  1. maltasi
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Watford supporter here…we’ve signed Jebbison on a season loan. Sorry about this…seems we’ve removed practically the only playing 4.5 striker from the game!

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      There goes my season.

      Open Controls
    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Well done Watford.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Appreciate the apology, at least

      Open Controls
    4. The Low Block
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Elton strikes again

      Open Controls
  2. Bob B
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    A. Szoboszlai + Foden (3.0)

    B. Bernardo + Salah

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      B. BOB B

      Open Controls
    2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        19 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • John "Stumpy" Pep…
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Anyone got any early news on Porro?

      Open Controls
      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think he will be fit. No noise.

        Open Controls
    4. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      Enzo Maresca quotes:

      “I spoke with Raheem one-on-one the day before City. I have nothing new to tell him… as I was quite clear”.

      “If he wants a chat again I’ll tell him what I already told him”.

      “Things can still happen in terms of new signings and outgoings. We will see”.

      “It's not my job to think about contracts”.

      “Players can have 20 year contracts, I don't care… I'm just here to make the right decisions for the team”.

      “I just try to be honest… I told Raheem he’s going to struggle to get minutes with us. Chilly, he’s going to struggle here too”.

      Enzo Maresca on Raheem Sterling out of the project: “I’ve been honest, he will have no minutes here”.

      “I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple”.

      “I am not working with 42 players. I am working with 21 players”.

      “The other 15-20 players are training apart. I don't see them. It's not a mess like it looks from outside. Absolutely not”.

      “They can even have 20 years contract, it’s not my point. I don’t care”.

      Maresca is either going to do better than I expected or be sacked quite soon! :mrgreen:

      Open Controls
      1. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Sensible approach coach wise,
        Terrible management club wise...

        Better be honest straight away and train with select team.
        But having over 40 players in allround squad and banning half of them from first team facilities is just really poor management.

        People may say they are getting well paid still, but no decent footballer will ever want to be put in such situation, no matter how much your wage is.

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Depends how long they have left for their career. I would probably sign an 8 year contract for tens of thousands a week if I were 30-32 and happily train with the U18s living in central London. No problem!

          Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        How do the club expect to turn a profit on the 21 players the manager have basically said are useless?

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sterling will do a Bale & just sit out that 280k a week contract

        Open Controls
    5. Flanno
        52 mins ago

        Is there anything more heartbreaking as a fan than having to buy your favourite player in FPL after they leave to another club?

        Preparing myself emotionally for this situation with both Matt O'Riley & Kyogo.

        Open Controls
        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          will Kyogo get decent mins at City you think?

          Open Controls
          1. Flanno
              just now

              Direct replacement for Alvarez with less starts imo. When he gets mins he'll bang in goals, especially against tired legs. One of the best strikers I've seen at making runs in behind.

              Open Controls
          2. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            I share your pain mate. Its ridiculously painful when its teams like Southampton that buy them too. At least we cant argue if it was City this time. Just hope we can strengthen in time if both Kyogo and MOR were to leave.

            Open Controls
            1. Flanno
                1 min ago

                I can understand it either way tbf. Any prem team can double our wages just due to TV income. With our board we'd be lucky to get 2 planks of wood as a replacement. Bernardo replaces MOR and Maeda fills in the gap for Kyogo with Idah as starter. Feel sorry for Rodgers more than anyone.

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Horrible, Hatate linked away as well.

              Already accepted O'Riley, definitely don't want to see Kyogo and Hatate gone at the late stage of the transfer window

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Maeda up top at the weekend was very good. They actually played the early through balls to Maeda which Kyogo would have thrived on and majority of the time doesn't get.

                Open Controls
                1. Flanno
                    12 mins ago

                    I'd rather throw Kasper Schmeichel up top than stick with Maeda. Literally zero reliability for an end product. Terrible footballer with an excellent work rate and physical attributes, that's all.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      I think that's harsh, agreed his finishing isn't great but he will get goals.

                      Open Controls
                2. Flanno
                    14 mins ago

                    CCV as well... if you didn't laugh you'd cry mate

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      It would be typical of the Celtic board if we end up with Scales and Welsh as our starting CBs after the window is closed

                      Open Controls
              2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
                • 14 Years
                46 mins ago

                Eddie Nketiah has just agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest as talks are advancing to final stages with Arsenal.

                from Romano.

                Open Controls
                1. CONNERS
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Looks like Wood's days (minutes) are numbered...

                  Open Controls
                2. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Forest fan, we are putting together a decent squad.
                  Eddie given a run can really impact on our season.

                  Open Controls
                3. Connor's Calling
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Good signing that....

                  Open Controls
              3. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                  39 mins ago

                  Bruno guimares will become one of the best £6.5m midfielders when Tonali comes back into the team. Should see him push forwards.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tiamani Warrior
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks for the tip Frank

                    Open Controls
                • Ra Ra Ra
                  • 5 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Got .5 in bank

                  Solanke to havertz FT ?

                  Havertz will probably rise before deadline

                  Open Controls
                  1. Connor's Calling
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Tough - Solanke has the better fixture this GW but is new, Arsenal are the better team and Havertz is settled. If you def want him long term, do it.

                    Open Controls
                  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Looks like he could even rise tonight mate

                    Open Controls
                  3. Royal5
                    • 13 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Easy keep

                    Open Controls
                  4. Emiliano Sala
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Save

                    Open Controls
                  5. Ra Ra Ra
                    • 5 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Ok, thanks all.

                    Stick with the original plan I guess

                    Open Controls
                  6. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Definitely no. I was encouraged by Solanke's performance and as good as Havertz is, the fixtures are just not great from here. He had to deliver in GW1 and he did. Now you've made your bed.

                    Open Controls
                    1. CRAZY TRAIN
                      • 13 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Picking Havertz gw1 was the right call. I was so close to going Havertz over Solanke and regret it now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I'm glad I made the right call yeah. Very happy I have him now esp with the incoming price rise.

                        Open Controls
                      2. WVA
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I would have but couldn’t afford it

                        Open Controls
                • Connor's Calling
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  If Porro out, my only replacements are Barco (unlikely to start?) and L Davies (ummmm).

                  Worth Barco -> Mosquera d'ya reckon?

                  Open Controls
                  1. 420king
                    • 10 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Barco loaned to Sevilla.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Connor's Calling
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      Excellent - FFS

                      Open Controls
                  2. Royal5
                    • 13 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Was Porro injury that bad?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jack Frost
                      • 14 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Well it looked like a dead leg, he just couldn't "restore". He hobbled about for about 70 meters of travel and then I think went out a bit early in ETime, but he finished 90 minutes at least.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      https://x.com/physioscout/status/1825882497554723163?t=qi8S9hcnW1xa81nWj-PvSg&s=19

                      Open Controls
                  3. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Not if you want to start Mosquera. Upcoming fixtures aren't great

                    Open Controls
                • 420king
                  • 10 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Bought Barco just to start in GW1, now he sits happily 3rd on my bench - do I need to worry about price drop or does his price get locked when he's loaned?
                  Wouldn't mind keeping until WC...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Connor's Calling
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 min ago

                    think he's safe once red flagged for a bit?

                    Open Controls
                • Jack Frost
                  • 14 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Fulham hopeful of having Andersen registered by midday Friday so he can be available for Saturday's game against Leicester City. skysports

                  ALSO, why is Mazraoui price locked? and when will he be unlocked and possible price rise? I thought I knew some of the basics of price locks, but.....

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    “Any new players added to the fantasy league will not immediately increase (or decrease) in price. A player must have been in the league for over eight days before transfers count towards the threshold value. This locking period can be extended to the start of a new Gameweek if the completion of the eight days period falls within an international break”

                    Open Controls
                • Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
                  • 13 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Does cherki to Fulham dent ESR's cam prospects fantasy wise

                  Open Controls
                  1. F4L
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    slightly, it would be Traore that drops out. ESR likely moved to LW, but if its ESR (LW) Cherki Iwobi (RW) inbehind Muniz, they'll be interchangeable and none would be stuck out wide

                    Open Controls
                • Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                    16 mins ago

                    Livramento the Newcastle defender to be on. Not sure why Hall is getting so heavily picked. Watch out for some big weekly scores from Tino

                    Open Controls
                    1. Total Slotball
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      didn't Hall end last season as starting left back? plus he has share of corners with Trippier on bench.

                      Open Controls
                  • Total Slotball
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Sky sports reporting Fulham have agreed deal for Rayan Cherki from Lyon. Any Fulham fans know if he's expected to take minutes from ESR/where he fits

                    Open Controls
                  • Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Didn't realise there are only scheduled to be two DGWs this seasons and involving much lesser number of fixtures (unless there are any unexpected postponements)

                    BB GW1 might inadvertently not turn out to be good call.

                    Fewer blanks might also mean people using FH early

                    Open Controls
                  • Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
                    • 13 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Can everyone who was fear mongering the quansah price fall these week replicate the same for barco

                    Open Controls
                    1. ZimZalabim
                      • 8 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      isnt he price locked if hes left the league ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        Takes a few days

                        Open Controls
                  • FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Does anyone know if Barco will be price locked if he is transferred to another club? Raptor seems to think so.

                    Open Controls
                  • Slitherene
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Played my BB!

                    Onana | Martinez
                    TAA Ruben Porro
                    Saka Bruno Jota Maddison
                    Isak Solanke Wood
                    | Saliba Murphy Mykolenko

                    0.5 ITB

                    G2G for GW2?

                    Open Controls
                  • Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    If a player leaves a club and is removed from the game but people still have them in their team (Simms for example) - if enough people sell can they still fall in price?

                    Nope a players who is unavailable cannot fall in price, unless he is brought back in to the game in which case he can fall in price quite quickly.

                    Does this include players that go out on loan? Or only those that are solved and then removed?

                    Both. The rules for players on loan have changed a number of times over the seasons. However, the currently outcome is usually that "within the game" those on loan will change to a status of "unavailable". However, if they are recalled from the loan then a player can drop quickly

                    https://x.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1688135532457422848?t=s6vpu0b1cZFN0MCfFUv6JA&s=19

                    Open Controls

