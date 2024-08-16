798
Rate My Team August 16

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

798 Comments
Share

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on your latest drafts, specific players, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


798 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Christina.
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Didn't play last year.
    Have watched no football in 12 months.
    No longer a member.

    This took 5 mins(if I decide to play)

    Henderson
    Gabrial Aina Qunsah
    Salah ESR G-White Jota
    Solanke Isak Haalland

    4m Robinson Rogers Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
        22 mins ago

        It looks like it took 5mins too.

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • 14 Years
          22 mins ago

          thanks! that's the idea!

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
              18 mins ago

              Result!

              Open Controls
        2. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Guaranteed top 4k finish with that lot.

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • 14 Years
            20 mins ago

            xxx

            Open Controls
      • jayzico
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        Bailey, Kudos, Eze?

        Open Controls
      • Lost in fantasy
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Will Pedro be a starter?

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Which one?

          Open Controls
        2. Maraudingmane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          If Brighton Pedro, yes looks that way, but may have competition develop

          Open Controls
        3. Lost in fantasy
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sorry! Yes, Brighton Pedro

          Open Controls
      • bobicek92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        34 mins ago

        Is it too risky going with two 4.0 defenders and two 5.5 midfielders?

        What do you think of this?

        Raya 4.0
        Gvardiol Porro Hall (Johnson THB)
        Saka Jota Garnacho CHO (ESR)
        Haaland Isak Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Maraudingmane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah I would downgrade somewhere. Probably Solanke and/or Raya most obvious areas

          Open Controls
        2. Falafel333
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          For saving that amount of money going with a lot of cheap players I think you could do better with the rest (try squeeze in Salah etc)

          Open Controls
      • Mirec007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        34 mins ago

        Deffinitely. What do you think?

        Henderson (Fabianski)
        Porro - Robinson - Quansah (Harwood Bellis, Johnson)
        Saka - Son - Jota - ESR (Winks)
        Haaland - Isak - Solanke

        Triple Spurs is ok?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirec007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          And 0.5€ ITB

          Open Controls
        2. Maraudingmane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Little light in defence for me but good team overall

          Open Controls
          1. Mirec007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Thanks 😉 was thinking about a defensive upgrade, but I'd rather have 0,5 ITB

            Open Controls
      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Have to have someone playing on the opening day, go Muniz!

        Open Controls
      • Falafel333
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        What do you guys think?

        Henderson (4.0)
        Saliba, Porro, Gvardiol, Quansah (Barco)
        Eze, Saka, Nkunku, Jota (ESR)
        Haaland, Isak (Joao Pedro)

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I would play Pedro over Kwanzi

          Open Controls
      • John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Fulham attack:

        Which is the best attacker from Fulham please - Muniz or ESR?

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dunno but I suspect the half mill and not using a valuable forward spot gives ESR the clear advantage?

          Open Controls
          1. John Colby (C)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Cheers David.

            Open Controls
      • PScholes18
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Trying again 🙂

        Which is better for the same price for the first 5-6 rounds?

        A: Eze + Muniz
        B: Jota + Pedro
        C: Andreas + Solanke

        Current team:
        Raya - Fabianski
        Gvardiol - Porro - Quansah - Robinson - Harwood
        Salah - Eze - CHO - Nkunku - Rogers
        Haaland - Isak - Muniz

        Open Controls
        1. Falafel333
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          B for me

          Open Controls
          1. PScholes18
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks. Jota is really tempting.

            Open Controls
      • Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        29 mins ago

        People expecting too much from the Spurs attack? Look at the fixtures...

        - Leicester have no forwards and the best defence last season of the three promoted sides. Likely to defend.
        - Everton had one of the best defensive records in the PL.
        - Then it’s Newcastle and Arsenal.

        Open Controls
        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Also six forwards competing for three places.

          Open Controls
        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          I reckon there's over 1 goal in each of the 1st 3 for Spurs.

          Open Controls
        3. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          They will score goals, simple as that really

          Open Controls
      • Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Why is Jota the pick for most over Diaz? Assuming no Salah..

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Better finisher.

          Open Controls
        2. reto1989
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          jota play as a striker

          Open Controls
        3. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Diaz I think is LW. Jota LW or Central & brittle but explosive.

          Open Controls
        4. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Jota matched Diaz's G+A last season despite 1,500 minutes less.
          Better finisher, better underlying stats, and is likely to play up front.

          Open Controls
      • sammiosammio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        I'm stuck deciding between: A) Son, ESR and Joao Pedro or B) Bruno F, Gordon and 4.5m striker for the bench. Thanks!

        Open Controls
      • SchluppsIDidItAgain
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        TAA + Rogers + 0.5m
        Or
        Gabriel/saliba + nkunku
        ?

        Open Controls
      • Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Hehe! We've all had spinning revolving doors last few weeks. Few hours til they're replaced by the bog standard cheapo box wood ones that Darwin banged into on the way out so many times last season.

        Open Controls
      • ididnt
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        How is this for a Haaland + Salah team?

        Henderson
        Gabriel, Porro, Muniz, Quansah
        Salah, Jota, Murphy
        Haaland, Isak, Havertz
        (Fabianski, Rogers, Johnson, Sangare).

        Open Controls
      • Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Who to start? Thanks!
        A. Henderson (away Brentford)
        B. Areola (home Villa)

        I’m on B at the moment!

        Open Controls
      • Jayjay87
          16 mins ago

          What do you guys think?

          Areola,
          Saliba, Quansah, Porro
          Minteh, MGW, Jota, Saka
          Haaland, Solanke, Isak

          Bench: Fabianski, ESR, Munoz, Robinson

          I like it. Any thoughts?

          Open Controls
        • jayzico
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          What 6m mid would you get? Ab stumped

          Open Controls
          1. Jayjay87
              8 mins ago

              Are there any in the game besides Gallagher?

              Open Controls
            • Mirror Man
                7 mins ago

                Antony

                Open Controls
              • Holmes
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Summerville

                Open Controls
              • jayzico
                • 13 Years
                just now

                L Paquita - bad spelling. Plays for west Ham

                Open Controls
              • Skalla
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Paqueta prob the best or Jota Silva but think there are better 5.5m mids so need to go there

                Open Controls
            • GianniBanani
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              1) Best 4.0 DEF option?
              2) Best 4.5 MID option?

              Open Controls
              1. reto1989
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                DEF johnson
                Mid sangare

                Open Controls
                1. GianniBanani
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers!

                  I'm afraid of Barco's and Wink's price drop potential. Those seem to be safer options

                  Open Controls
            • mcraz
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Help please (A) Jota or (B) Gordon
              already have Isak and Salah

              Open Controls
              1. cheekumz
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Ive gone with Gordon with the same choice if that helps

                Open Controls
            • cheekumz
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Think i'm set, any glaring holes?... aside from the lack of Haaland of which I'm well aware of the risks :O (kinda feel i'm alone in no haaland on here, which is quite scary)... Also loving the risk/reward of double ars at the back

              Henderson
              Gvardiol / Gabriel / Saliba
              Salah(c) / Saka / Eze / Gordon
              Isak / Solanke / Wood

              ((4.0) / Nkunku / Barco / Greaves)

              Open Controls
              1. PScholes18
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                G2G

                Open Controls
              2. Skalla
                • 7 Years
                just now

                G2g also have no Haaland 🙂

                Open Controls
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              From Andy
              These are some of the Twitter template picks ahead of GW1, thanks to @sertalpbilal for the data

              Top 10 player ownership:

              Isak - 97%
              Barco - 78%
              Haaland - 73%
              Eze - 64%
              Trent - 56%
              Salah - 53%
              Henderson - 49%
              Nkunku - 49%
              Gvardiol - 47%
              Solanke - 43%

              Top 10 Goalkeepers:

              Henderson - 49%
              Fabianski - 21%
              Valdimarsson - 20%
              Raya - 18%
              Flekken - 17%
              Turner - 12%
              Pickford - 10%
              Slicker - 4%
              Sels - 3%
              Areola - 3%

              Top 10 Defenders:

              Barco - 78%
              Trent - 56%
              Gvardiol - 47%
              Porro - 38%
              Harwood-Bellis - 35%
              Quansah - 30%
              Mykolenko - 23%
              Saliba - 20%
              Konsa - 20%

              Top 10 Midfielders:

              Eze - 64%
              Salah - 53%
              Nkunku - 49%
              Smith Rowe - 43%
              Saka - 41%
              Jota - 37%
              Gordon - 31%
              Winks - 25%
              Bobb - 20%
              Fernandes - 15%

              Top 10 Forwards:

              Isak - 97%
              Haaland - 73%
              Solanke - 43%
              Joao Pedro - 24%
              Muniz - 20%
              Havertz - 8%
              Wood - 6%
              Watkins - 6%
              Stewart - 3%
              Fraser - 3%

              Barco second most popular player!

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.