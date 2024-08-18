Manchester City open their Premier League title defence against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The two sides have already met this summer in the US, with Erling Haaland’s hat-trick helping the champions to a 4-2 win.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Enzo Maresca’s first competitive starting XI contains Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

None of Chelsea’s summer signings feature, but there could be debuts off the bench for Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Veiga, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pedro Neto and Marc Guiu.

Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Raheem Sterling fail to make the matchday squad, while Reece James is suspended.

As for Man City, Savinho makes his Premier League debut.

There is no Rodri for Pep Guardiola’s side, but England trio John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden are on the bench alongside Jack Grealish.

Haaland leads the line as expected.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Caicedo, Palmer, Nkunku, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen; Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Mudryk, Neto, Guiu

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Doku, Savio, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee

