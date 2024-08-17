970
  1. Pedram
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Take Salah off please, he could use some rest

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He never comes off. Doesn’t need “rest” human.

  2. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why was Quansah subbed? Did he look poor?

    Is Maz his obvious replacement for Robinson owners?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Injured aparently. Looked good in the first half.

  3. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    C'mon u JCB's get one in for Sheeran to write a song about you

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah on 3 BAPS

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    how did TAA not get motm, ridiculous.

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Loooool what a joke

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah sot, there's 3 bonus for you owners

    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Need him to outdo taa

  7. putana
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bradley seems a very good player. Wonder how long they can keep him as a backup

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Isn't Trent's contract up at the end of the season? Might see it out and go to Real Madrid.

  8. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Another day Diaz is swimming in points, good pick.

    1. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Think Liverpool risking selling him to get Gordon is worth it

  9. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    help!! gw1 ending my fpl career

    pull the trigger?

    Quansah>Andersen
    Johnson>Greaves -4???

    also might wildcard to get in Salah!!

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Is this a parody?

      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        just now

        no, I need a big set piece threat from Greaves!

        Like Wood, having big is better

  10. JBG
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gakpo showing why Jota should continue to be 1st choice.

  11. Pedram
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    TAA and Salah both on 3 BAPS

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Trent deserves 4 from his performance

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      About 20 years ago there used to be a sandwich shop near where I worked called Big Baps

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Top service!

  12. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    As a former goalkeeper of some renown, having saved a penalty from a former Borussia Dortmund player, I really like the Ipswich keeper!

    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ok.

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Tis a true story talking goat.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jumping for saves must be difficult with all that armor

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        shots rarely bounce in off though

    3. lespaul
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Lambert

  13. JBG
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    That handball costed Salah BP? On 32 now

    1. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Damn spoke too soon..

  14. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    The desperate flurry of Haaland to Salah starts what time tomorrow?

  15. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    The new baps system (shots on goal) just got Salah the 3 baps

  16. I'm out of name ideas
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Up the pool.

  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    That was lovely

  18. rokonto
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Anyone link to Lateriser12's team pls.

  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Bps
    Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (33)
    M.Salah (LIV) (32)
    A.Becker (LIV) (28)
    Szoboszlai (LIV) (28)
    Robertson (LIV) (24)
    Virgil (LIV) (24)
    Diogo J. (LIV) (22)
    Morsy (IPS) (14)

  20. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    just now

    TAA better hang on to those 3 baps to make up for Jota and Diaz messing up the assists

  21. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Opening day haul for Salah. Inevitable.

  22. Pedram
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Salah's bap down to 2 in the last minute

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lavely

