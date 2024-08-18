837
  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Trent tick
    Gvardiol tick

    Just need Porro to do the business tomorrow

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Awesome mate!! I’m already in the clubhouse!! Haha TAA, Gabriel, Hall and Raya tick!!

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Wow great work, my keeper Henderson let me down

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Cheers mate!! Henderson will get you points next week I’m sure!! Palace always good at home

        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Same, poor start from Hendo.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Trent tick
      Zinchenko tick
      Porro

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Trent tick
      Saliba tick
      Quansah not so much
      Barco arghh
      Johnson Ill take a point

    4. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      TAA Hall VDV for me

      let's hope spurs get CS tmr

    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Raya Munoz Gvardiol Porro here

    6. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Raya
      Onana
      Gabriel
      Hall
      Trent

      Porro
      De Ligt...boooo

    7. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Raya tick
      Trent tick
      Gabriel tick
      Hall tick

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah tick
        Jota tick
        Trent tick
        Haaland tick
        Hall tick

  2. GoonerByron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best 3rd City asset for GW2? Haaland, Gvardiol and…?!

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foden or Bilva

      1. GoonerByron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Not KDB?

    2. cruzex
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Doku?

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        If Grelish is still hurt

    3. FPL Laurenzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Considering a defensive double up with Lewis for only 4.5. Just not sure how secure he is.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Walker is club captain isn't he? He'll play some games.

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    that was such a timid performance by Chelsea, just handed all initiative to City and didn't even look to change it (swap Enzo for Dewsbury-Hall in cam lol). days of Chelsea having the big dog attitude are over, Spurs level at this point

  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good weekend for premium goal keepers

  5. henrysquire
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    My run of captaining the wrong player continues!

  6. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Chelsea is going to have European midweek game. If Nkunku gets (too much) game time, I will be worried

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      They have a 50 man squad. Rotation not hard.

  7. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    I have Elliot and 1.5 ITB
    I can play a mid of
    Saka Jota ESR Murphy
    Bench would be HB Elliot Barca
    A. Don’t use a transfer
    B. Risk Elliot to Doku for a week and bench Murphy? Then get Eze or Bailey down the line?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Doku looks great in spells but his output in general is poor. Bernardo has an eye for goal, a much more intelligent player. If you want to attack the Ipswich fixture I would go there.

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Will watch prices this week but doesn’t look like I will get forced to move. If so I am thinking hold.

  8. Aster
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Very interested in Rico Lewis. Anyone in?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Won’t play regularly imo

    2. Hello Palou
        18 mins ago

        Tempted for next week but not long term.

      • JBG
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        I was, until Pep said that Walker is ready to play again.

        Open Controls
      • Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Pep said Walker would have reduced minutes in this game due to the Euros

        I wouldn't jump on his understudy until, say, two more Lewis starts over Walker

    3. Hello Palou
        19 mins ago

        Good parts to Chelsea's game, the back four looked decent, Lavia in midfield was very impressive.

        But they're carrying too many players, Enzo, Jackson in particular. Not sure about that keeper either.

        City won in 2nd or 3rd gear.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          just now

          ...and without Rodri

      • Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Get a new keeper?

        A) Hendo to Sanchez
        B) Hendo to Raya and TAA to Gvardiol -4
        C) stick

        Hendo
        TAA Porro Robinson
        Salah(c) Saka Bruno Jota Eze
        Isak Solanke

        Matthews Hall Barco Jebbison

        1. Tomerick
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Waste of a transfer at this stage.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          A) I wouldn't say Sanchez is fully nailed (yet) so not a fan of that. Will probably start next game though.

          B) No need - Villa are decent and have a chance of scoring. Trent is Trent.

          C) Easy stick, roll the transfer.

        3. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Roll FT

      • Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        7 point a fail for Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          At 15m how many points for the season does he need to justify that price so you thinks?

          1. Cold Palms
              3 mins ago

              3000

              1. Cold Palms
                  2 mins ago

                  Or 300

              2. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Around 320 I reckon

          2. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Nkunku to Doku next week for some City attack?

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Could be short lived ; Grealish was on the bench,

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Savinho or BSilva better you reckon?

              2. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                just now

                But yes I’d earmarked my 6.5 mid as the one I’ll be rotating

          3. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Is Mitoma a no go now since we have Minteh now? I own Minteh but Mitoma is a gem.

          4. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            Neto - Osimhen - Palmer across the front and CHE are fine

          5. AF90
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Picked Nkunku over Eze last minute but have 0.5m in bank and no other issues in the team.

            Would you do Nkunku -> Eze? (End of week not yet)

            1. In FPHell
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Unless you picked Nkunku specially for the City game, no.

          6. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Seems like a combination of Doku playing as a touchline LW and Lewis more attacking on the right side impacting Gvardiol attacking role at LB.

            Let's see if Walker back in the starting lineup will change that or we may see transition to Lewis as main RB.

            1. Cold Palms
                8 mins ago

                This could be tranny time for Lewis!

              • SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Walker is captain and nailed when match fit

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Being captain doesn't necessarily give you the right to start every game when fit. Worth noting Walker is 34. Also Walker and Lewis have different skillsets.

            2. Tinslinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Most nailed City defenders in order?

              Thanks

              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Dias, Gvardiol, everyone else

            3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Fun fact: yesterday James Milner became the first to play in 23 Premier League seasons

              1. Hello Palou
                  8 mins ago

                  Feel duty bound to say Giggs played for 24 seasons straight but the first 2 were First Division.

                  Shame Sky think the game of football began in 1992.

                  1. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 11 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    They can’t see past themselves.

                • Pipermaru
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Legend.

              2. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                Haaland 7 pts kind of perfect as owner but not capper. Sad gvardiol no bps though

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Haaland wasn't capped that highly and under EO. A more perfect score would have been hat-trick and hat-trick of assists.

                2. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Could change back yet!

              3. InTooDeep22
                  11 mins ago

                  salah (c) outscored "isak (c), haaland, palmer, eze, foden, kdb and watkins" combined in GW1

                  1. jacob1989
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Foden and watkins werent expected to play much. Kdb isnt that great like earlier and eze should have had a gowl. Isak got affected by dumb red card. Nothing was expected by Palmer either vs man city.

                • Gassemannen
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Best 5.0 mid?

                  Considering Amad -> Traore (Fulham)

                • adstomko
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Now us Son & Solanke owners can only the haul tomorrow.

                • Emiliano Sala
                  • 8 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  gvardiol didn't look convincing

                • panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Haaland only on 26 BPS according to the member's area. Which is usually more correct?

                  1. F4L
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    2 SOTs and a foul maybe.

                  2. Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Bps
                    Kovačić (MCI) (35)
                    Haaland (MCI) (31)
                    Ederson M. (MCI) (30)
                    Gvardiol (MCI) (29)
                    Akanji (MCI) (28)
                    Rúben (MCI) (27)
                    Bernardo (MCI) (26)
                    Lewis (MCI) (22)

                    1. Emiliano Sala
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      he knows

                    2. Pipermaru
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      LiveFpl shows Haaland on 1 BPS so there might be some adjustment.

                  3. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    FFS isn't applying the shots on target (new elemt of BPS scoring) in that section yet, it seems.

                    ... better add that in sooner rather than later eh!

                  4. SAUCY SALAH
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    They haven’t updated the main site yet for his dispossessions, in the last couple of minutes he lost the ball a couple of times trying to hold it up in the corner

                    1. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      I’m assuming they haven’t since his BPS didn’t change after

                • Zimo
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  How long is Verbruggen out for?

                • jacob1989
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  How is everyones start? On 63 with Son left. 1.56 m rank. Not terrible i suppose. Had no salah taa or saka still just 1 blank in my team

                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Nobody cares.

                    1. jacob1989
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Then why u on this website? If don't care about pts and rank?

                    2. Jack Burton
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      I do, well done mate I'm on 57 with Porro and Solanke left

                  2. Pipermaru
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    71, with Porro and Solanke tomorrow, 530k for now. Slow starter usually so it's very refreshing to start strong this time, only Eze and Bruno with blanks. Semi-good (C) on Isak.

                  3. The Train Driver
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I care

                  4. SAUCY SALAH
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Decent start, on 65 with 3 to go

                  5. Warby84
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    63 with Solanke I’ll take it..

                  6. Hello Palou
                      3 mins ago

                      Total of 87, apparently I'm 25k.

                      Going to drop as no more players but its a good start.

                    • Lord of Ings
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      67 all out, not the best not the worst but early days.

                    • nerd_is_the_werd
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      77points, 200k rank with Son and Porro left to go.
                      No Haaland, and just have to hope he doesn't go nuts next week.
                      1.56m is not too bad, better than most FPL experts and content creators.

                  7. The Train Driver
                    • 9 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Is Doku nailed for a couple of gws if Savio is out for a while?

                    1. jacob1989
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Not at all. Foden grealish bernardo all can play his spot

                    2. Freshy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Grealish health

                    3. Pipermaru
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Guy has no end product, don't go there.

                    4. Ze_Austin
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      There's still Grealish

                  8. Lord of Ings
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Chelsea midweek game will be interesting, hope nkunku doesn’t get too many minutes there.

                  9. g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Pep buzzing about Rico in the interview, his defending & attacking & overall game now on another level.

                    Will he keep his place?

