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        69toy6

        Open Controls
    • 3 A
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Here comes my differential - Luis Diaz !

      Pair with Jota and Trent.

      Lets go.

      Open Controls
    • The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Elliott v tired legs, yes I'm there already!

      Open Controls
    • Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I want to hold Ben Johnson and see if he plays in easier fixtures as a wingback.

      Let's hope he does not fall in price though. Losing value in your team early hurts.

      Open Controls
    • Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      NEW ART:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/17/ipswich-v-liverpool-team-news-robertson-starts-johnson-benched

      Open Controls
    • Skalla
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Did Szobo to Diaz just before deadline due to more PTS potential today, but Szobo could be gold for the season at 6.5m playing nr.10 if he nails down that spot

      Open Controls
    • Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Kind of sad that Man City have a 82.2% chance according to Opta to win the league for a 5th time in a row.

      Farmer's league now?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not necessarily. They might all agree with me that City will edge Arsenal on goal difference.

        Open Controls

